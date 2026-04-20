Incentives and assets — decoding the hidden political economy of SA electioneering

It’s a familiar spectacle during every election season in South Africa: convoys, posters, slogans, rallies and increasingly, algorithm-driven messages that follow citizens across digital platforms. It feels like democracy in motion.

Yet beneath this theatre lies a deeper structural reality — elections are not only political events, but economic systems, shaped by incentives, capital flows and institutional constraints. And at the centre of this system sits a decisive, often underestimated actor: the voter.

At its core, electioneering operates within the logic of political economy. It resembles a marketplace – albeit an imperfect one – where politicians supply policies, ideology and access to state power, while voters demand representation, service delivery, and opportunity. But unlike conventional markets, this exchange is distorted by weak enforcement of promises, unequal access to information and financial power asymmetries. These distortions do not merely complicate elections – they define them.

Campaigns themselves are investment vehicles. They require fixed capital – party infrastructure, compliance systems, candidate pipelines – and variable expenditure, including media buying, voter mobilisation, and data analytics.

In advanced democracies such as the United States, electioneering has become highly sophisticated, driven by microtargeting and behavioural insights. In South Africa, while the tools may differ, the underlying economic logic remains constant: deploy resources strategically to maximise the probability of electoral victory.

But money in politics is never neutral.

Campaign finance – whether from private donors, public funding or informal networks – inevitably shapes political incentives. Funding carries expectations: access, influence, and policy alignment.

In economic terms, electioneering becomes intertwined with rent seeking, where actors invest not to create value but to capture it. This dynamic is further complicated by illicit financial flows, which can enter political systems through opaque channels, particularly where oversight is weak.

The result is that the cost of electioneering does not end with the campaign – it is often transferred to the broader economy. Procurement decisions may favour the politically connected. Regulations may tilt toward vested interests. Over time, this erodes state capacity, distorts markets, and undermines public trust. What appears as campaign expenditure in the short term can translate into systemic inefficiency in the long term.

Yet this system does not operate in a vacuum. It responds – often precisely – to voters’ behaviour.

Within this political marketplace, voters are not passive participants. They are both consumers of political goods and principals in a principal–agent relationship. Each vote cast is, in effect, an economic signal – rewarding certain behaviours and discouraging others. In aggregate, voters determine the “price” of political power.

Feedback loop

If voters reward patronage or short-term benefits, political actors will rationally invest in those strategies. If, instead, voters reward performance, accountability and credible policy platforms, the incentives shift accordingly. This feedback loop is central: politicians optimise for what voters reward.

However, this decision-making process is shaped by information asymmetry. Voters do not operate with perfect information about candidates, funding sources, or policy trade-offs. Campaign spending itself becomes a signal of viability – visibility is mistaken for credibility. In such an environment, electoral outcomes can be driven as much by perception management as by substantive governance considerations.

In contexts of inequality, the dynamics become even more complex. In South Africa, as in many developing economies, electioneering can take on more direct transactional forms — such as food parcels, temporary employment, or targeted service delivery. These are often framed as distortions of democracy. Yet from a microeconomic perspective, they can also reflect rational responses to immediate need. For voters facing economic precarity, short-term gains are tangible; long-term policy promises are uncertain.

This creates a tension between individual rationality and collective outcomes. What is rational for the individual voter may, in aggregate, entrench a political equilibrium characterised by clientelism, short-termism, and weak accountability.

The economics of electioneering can be reduced to a simple calculus: political actors invest resources based on expected returns – the probability of winning multiplied by the value of holding office, minus the cost of campaigning. Where the “value of office” includes access to rents, contracts, and influence, the incentive to invest heavily intensifies. Elections, in such contexts, risk becoming high-return investment strategies rather than purely democratic contests.

But this equilibrium is not fixed. It is shaped – continuously – by voter behaviour.

Accountability function

Voters perform a critical accountability function. Elections allow citizens to reward performance, punish failure, and signal policy preferences. Yet this function weakens when information is opaque, when party loyalty overrides performance evaluation, or when electoral competition is limited. The result is a deepening of the principal–agent problem, where elected officials face diminished incentives to act in the public interest.

There is also a coordination challenge. Even when a majority of voters prefer better governance, lower corruption, and inclusive development, fragmented choices, identity-based voting and strategic uncertainty can prevent these preferences from translating into electoral outcomes. This is the paradox of democratic systems: collectively optimal outcomes do not automatically emerge from individually rational decisions.

South Africa’s political finance reforms have made important progress, particularly in enhancing transparency around private donations. Yet transparency alone cannot resolve the deeper structural incentives that shape electioneering. As long as political power provides access to significant economic rents, the stakes – and the spending – will remain high.

The question, then, is not whether money should exist in politics. It must. Campaigns require resources to communicate, organise, and mobilise. The real issue is how money interacts with voter behaviour and institutional design to shape outcomes.

Ultimately, the economics of electioneering converge on a single, decisive variable: What do voters reward?

Because in the final analysis, voters do not merely choose leaders – they set the terms on which leadership is pursued. Whether political power is contested as a public trust or pursued as a private investment depends not only on laws and institutions, but on the collective signals sent by the electorate itself. DM