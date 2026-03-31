Home Affairs’ serial concessions on visa backlogs read as confessions of systemic collapse

If pride lay in the political theatre of declaring too soon the backlog of lawful migration applicants defeated, the prejudice lies in the administrative reality that follows. Immigration Directive 7 of 2026 confirms applicants remain trapped in a system that insists on compliance while conceding, yet again, its own inability to deliver fairly.

Freshly published Immigration Directive 7 of 2026 may yet pass into history not as a concession, but as a confession. Read plainly, this directive is an official admission that the Department of Home Affairs still cannot finalise large volumes of waiver, long-term visa and appeal applications timeously.

The directive concedes that key categories of applications remain unresolved and then extends temporary relief for affected applicants until 30 June 2027. That date alone is an admission of enduring institutional incapacity.

If readers found themselves blinking at “2027”, they would not be alone. It is the sort of date one instinctively assumes must be a typographical slip. It is sadly not. The timeline forecast for a resolution has become a moving target beyond any plausible expectation. The message is unmistakable: the status of foreigners in SA increasingly depends not on predictable administration, but on whether one happens to fall inside or outside the latest administrative grace period.

Pride

Let us not forget that pride came first. In July 2024, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the backlog had to be cleared to avoid yet another extension of the visa, waiver and appeal concessions. By late January 2025 his ministry was publicly inviting the media to celebrate the “Backlog Bomb Squad”. By July 2025, the minister was still presenting the backlog effort as a major success story.

The difficulty on the frontlines throughout was to reconcile those celebratory campaigns with the delays still being experienced on the ground. Reality never aligned with the public triumphalism. Directive 4 of 2025 had already shown a year ago that the crisis extended beyond waivers and appeals, because it had to preserve the status of long-term visa applicants whose matters were still pending, while also acknowledging that many outcomes were not yet ready for collection and that appeals remained unresolved.

By September 2025, with Revised Directive 22 of 2025, the department proclaimed that the visa and permitting backlog had been “eradicated”, even as it conceded that waiver and appeal applications would not be finalised by the September 2025 deadline and extended relief to 31 March 2026.

Now, Directive 7 pushes key temporary protections all the way to 30 June 2027 and, tellingly, once again includes long-term visa applicants. This is not a solved problem that unexpectedly resurfaced, but the department’s public admission that the crisis was declared over far too early and is no longer capable of being concealed by narrative alone.

SA cannot devote endless political attention to illegal migration while failing, at the same time, to provide lawful, efficient processes for those who are trying to remain in the country legally. This contradiction corrodes the rule of law. The state is at its most credible when it can draw a firm line between lawful and unlawful conduct because it has made lawful compliance reasonably possible.

But when it cannot determine applications within any reasonable administrative timeframe, the distinction between legal status and bureaucratic limbo begins to collapse.

Prejudice

The resulting prejudice is not merely social; it is administrative. It falls on the person who obeys the system, files through the proper channel, pays the due fee, produces compliant documents, and then discovers that legality is suspended in a queue that the state itself cannot measure transparently over time, nor resolve competently. The prejudice lies in forcing applicants, employers and families to organise their lives around serial concessions rather than timeous and competent decisions.

Directive 7 is particularly revealing in how it attempts to justify the problem, or rather, how it reaches for plausible scapegoats. The department points to its focus and effort on the Electronic Travel Authorisation rollout and various anti-corruption interventions in the permitting environment. All of those are real factors, but they do not explain away a concession that now runs to mid-2027 on a backlog which was reported as “eradicated”.

The inconsistency is tangible.

Of course, anti-corruption is necessary and mostly overdue, yet corruption is not a full diagnosis of the department’s systemic administrative drift. A permitting regime is not undermined by bribery alone; it can just as easily be crippled by understaffing, poor adjudicative training, system failure, weak supervision, inconsistent reasons, bottlenecks and the sheer absence of operational discipline.

What makes the present situation even harder to defend is that many of the appeals now feeding the backlog arise from the department’s rigid reliance on the 60-day filing rule, which has led to an unnecessary, and often irrational, volume of mechanical rejections. Enforcing deadlines rigidly while the department itself delays decisions on a scale now extending to June 2027 is almost risible if it weren’t for the scale of the impact. There is little administrative fairness in demanding punctuality from applicants while the state reserves to itself chronic delay.

A broken constitutional promise

There is also a deeper constitutional point here that cannot be avoided. Section 33 of the Constitution guarantees administrative action that is lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair. The Promotion of Administrative Justice Act exists to give effect to that right, to promote efficient administration, and to provide recourse where there has been unreasonable delay in taking a decision.

That promise cannot mean years of status limbo for applicants whose lives, businesses and family arrangements remain suspended while decisions lag. At some point, delay stops being an operational problem and becomes a constitutional failure. That promise has plainly been broken, and it now requires urgent repair.

Parliament’s own oversight work denounces a crippled state of affairs, and one that extends far beyond immigration services. In February 2026, the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs warned that severe understaffing was directly undermining service delivery in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. In March, the same committee noted that the Eastern Cape was operating at 34% of staff complement, KwaZulu-Natal at 32%, and the Western Cape at 49%, while chronic under-capacitation and frequent system downtime were identified as major drivers of long queues. These are concerning markers of a department struggling to perform ordinary administrative functions at scale.

Those findings matter because they reveal, behind the slogans, a deeper state-capacity crisis. I have said repeatedly that digitisation and border management, necessary as both are, were never going to solve the crisis on their own. These are issues that speak well to public anxiety and political messaging. But a state does not restore legality by building a sophisticated digital front door while the administrative house behind it remains unstable. What 2026 is showing with unusual clarity is a department still fighting on too many broken fronts at once.

Directive 7 should therefore be read soberly for what it really reveals: not as proof that Home Affairs is confidently managing migration, but as proof that it remains constrained by a deeper institutional rot that no change of leadership can disguise. When serial concessions become the state’s preferred method of managing dysfunction they stop sounding like relief and start reading like confessions.

In the government, confession should lead not to self-exculpation, but to reconciliation with constitutional principle: honest diagnosis, institutional repair, and a return to lawful and predictable administration. DM