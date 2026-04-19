As a Tibetan, whenever I thought of South Africa, the first things that automatically came to mind were Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu and their friendship with the Dalai Lama. Now?

In today’s world fractured by power politics and nationalism, the most enduring alliances are rarely built on shared humanity. The bonds between the Dalai Lama and SA’s moral giants – Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu – were never transactional. They came from different traditions, lived on different continents, and faced very different struggles. Yet they all arrived at the same conviction: that compassion, dignity, and a refusal to be consumed by hatred aren’t soft ideals reserved for the victorious. They’re the discipline of those determined to truly win.

On Mandela — forgiveness as discipline

When Nelson Mandela walked out of Victor Verster Prison after 27 years behind bars, he made a choice that history still struggles to fully absorb. He chose reconciliation over revenge – not because he was free of rage, but because he understood that rage, left unchecked, would merely replace one oppressor with another. That decision took something rarer than courage. It took iron discipline.

Forgiveness isn’t about forgetting. It'’s about refusing to let anger get out of proportion and lose self-control – and to be guided instead by compassion and restraint. This is what the Dalai Lama has long argued, and what Mandela proved in practice. Real liberation is not merely the dismantling of unjust systems – it is the breaking of cycles of bitterness that would otherwise outlast any political victory. Both men understood that the most dangerous prison is the one you carry inside you.

On Tutu — joy as a moral stance

Desmond Tutu’s friendship with the Dalai Lama felt, to those who witnessed it, almost effortless. There was laughter. There was teasing. There was a lightness that seemed, on the surface, improbable between two men who had spent their lives confronting the worst of human behaviour. But beneath the warmth lay a profound spiritual kinship.

Tutu’s idea of ubuntu – the belief that our humanity is inseparable from the humanity of others – echoes what the Dalai Lama describes as the “oneness of humanity” and our deep interdependence. Both men rejected the notion that being morally serious means being distant or detached. Together, they showed something the world needs to be reminded of: that joy is not a retreat from principle – it can be its clearest expression.

Both men placed deep faith in inherited wisdom – not as a fixed inheritance to be preserved unchanged, but as an anchor for societies navigating rapid disruption. Identity and tradition, in their view, need not be obstacles to dialogue. Properly understood, they are its foundation.

The thread that runs through all of it

Beneath all these relationships runs an older thread – one that traces back to Mahatma Gandhi, whose philosophy of nonviolent moral resistance was itself partly forged on South African soil. His conviction that how you fight matters as much as what you fight for ripples forward through every one of these figures.

Mandela’s commitment to reconciliation, Tutu’s firm belief in justice without revenge, the Dalai Lama’s unflinching faith in nonviolence and compassion as real forces for change: none of these ideas are naïve. They are hard-won conclusions – shaped by people who had every reason to take a different path, but chose not to. Their lives remind us that the fight for freedom and dignity isn’t new. It’s something we’ve inherited together, part of a much longer human story.

Each of these leaders stood up to systems that demanded resistance. They fought hard against injustice without losing their moral compass – that’s what makes them unforgettable.

At a time when global politics feels increasingly transactional – when alliances are driven more by narrow national interests than by principles – all of this prompts a deeper question: What kind of world do we really want to live in? Seen in that light, the friendship between these leaders is more than just nostalgic: it offers a genuinely inspiring example of the kind of path forward we might choose.

Economic partnerships matter. No serious foreign policy can ignore them. But when pragmatism becomes the only language being spoken, something essential is forfeited. SA’s international standing was built, above all, on moral authority – on its willingness to stand for human rights and justice. That legacy is not merely sentimental. It is strategic. It is the reason SA’s voice has historically carried weight beyond what its economic power alone would command.

A shared struggle

The connection between the Tibetan struggle for freedom and dignity, led by the Dalai Lama, and SA’s fight against apartheid stands as one of the most powerful moral alliances of the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries.

For the Dalai Lama, supporting the anti-apartheid movement was never simply a matter of offering occasional rhetorical solidarity. It was deeply rooted in his idea of “Universal Responsibility” – the belief that the Tibetan cause is part of a much bigger, global fight against oppression, racism and the denial of basic human dignity.

Today, as the world faces new forms of inequality and injustice, the examples set by the Dalai Lama and SA’s freedom leaders still remain as relevant as ever, reminding us that moral courage can outlast military strength and economic power. Their legacy isn’t defined by political barriers or visa restrictions, but by an enduring belief: injustice and oppression don’t get the final say. DM