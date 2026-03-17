The reputational cost of lion farming in South Africa’s wildlife economy

South Africa’s wildlife economy rests on a powerful and carefully cultivated narrative: that conservation and commerce can coexist in mutually reinforcing ways.

For decades, policymakers and industry leaders have promoted the idea that wildlife utilisation – whether through tourism, hunting or trade – provides the economic incentives necessary to sustain conservation. This narrative has often been framed as a uniquely South African “success story”, one that demonstrates how wildlife can generate economic value while maintaining ecological integrity.

Yet public perception of that model appears increasingly unsettled when it comes to one particular sector: captive lion breeding.`

Opinion polling of international tourists and South Africans suggests that the commercial captive lion industry may be undermining the very conservation reputation on which South Africa’s wildlife tourism depends. According to the survey, 69% of international tourists believe lion farming damages South Africa’s reputation as a wildlife destination, while 70% say they would be less likely to visit the country if the industry continues. At the same time, 77% of international respondents say South Africa should prioritise wildlife-friendly tourism over exploitative wildlife industries such as captive lion breeding.

Domestic opinion appears to be moving in a similar direction. The poll found that 72% of South Africans favour wildlife-friendly tourism rather than industries associated with captive breeding and wildlife trade.

These findings do not simply reflect a moral objection to captive lion breeding. They point to a deeper tension within the country’s wildlife economy — a gap between the conservation image South Africa presents to the world and the existence of industries that appear to contradict it.

That tension is not new. But it has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

The reputational economy of wildlife tourism

Wildlife tourism operates within what might be described as a reputational economy.

Visitors do not travel to South Africa simply to see animals; they travel because they believe those animals exist within landscapes that reflect meaningful conservation values. The country’s tourism brand – shaped by images of lions in the Kruger National Park or elephants moving through vast protected ecosystems – depends heavily on that perception.

In this sense, wildlife tourism is as much about credibility as it is about biodiversity. The existence of a commercial captive lion industry sits uneasily within that framework. For more than two decades South Africa has hosted the world’s largest lion breeding industry, with thousands of lions held in captivity across hundreds of facilities. These animals are frequently used for cub-petting attractions, “walking with lions” experiences and canned hunts, with skeletons exported to Asian markets for use in traditional medicine.

While defenders of the industry argue that captive breeding occurs largely outside the mainstream tourism economy, public perception does not necessarily follow such distinctions. From the perspective of international visitors, lion farming often appears inseparable from South Africa’s broader wildlife sector.

Evidence of a perception gap

Public opinion polling of international tourists and South African citizens provides a revealing lens through which to examine this issue. The results consistently show strong support for wildlife tourism that prioritises conservation rather than commercial exploitation of iconic species. Many respondents also indicate that the existence of lion farming negatively affects their perception of South Africa as a wildlife destination.

These findings should not be interpreted simply as a moral critique of captive breeding. Rather, they highlight a structural vulnerability within the wildlife economy itself. If a country’s tourism brand relies heavily on conservation credibility, any activity perceived as contradicting that credibility can carry disproportionate reputational consequences.

In other words, the debate about lion farming is not merely about ethics or animal welfare. It is about the economic sustainability of the conservation narrative that underpins wildlife tourism.

The limits of the utilisation argument

Proponents of captive lion breeding frequently frame the industry within the broader concept of sustainable wildlife use.

According to this argument, the commercial use of wildlife – including breeding, hunting and trade – can create financial incentives that encourage landowners to maintain wildlife habitat rather than converting land to agriculture or other uses. In principle, this argument has played a significant role in South Africa’s conservation history.

However, captive lion breeding occupies an ambiguous position. Captive lion facilities often operate more like intensive agricultural enterprises. Animals are bred in confined conditions and managed primarily for commercial output rather than ecological integration.

This distinction is crucial.

If the economic rationale for wildlife use is that it supports habitat conservation, then activities that generate revenue without contributing meaningfully to ecosystem protection may weaken rather than strengthen the broader conservation model.

International expectations are shifting

The lion farming debate is also unfolding within a changing global context.

Wildlife tourism markets have evolved significantly over the past two decades. Visitors increasingly seek experiences that align with ethical wildlife standards and credible conservation practices. Activities once marketed as harmless – including cub petting and predator interactions – are now widely criticised by conservation organisations and responsible tourism operators.

Major travel companies and tour operators have responded by removing captive wildlife attractions from their offerings. These shifts reflect a broader transformation in how wildlife experiences are evaluated by the public. Authenticity and animal welfare have become central considerations for many travellers.

Within this environment, industries that appear to commodify wildlife face growing reputational scrutiny.

A policy shift already under way

South Africa’s government has not been unaware of these dynamics.

After years of controversy and expert review, a government-appointed high-level panel recommended that the country should phase out captive lion breeding and close the commercial captive lion industry. The panel concluded that the sector posed risks to animal welfare, conservation credibility and South Africa’s international reputation. Cabinet subsequently endorsed the decision to end the breeding of lions in captivity for commercial purposes.

The political trajectory on this issue is also not new. As early as 2018, following Parliament’s Colloquium on Captive Lion Breeding, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee concluded that the industry had no conservation value, raised serious animal welfare concerns and was damaging South Africa’s conservation image and tourism brand. Parliament directed that policy and legislation be reviewed with a view to ending the practice, that a national audit of facilities and lions be conducted, and that the department report quarterly on progress.

However, translating that policy decision into practical implementation remains a complex process involving legal, economic and political considerations.

Yet the central challenge today is less about policy direction than about implementation. Eight years after Parliament’s resolution, key oversight mechanisms remain incomplete. No independently verified national audit of captive lion facilities and lions has been publicly released, no consistent quarterly implementation reports are available, and no binding, time-bound phase-out framework has been published.

The broader conservation calculus

Tourism linked to South Africa’s protected areas and private reserves generates far greater economic activity than captive lion breeding.

Nature-based tourism supports a wide network of jobs and businesses – from lodge staff and guides, to conservation professionals and local communities that benefit from tourism revenue. If the perception takes hold that South Africa tolerates exploitative wildlife industries, the reputational costs could extend far beyond the captive breeding sector itself.

In that sense, the policy debate about lion farming is ultimately a question about risk management within the wildlife economy. Does the continued existence of the industry strengthen or weaken the long-term credibility of South Africa’s conservation model?

Reconciling narrative and reality

South Africa’s wildlife story remains one of the most compelling conservation narratives in the world. The country’s national parks, private reserves and biodiversity stewardship programmes represent remarkable achievements.

But narratives must evolve when evidence reveals inconsistencies. The captive lion industry exposes one such inconsistency – between a conservation brand built on protecting wildlife in natural ecosystems and an industry that breeds lions for commercial use in captivity.

Reconciling that tension will require more than rhetorical commitment to conservation principles. It will require policy choices that align the country’s wildlife economy with the expectations of the global public whose support ultimately sustains it.

The issue also raises broader constitutional questions about environmental governance. Section 24 of the Constitution requires the state to secure ecologically sustainable development while protecting the environment for present and future generations. South Africa’s courts have recognised that animal welfare forms part of this environmental framework. An industry that lacks conservation value, systematically exploits animals and damages the national conservation brand sits uneasily within those constitutional obligations.

The decision to phase out captive lion breeding therefore represents more than a response to ethical concerns. Parliament recognised the reputational and governance risks of the industry years ago. The question now is not whether the direction of policy is clear, but whether the state will implement it with the transparency and urgency required to protect the credibility of South Africa’s conservation narrative.

In the reputational economy of wildlife tourism, credibility once lost is difficult to recover. DM

Dr Adam Cruise is an investigative environmental journalist, travel writer and academic. He has contributed to a number of international publications, including National Geographic and The Guardian, covering diverse topics from the plight of elephants, rhinos and lions in Africa, to coral reef rejuvenation in Indonesia. Cruise is a doctor of philosophy, specialising in animal and environmental ethics, and is the editor of the online Journal of African Elephants.