Understanding the critical line between patriotism and political patronage in Africa

On Easter Sunday evening as many people were relaxing I happened to share on social media one of my articles on corruption, and a video of Nakibuuka Irene, a young Ugandan woman who died on 5 April 2026 following torture by state actors after being abducted by armed men on election day, 15 January. However, the feedback I received was that I was being unpatriotic.

“Fellow citizens, let’s be patriotic to our country because sharing such things on social media damages our ruling government’s image,” cautioned Jonah Katurebe (not his real name), a National Resistance Movement supporter and one of the trained Patriotic Corps.

In response, I shared the Inspectorate of Government 2025 report indicating how corruption cost Uganda approximately $2.7-billion that year, which was 44% of the government’s total revenue meant for service delivery and national development.

Jonah Katurebe is just one the many partisan political supporters turned Patriotic Corps who intentionally turn a blind eye to the public affairs that concern their wellbeing, livelihoods and families.

These trained mono-partisan patriots consider civically competent and politically conscious citizens making constructive criticism to be anti-government, or foreign agents.

Irene’s abduction by armed men came after she conversed with her peers about national politics and activist and politician Bobi Wine’s odds of winning the 15 January polls, which was her right as enshrined in articles 38(1) and 29 of Uganda’s constitution.

In a country where leadership is intolerant of dissent and defends itself with intimidation and brute force, it is no surprise when patronage is mistaken for patriotism – but it is our duty to enlighten people on the difference.

The difference between patriotism and patronage

Fellow Africans, let’s be guided – there is a difference between patronage and patriotism. Patriotism is the love of one’s country, while patronage is the practice of appointing loyalists or donors to government positions or contracts in exchange for political backing during elections.

Patriotism is enshrined under Article 17 of Uganda’s constitution, which mandates all citizens to love, defend and honour national symbols, pay taxes, combat corruption and be loyal to the country.

Even without coercion, citizens tend to be proud of their country. For instance, Ugandans have expressed unity and cohesion when it comes to the men’s national football team, displayed the national flag, sung the national anthem and voted despite their ethnic, religious and political differences.

As such, I disagree with the prejudiced notion that patriotism means seeing no evil, hearing no evil and speaking no evil, as pointed out by some National Resistance Movement supporters and the Patriotism Corps.

Citizens love their country, so it is no wonder they get concerned when taxes, remittances and revenue meant for service delivery and national development are misused.

True patriotism allows citizens to constructively criticise the government and public servants rather than cheering them on when they fail to account for money meant for public roads, hospitals, social projects and education.

Patronage, however, coerces and compels citizens to pay allegiance to a particular ruler and political party regardless of their performance. Patronage in many African countries has been used as a tool to entrench kleptocracy, authoritarianism and totalitarianism.

Under the patronage system, the majority of jobs, contracts and business opportunities are given to loyal individuals aligned to a particular political party at the expense of a meritocracy.

Accountability and transparency

Under patronage, public servants tend to be accountable to the appointing authority rather than to the public, which negatively affects accountability and transparency.

As a result of this “spoils” (patronage) system, countries experience nepotism and industrial-scale corruption, which exposes public institutions to mismanagement and distrust.

The worst consequence of patronage is when loyal, patriotic individuals become a major stumbling block to transferring political power from the incumbent godfather to a new president.

For example, in Cameroon, Uganda, Eritrea and Equatorial Guinea, where patronage is deeply entrenched in every part of society, the peaceful transfer of political power is now a delusion.

Patronising words such as grandchildren, “Bazukulu”, cadres and revolutionary guards have been invented to cement the status quo. It’s wrong to use patriotism as a tool for turning young people and sound citizens into partisan henchmen and apologists who defend the indefensible.

Unfortunately, heavily facilitated patronage schemes have steadily turned university professors, lawyers, journalists and many poor people into accomplices and enablers of impunity, corruption, election fraud and human rights violations.

Haven’t we seen prominent university professors and diplomats swarming social media platforms, print media, television and radio stations to defend the abuse of power and constitutional erosion?

Compatriots, there is nothing patriotic about cheering the perpetrators of torture and gender-based violence, those who abducted Nakibuuka Irene, Edward Ssebufu, Sam Mugumya and others, and made draconian laws to shrink civic spaces in a so-called democratic society.

The true measure of patriotism

The true measure of patriotism should never be one’s political affiliation, but rather the extent to which one aims for the betterment of society and strengthening constitutional safeguards.

Citizens must be aware that patriotism is not about supporting a particular government or leader, but involves an understanding of the constitutional mandate, one’s civic duties and moral responsibilities.

I am not dismissing patriotism, which is essential for nation building, but rather correcting the misunderstanding of the difference between patriotism and patronage.

The reform and the restructuring of institutions that have long distorted patriotism to enable political patronage is urgently needed to restore sanity, public trust and boost national building. DM