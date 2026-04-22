Ethical failure often begins quietly inside everyday human resource decisions and practices

As South Africa continues to confront the fallout from corruption inquiries, governance failures and public sector instability, a less visible but equally damaging issue is emerging: the breakdown of ethical people management inside organisations. While headlines often focus on senior leadership misconduct, the root causes are frequently embedded in everyday human resource practices, often long before misconduct becomes public.

“You were very important to me and really added value in my career. I will always remember you for that.”

“For the first time, we had someone who was able to make a difference and helped us move in a direction where we could see the light.”

These reflections capture what ethical people management should feel like in practice. They are not scripted ideals from a leadership manual, but lived experiences shaped by fair treatment, principled decision-making, and genuine developmental support. Yet such statements remain the exception rather than the norm in many organisational environments.

When ethical conduct in human resource management weakens, the consequences extend far beyond administrative inefficiency. Unfair promotion practices, inconsistent discipline, ineffective training and neglected employee wellbeing do more than frustrate staff; they erode trust, undermine leadership credibility and compromise the institutionalisation of ethical culture. Over time, this misalignment between organisational objectives and people management practices damages both morale and integrity.

Shared values and practices

An ethical culture, as defined in the King V Code of Good Corporate Governance, refers to the shared values and practices within an organisation that promote ethical behaviour and sound decision-making. Human resource management plays a central role in embedding these norms. Recruitment, promotion, grievance handling and performance management are not neutral processes; they signal what an organisation truly values, namely its people.

This is particularly relevant in SA’s public sector, which remains the country’s largest employer and continues to face scrutiny following years of governance failures highlighted in commissions of inquiry and adverse audit outcomes, as expressed through formal reports from the office of the Auditor-General of South Africa. As 2026 marks 31 years of democratic governance, expectations remain high for institutions to demonstrate accountability and a commitment to the common good, yet gaps in people management continue to undermine this expectation.

Evidence from reviews of human resource management practices in SA highlights recurring areas of concern: weak career management systems, poor discipline processes, and ineffective handling of employee grievances. These shortcomings do not exist in isolation. They create environments where frustration grows and confidence in leadership declines. In more severe cases, employees may question the organisation’s integrity, adopt defiant coping behaviours, or leave in search of alignment elsewhere.

Whistle-blowing cases further expose institutional weaknesses in people management. Where leadership fails to protect those who report misconduct, the message is not one of accountability, but of risk and isolation. Over time, employees may become reluctant to report wrongdoing, particularly in environments shaped by perceived favouritism or stalled career progression.

Implications

For example, in institutions such as the South African Police Service (SAPS), where concerns around unfair advancement practices have been raised, the implications extend beyond individual dissatisfaction. They influence workforce behaviour and shape whether ethical culture is strengthened or weakened. In such environments, employee responses are not random; they are predictable outcomes of the systems in place.

In relatively stable and ethically supported workplaces, several orientations may be observed:

The conformist accepts existing circumstances primarily for job security and income stability, often avoiding confrontation even when questionable practices are evident.

The self-serving employee prioritises personal benefit, overlooking ethical concerns where individual advantage is maintained.

The ethically resilient employee remains guided by purpose and integrity, upholding organisational values despite pressure.

In environments characterised by discontent and perceived injustice, different patterns may emerge:

The disengaged employee expresses frustration, particularly where progression is stalled or treatment is inconsistent. Trust in leadership is low, and ethical risk behaviours may increase.

The whistle-blower acts on moral or professional conviction but may face retaliation or personal strain where protection is weak.

The self-assured employee, aware of their value, may leave when overlooked, resulting in a loss of critical institutional knowledge.

These employee responses are not isolated personality traits; they are shaped by organisational conditions. Human resource systems influence whether integrity is reinforced, ignored or penalised.

Some key considerations point to leadership accountability as the starting point. Primarily, fairness in conduct, transparency in decision-making, and consistency in people management practices are central to restoring trust. Equally, ethical culture cannot be sustained through policy alone. It must be demonstrated through daily managerial behaviour, supported by credible grievance processes and reinforced by effective whistle-blowing mechanisms.

Institutionalising an ethical culture enables organisations to anticipate and mitigate ethical behavioural and cultural risks by clarifying expectations and strengthening shared values. In the public sector, failure to uphold the common good risks reducing the vision of ethical, capable institutions to rhetoric. Across sectors, high employee turnover and absenteeism, often indicators of deeper ethical and managerial failures, continue to undermine productivity and erode stakeholder confidence.

Ultimately, ethical culture is lived through people management. When human resource systems function with fairness and accountability, they build trust and reinforce governance. Most importantly, the human resource function must be experienced as a co-steward of ethics, not as an ethics governance bystander. When they fail, the costs are not only operational; they are ethical. DM