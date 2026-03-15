Iran war threatens southern Africa’s healthcare systems, demands urgent strategic realignment

The escalating military conflict between US/Israeli forces and Iran, presents a profound challenge to global stability, with particularly acute implications for healthcare systems in South Africa and the broader southern African region.

While geographically distant, the war’s disruption of global energy markets, supply chains and economic stability creates cascading pressures on health systems already operating under significant strain.

This article examines the multifaceted impact of the conflict on regional healthcare and outlines critical strategic decisions required of governments and private providers, including the urgent need to fast-track direct flight operations to alternative supplier markets.

The indirect theatre: How the Middle East conflict reaches southern African clinics

The immediate humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the Middle East, characterised by direct attacks on healthcare infrastructure, including damage to Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital and the killing of paramedics in Lebanon , serves as a stark warning of health system fragility under geopolitical stress. For southern Africa, the primary transmission mechanisms of this conflict are economic rather than military, yet their potential to disrupt healthcare delivery is equally severe.

Global oil prices have surged to their highest levels since July 2024, with Brent crude exceeding $83 per barrel in a nearly 8% single-day increase . This price shock stems directly from the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz , through which about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply passes, with tanker transits collapsing from 24 vessels daily to just four. For energy-importing southern African nations, this translates immediately into increased operational costs across healthcare supply chains – from fuel for blood collection and distribution vehicles, to elevated transportation costs for medical consumables and heightened electricity expenses for cold chain maintenance.

The disruption extends beyond petroleum. Major producers including Iraq, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been forced to halt or reduce output, with Iraq cutting production by nearly 1.5 million barrels daily and facing potential cuts exceeding three million. Qatar’s LNG facilities , supplying about 20% of global exports, have shut. These supply-side shocks are already transmitting to broader inflationary pressures, with sugar, fertiliser and soy prices rising while global shipping rates reach all-time highs ( Amundi Research Center ; The Economic Times ).

Strategic imperatives: Fast-tracking direct flight operations

In response to these vulnerabilities, government and private healthcare providers must pursue several urgent strategic realignments. Foremost is the need to diversify and secure medical supply chains through fast-tracking direct flight operations to India, China and other supplier markets.

Direct air corridors for medical supplies: The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and disruption of traditional shipping lanes exposes the dangerous concentration of global medical supply chains. South Africa must negotiate and implement direct air freight corridors with major medical suppliers including India and China. This requires expedited bilateral aviation agreements, customs pre-clearance arrangements and potentially government-underwritten cargo capacity to ensure continuity of essential supplies including pharmaceuticals, blood bags, reagents and testing equipment.

Regional medical logistics hub: South Africa should leverage its position as the continent’s most industrialised economy to establish itself as a regional medical logistics and distribution hub. This involves investment in cold chain infrastructure, expanded pharmaceutical warehousing capacity and streamlined regulatory processes for emergency procurement. The G20 health presidency platform, running from December 2024 to November 2025, was an opportunity to treat health as economic infrastructure and build locally anchored capability in regulation, manufacturing and finance.

Local manufacturing acceleration: The conflict underscores the urgency of advancing South Africa’s MedTech MasterPlan , which aims to align device-specific regulation, smarter procurement that values quality and local content, and skills development in regulation and manufacturing. Execution now matters most, as payment discipline, coordination across agencies and public-private trust determine whether factories invest, clinics adopt and patients benefit.

Strategic stockpiling: The government must establish and maintain strategic reserves of critical medical supplies, with clear protocols for rotation and replenishment. The R410-million reprioritised to the South African Medical Research Council to replace withdrawn US grant support for HIV/Aids research demonstrates both the vulnerability of donor-dependent programmes and the feasibility of rapid fiscal reallocation when political will exists.

Regional procurement coordination: Southern African countries should coordinate procurement to achieve economies of scale and reduce vulnerability to supply disruptions. Common standards and pooled purchasing mechanisms can help reach volumes that justify local production and attract capital ( Forbes Africa 2026).

Financing resilience amid fiscal constraints

These strategic initiatives must be financed within severe fiscal constraints. Overall health spending is expected to increase by 4.2% to R311.3-billion, signalling measured growth despite broader fiscal pressures. Treasury has demonstrated capacity for reprioritisation , including R24-million over the medium-term expenditure framework to the Office of Health Standards Compliance for staff retention and R176.7-million for hospital revitalisation.

However, as Brian Ruff argues , the National Health Insurance (NHI) debate has focused almost entirely on funding pools and benefit packages while ignoring the deeper structural flaw: South Africa has never built an effective healthcare purchasing framework. The fee-for-service model rewards volume over outcomes, fragmenting care and prioritising short-term outputs over long-term health outcomes. Centralising funding through the NHI alone will not solve these problems – it will only replicate them on a larger scale.

Value-based care, which rewards results over volume, encourages coordination and integration, and makes primary healthcare both financially sustainable and central, offers a way to fix the system rather than just rearrange its flaws, according to Ruff. Convergence between public and private systems, guided by value-based principles, can transform South Africa’s fragmented dual system into an integrated, value-driven model capable of withstanding external shocks.

Conclusion

The US/Israel-Iran conflict serves as a stark reminder that in an interconnected world no health system is an island. For South Africa and southern Africa, the war’s primary impacts will be transmitted through disrupted supply chains, soaring energy costs and broader economic instability. These external pressures intersect with existing domestic challenges: an inequitable dual health system, policy uncertainty surrounding NHI implementation and fiscal constraints limiting response options.

The path forward requires clear-eyed strategic realignment. Fast-tracking direct flight operations to India, China and other supplier markets represents not merely a logistical adjustment but a fundamental recognition that health security requires supply chain sovereignty. This must be accompanied by accelerated local manufacturing, strategic stockpiling, regional coordination and fundamental payment reform. As Ruff concludes, the NHI is necessary but will only succeed if it goes beyond funding and legislation to transform South Africa’s fragmented system into an integrated, value-driven model.

The question facing policymakers and providers is whether we will take this practical, evidence-driven path, or continue clinging to entrenched interests and outdated approaches while millions of South Africans experience a healthcare system that repeatedly falls short.

The conflict in the Middle East has made answering that question more urgent than ever. DM

Chris Maxon is a member of the Rise Mzansi National Leadership Collective, based in KwaZulu-Natal. He is also a PhD candidate at Unisa and a chartered development finance analyst.