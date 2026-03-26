What the Newcastle sweatshop crisis reveals about manufacturing in SA

South Africa possesses the capability to maintain a competitive clothing manufacturing industry. The infrastructure exists, the workforce exists and the demand for locally produced garments remains strong.

What manufacturers require is certainty that the law will apply equally to every participant in the market.

Recent inspections in Newcastle have drawn national attention to conditions inside several clothing factories where labour laws and basic workplace standards were found to have been ignored . For those of us who operate factories in the region, the deeper concern lies in what these inspections reveal about the structure of manufacturing in South Africa.

Sweatshops represent a form of predatory trade within the manufacturing sector. Their advantage comes from ignoring the laws and standards others are required to follow. In doing so, they undermine legitimate manufacturing and destabilise employment.

Sweatshops also weaken the productive capacity that communities rely on. Investigations in KwaZulu-Natal have found workers paid as little as R12 to R17 per hour, while some piece-rate workers receive only 20 to 30 cents per garment completed . This is a wage level that no compliant factory can legally match anywhere.

Newcastle’s prominence in the current debate has historical roots. For decades, the town has been among South Africa’s important centres for clothing manufacturing . Factories producing school uniforms, workwear and other garments have employed thousands of workers and supported entire local communities. At its peak, the clothing sector in the Newcastle area was estimated to employ tens of thousands of people across formal factories and related businesses.

In 2022, the Department of Employment and Labour inspected 70 factories employing more than 30,500 workers in the Newcastle area. Only 8% were found to be compliant with labour legislation, and enforcement notices worth R148-million were issued.

Running a legitimate clothing factory is not a casual undertaking. These businesses invest in machinery, train supervisors and employ large workforces whose wages circulate through the local economy. Over time, this builds a skills base that allows South African manufacturers to be globally competitive.

Labour represents the largest cost component in garment manufacturing, and compliance with wage determinations, overtime regulations and workplace safety standards forms part of everyday operations. In large facilities employing hundreds or even thousands of workers, the monthly payroll alone runs into millions of rands. Production planning, supervision and compliance systems are essential costs to keeping a factory operating responsibly and efficiently.

Obligations ignored

Predatory manufacturing begins when some operators simply ignore those obligations. These sweatshops reduce costs in ways that compliant factories cannot replicate anywhere in the world. The result is unfair competition. It is a market distorted by businesses that simply ignore the rules governing the industry.

The impact of this predatory behaviour falls most heavily on workers and communities . For many families, the clothing sector represents a stable entry point into formal employment. When unlawful operators push prices downward across the market, the pressure on lawful factories intensifies, and the security of those jobs begins to erode.

Sweatshops strip away dignity, security and the most basic protections to which workers are entitled under South African law. They also place factories that comply with labour law in an impossible position, because businesses that respect labour laws cannot compete indefinitely against those that disregard them.

Over time, the consequences extend beyond individual workplaces. Predatory manufacturing weakens the broader industrial ecosystem. Factories close, investment slows and the production capacity of a region begins to decline, eroding the very fabric of society. Left to proliferate, it eventually leads to social instability, crime and political opportunism.

This is why the Newcastle crisis should not be interpreted as evidence that South African manufacturing is inherently uncompetitive. In many sectors, including garments and textiles, local factories have the skills, experience and equipment required to compete. What undermines that competitiveness is not the cost of lawful production or imports, but the presence of operators who gain an advantage by ignoring the rules.

This matters because national policy is already trying to rebuild the sector. South Africa’s Retail Clothing, Textile, Footwear and Leather Masterplan aims to increase local procurement from 45% to 65% of retail supply by 2030, expanding the sector to a R250-billion market and 330,000 jobs .

Addressing sweatshops requires more than isolated inspections. There must be a regulatory environment that ensures the rules apply consistently to everyone operating in the sector. A level playing field is essential if lawful manufacturers are to continue investing, employing and producing.

The events in Newcastle have exposed a serious problem and highlighted what is at stake. The future of manufacturing in this sector will be determined by whether predatory trade practices are allowed to undermine the lawful manufacturing sector.

For the thousands of workers and families who depend on manufacturing, ensuring that lawful factories can compete fairly is a matter of protecting livelihoods, future jobs and investment, as well as sustaining the communities that still depend on South African manufacturing. DM