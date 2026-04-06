They will call it Good Friday. Across the world, churches will dim their lights. Some will drape themselves in purple. Others will strip the room bare. The music will slow – or fall away completely. The story will be told again: a man arrested in a garden, tried at night, handed between authorities, beaten, and executed on a hill outside the city while the machinery of empire moved forward, steady and untroubled.

They will call it good. Not because it was just. Because they believe it was true – and because truth, when it arrives through suffering, has a way of surviving everything that tries to erase it.

But the cross was never meant to remain in the past. It was planted in history, not removed from it. The questions it raises – about power, about certainty, about which suffering is explained and which is stopped – do not settle. They return, year after year, in the present tense.

This year, they return with names attached.

The machinery that called itself justice

There is a detail about the crucifixion that rarely receives enough weight: no one involved believed they were doing something wrong. Pontius Pilate was preserving order in a volatile province. Religious authorities acted with theological conviction. Soldiers followed procedure.

The cross was not the product of chaos. It was the product of systems operating as designed – authority and justification working together towards an irreversible end.

The most dangerous injustice is not the kind born of hatred. It is the kind born of certainty – the settled belief that what is being done is necessary, defensible, even moral.

If injustice arrived shouting, it would be easier to resist. But injustice that arrives through process – through law, through institutions, through the agreement of reasonable people – is difficult to name while it is happening. It is usually named later – when the cost has already been paid by those who could not afford it.

With that in mind, consider three moments surrounding this Good Friday. They differ in geography, in scale, in the centuries they reach across. But they share a structure the cross was meant, among other things, to help us recognise.

1. The vote that named – and was refused

On 25 March 2026, the United Nations General Assembly voted on a resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity in recorded history, and calling for reparative justice. It was supported by 123 countries. Three voted against: the US, Israel and Argentina. Fifty-two abstained – including the full European Union and the UK.

Nearly 13 million African men, women and children were forced across the Atlantic over four centuries. Many never reached land. Their bodies became part of the ocean floor – unmarked, uncounted, unnamed. The record of their lives is largely the record of their value to others: a weight, an age, a price.

The US position was stated with legal precision: slavery, though morally condemned, was not prohibited under international law at the time it was practised, and therefore creates no recognised legal obligation for reparations. The argument is internally coherent. It is also a remarkable sentence to say aloud – that millions were taken, worked, broken and buried across generations, and that the legal framework written in that same era does not recognise an obligation to repair what was done.

The law was written by those with the power to write it. Its silences are not neutral. They are the record of who the law was designed to protect – and who it was written to forget.

The resolution is not legally binding. But a vote is still a position. And a refusal to name something fully is itself a form of naming.

2. The ceasefire that was not

In 2025, 149 UN member states voted for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian aid. The resolution did not pass. The US opposed it – not in confusion, but in conviction. With the language of security, history and necessity.

There is an uncomfortable echo in this alignment – a global power shaping outcomes, and a religious story used to frame them. In another time, it would have been called Rome and the temple authorities. Today, the names are different. The structure is not.

The exact figures are debated in detail. The existence of mass civilian death is not. Tens of thousands have been killed. Women and children make up a large portion of the dead. Hunger has spread. Aid has been restricted. People have been killed while trying to reach food.

A child does not experience this as complexity. A mother does not bury her child as a geopolitical abstraction. Somewhere in the rubble of this moment, a body is wrapped quickly, lowered without ceremony, before the next strike comes. That is not a statistic. It is a name the world did not record.

Power does not only act. It narrates. And the narration determines what is seen, what is grievable, what is called tragedy and what is called strategy. Civilians become collateral. Blockades become security measures. Starvation becomes complexity.

Complexity is a description of difficulty. It is not an absolution.

There is another layer that sits uncomfortably beneath the surface of this moment. Gaza is not religiously empty. Among its communities are Palestinian Christians – some of the oldest continuous Christian communities in the world – living and dying under the same conditions as their neighbours, absorbed into the same statistics, grieved by the same inadequate language. Lebanon, too, carries one of the most significant Christian populations in the Middle East, sitting within the blast radius of decisions made elsewhere. On the day the global Church remembers the death of Christ, some of the people who still carry that name in the land of its origin are not remembered as central to the story. They are absorbed into it.

3. A pattern that persists

These three moments are not equivalent – in scale, in intention, in the centuries they span. No honest essay collapses them into a single moral charge. But the structure they share is real: power resisting moral naming, legal reasoning shielding accountability, the suffering of the powerless absorbed into arguments about necessity.

Four centuries of the transatlantic slave trade. A vote in 2026 that declines to name it fully. A war in 2025 that 149 nations tried to stop and could not. A man executed outside Jerusalem 2,000 years ago under lawful authority, with the sanction of the devout, following proper procedure.

Different worlds. The same silence where accountability should be.

The cross was planted, in part, to make that silence visible – to ensure that those who inherited the story could not claim they had never been shown what it looks like.

The question Good Friday refuses to release

Good Friday carries a question that is never spoken aloud, but is always present in the room. If you had been there – informed, sincere, reasonable – would you have recognised what was happening? Or would the explanations have been enough? Would authority have reassured you? Would legality have satisfied you? Would complexity have quietened you?

Across most of history, the answer is difficult to avoid: probably not. Injustice that arrives through legitimate channels is rarely recognised in real time. It is recognised later – when it is safe, when it is over, when it no longer demands anything of us.

It is possible to be lawful and wrong. Powerful and unjust. Entirely certain, and entirely complicit. The cross has been saying this for 2,000 years. The difficulty is that it is always easier to hear in the past tense.

And here is what makes this Good Friday unusually pointed: the question is not only about the distant past. It is about a vote cast on Wednesday. It is about the language used to explain why 13 million stolen lives do not generate a legal obligation. It is about the gap between the world’s moral consensus and the handful of nations whose power allows them to stand outside it – legally, procedurally, in good conscience.

What the day asks

Good Friday is not preserved to produce guilt. It is preserved to sharpen sight. To make it harder to mistake justification for justice. To unsettle the comfort of official explanations. To insist that the life of the person who cannot vote, cannot veto, cannot reach the table where decisions are made – that life retains its full weight regardless of what the table decides.

There is a thread that runs from Golgotha to the hold of a slave ship to a chamber of the UN on a Wednesday afternoon in March 2026. It is not a thread of progress. It is a thread of recurrence – the same argument, spoken in different languages across different centuries: that what is being done is legal, that it is necessary, that it is too complex for simple moral judgement, that it is not the place of those gathered to intervene.

Good Friday does not ask whether injustice was complicated. It asks who saw it – and what they chose to do with what they saw.

That question does not belong to the past. It belongs to now. It belongs to anyone willing to sit in the silence of this day and take it seriously. DM