As South Africa crosses the threshold of the 30th anniversary of its democratic Constitution, it is tempting – amid the noise of institutional failure, corruption, violent crime, economic stagnation and declining public trust – to default to the national pathology of constitutional pessimism.

That temptation should not only be resisted; it should be transcended.

I recently had the privilege of attending a major conference convened by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) under the theme The Constitution at 30: Proposals for Reform. What emerged over two days of serious deliberation was not a ritual defence of the constitutional order, nor an exercise in genuflection toward a founding text. It was something far more valuable: a disciplined national conversation about what is failing in our democracy, what requires reform, and where the Constitution itself sits in relation to those failures.

The most important conclusion to emerge from the conference was both intellectually rigorous and politically significant.

SA’s gravest democratic difficulties

SA’s gravest democratic difficulties do not primarily arise from defects in the Constitution itself or egregious shortcomings in the constitutional text. They arise from failures of implementation, weak accountability, compromised political incentives, declining state capability and the erosion of institutional culture. Across discussions on criminal justice, parliamentary oversight, Chapter 9 institutions, socio-economic rights, equality law and land reform, the same theme recurred: in many instances, the legal and constitutional frameworks already exist, but the institutions responsible for giving effect to them have weakened, failed, or been hollowed out.

This distinction matters enormously.

Too much of our public debate collapses governance failure into constitutional blame. Yet the conference repeatedly demonstrated that the deeper challenge is not that the Constitution has failed SA, but that institutions of governance are too often failing the constitutional promise.

This was especially clear in discussions concerning Parliament, where the voice of the people is meant to find constitutional expression.

Again and again, participants returned to the weakness of parliamentary oversight: inadequate scrutiny of the executive, poor engagement with reports from Chapter 9 institutions, and a worrying tendency to neglect or dilute the findings of the Auditor-General. The result is that some of the Constitution’s most carefully designed accountability mechanisms are rendered far less effective than intended.

Implementation gap

The same implementation gap surfaced in relation to land reform. Here too, the evidence pointed away from simplistic claims that section 25 is the principal obstacle, and toward the far more difficult terrain of restitution backlogs, the absence of redistribution legislation, tenure insecurity, weak beneficiary identification systems and chronic under-resourcing.

Yet if the conference yielded a sobering diagnosis, it also offered something rarer in our present moment: genuine grounds for democratic optimism.

What struck me most deeply over the two days was the seriousness of the discussion itself. There was an intellectual depth, honesty and rigour that are in such short supply in public life. The exchanges were notably free of political dogma and ideological reflex. What animated the gathering instead was a deep commitment to constitutionalism as the animating principle of any vibrant, accountable and responsive democracy.

Equally striking was the demographic and intellectual profile of the conference.

This was not simply a matter of generational succession, though that was evident. It was the integrated character of the gathering: young and old, black and white, women and men, scholars, practitioners, activists and public intellectuals in serious dialogue – intellectual activism in the finest tradition of the country’s long struggle for democracy.

Most heartening was the prominence of young black intellectuals and professionals whose contributions were historically informed, analytically sharp and normatively serious. What one felt, unmistakably, was a changing of the guard.

Emerging generation

The older generation – many of whom helped shape the constitutional order in the first place – was present in an important custodial role. But much of the intellectual energy, and many of the most compelling interventions, came from an emerging generation fully prepared to defend, renew and deepen the constitutional project.

That should give South Africans pride and confidence.

In a period marked by democratic anxiety, it is easy to overlook the fact that constitutional democracy ultimately depends not only on institutional design, but on the quality of the people prepared to think seriously about its future.

My own conclusion, after two days of sustained engagement, is that the Constitution – and by extension SA’s democratic future – is in capable and thoughtful hands.

The lesson of this moment is not that we need to abandon the constitutional settlement. It is that we must rebuild the institutions, ethical leadership, and civic culture required to give enduring life to its promise.

To be sure, that work is difficult. But after this conference, I am more hopeful than I have been for some time that a new generation is ready to carry it forward. DM