Does the Protected Disclosures Bill propose a stronger shield for whistleblowers?

On Thursday, 9 April, the minister of justice and constitutional development officially introduced the Protected Disclosures Bill. If adopted into law, the Bill would form the backbone of South Africa’s whistleblower protection framework and replace the existing Protected Disclosures Act 26 of 2000.

The Bill introduces several important improvements. At the same time, its practical impact will depend largely on whether whistleblowers can access predictable protection and support quickly.

One of the most important shifts in the Bill is that whistleblowers will no longer need to prove that their disclosures were made “in good faith” in order to qualify for protection.

This change moves the focus away from a whistleblower’s motives and back to the information disclosed. In practice, it helps ensure that attention remains on the wrongdoing itself, rather than on attempts to question why a disclosure was made.

The Bill also recognises more clearly how retaliation against whistleblowers often unfolds in practice. Therefore, protection is extended to family members and close associates, acknowledging that pressure is frequently applied to those closest to a whistleblower in an effort to undermine or withdraw a disclosure.

By addressing this reality directly, the Bill strengthens the credibility and resilience of reporting processes.

In situations where risks escalate further, the Bill also allows whistleblowers to access physical protection under the Witness Protection Act 112 of 1998 without first needing to become witnesses in court proceedings. This creates an earlier pathway to safety where threats to physical security are serious.

The Bill further clarifies that non-disclosure agreements and similar contractual provisions may not be used to prevent whistleblowing. This removes an important barrier that has sometimes discouraged disclosures in practice and signals clearly that contractual confidentiality cannot override the public interest in exposing wrongdoing.

In addition, the Bill introduces a reward system structured on a “reward-follows-result” model. Certain categories of individuals are excluded, including accomplices, police informants, persons with reporting duties under section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004, and members of the public service.

This approach attempts to recognise the risks whistleblowers face while limiting opportunities for opportunistic disclosures motivated primarily by financial gain. As with any such mechanism, its success will depend on careful implementation.

Despite these important advances, there is still room for refinement.

While the Bill outlines remedies available to whistleblowers and confirms that these do not exclude access to other legal remedies under existing legislation, access to rapid interim protection when retaliation is imminent remains an important practical concern.

In practice, the value of protection often depends not only on whether remedies exist, but on how quickly they can be accessed once retaliation begins or other support is needed. Many of the protections in the Bill remain tied to ordinary legal processes, which may take time.

Experience shows that delays in accessing remedies can significantly affect whistleblowers. Parliament may therefore wish to consider whether additional urgent or interim protection mechanisms could strengthen the framework. A more structured and predictable system of graduated protections could also improve confidence in the system.

The Bill further establishes a complaints mechanism through which whistleblowers may report retaliation or improper handling of disclosures. This mechanism will be overseen by a retired judge supported by the personnel and resources necessary to fulfil the role.

However, the retired judge ultimately makes findings and recommendations and informs whistleblowers whether their complaints have succeeded and what remedies may be available.

In most cases, whistleblowers would still need to pursue those remedies through existing legal processes. This suggests that the mechanism may play an important advisory role, but may not substantially change how whistleblowers access remedies in practice, since those remedies would still need to be pursued through existing legal or administrative processes.

This does not mean that such an institution cannot play a valuable role. However, it will be important to ensure that the mechanism does not unintentionally add an additional procedural step without simplifying access to remedies.

Moreover, establishing a new complaints mechanism will inevitably carry institutional and operational costs. At a time when the national fiscus is already under pressure, careful consideration should be given to whether the proposed structure will materially improve access to remedies for whistleblowers or whether similar outcomes could be achieved by strengthening existing institutions.

The Bill also takes important steps to strengthen reporting channels. These include clearer timelines for investigations and feedback to whistleblowers, as well as improved safeguards for protecting the identity and personal information of disclosers.

The creation of a central reporting database that does not store identifying information signals a welcome shift towards focusing on wrongdoing rather than on those who report it.

At the same time, confidentiality obligations are placed primarily on authorised officials who receive disclosures rather than clearly on the institutions themselves.

This may create uncertainty about where accountability lies if confidentiality is breached and could affect confidence in reporting channels. Institutional accountability for confidentiality can play an important role in building trust in reporting systems.

South Africa’s whistleblowing context includes cases where retaliation has had severe consequences. The Bill does not yet address situations in which retaliation results in the loss of a whistleblower’s life where that person was the primary breadwinner for their family.

While such cases are exceptional, they form part of South Africa’s whistleblowing reality and may warrant further consideration as the Bill develops.

Apart from access to Legal Aid, the Bill also contains limited provision for practical support while whistleblowers navigate the broader consequences that may follow a disclosure. Future reforms could consider whether access to existing social assistance mechanisms, such as grants, unemployment insurance or healthcare support, might be better coordinated in appropriate circumstances.

Ultimately, while the Bill marks meaningful progress, its impact will depend less on what it promises on paper and more on how accessible its protections are in practice.

There is still time for refinement. Organisations working with whistleblowers – and whistleblowers themselves – can play an important role in shaping the next stage of this process by contributing their experience and perspectives.

Strong legislation is not only ambitious. It must also be accessible, workable and trusted by those it is intended to protect. Ensuring that this Bill meets those standards will help determine whether it becomes a turning point for whistleblower protection in South Africa. DM