How Africa’s great foreign policy tradition became its greatest economic vulnerability

Tanzania’s first president, Julius Nyerere , understood that non-alignment was not a passive condition but an active achievement, requiring constant institutional construction and deliberate economic diversification. His successors inherited the diplomatic posture without completing the economic project. The US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began in February are the invoice for that incompletion; arriving, as invoices in international affairs tend to do, at the worst possible moment and in the hardest possible currency.

Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere casts his ballot to vote for his successor, on 27 October 985, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, during presidential elections. (Photo: AFP)

There is a document, yellowed at the edges and dense with the particular optimism of a world that believed it was remaking itself, that deserves to be read again in every foreign ministry on the African continent. It is the Final Communiqué of the Bandung Conference, issued in April 1955 by 29 newly independent nations of Asia and Africa, gathered in a small Indonesian city to announce, collectively and defiantly, that they would not be conscripted into the Cold War being waged between Washington and Moscow over the ruins of the old colonial order.

The Bandung delegates were not naive romantics. They were lawyers, economists, and administrators who understood with clinical clarity that political independence was fragile without the economic infrastructure to sustain it. They spoke of trade, of industrialisation, of the terms on which their resources would be extracted. They spoke, in the careful language of diplomats who were also strategists, of building the institutional architecture that would make their independence real rather than ceremonial.

They were speaking, in 1955, of exactly the vulnerability that the February 2026 Iran war has now exposed.

The rand lost nearly 4% in 72 hours. South African petrol prices faced a sharp rise . Shipping companies began quietly rerouting vessels through Cape waters in volumes not seen since the Suez crisis.

Across the continent, governments that had spent decades constructing their foreign policies around the proud tradition of non-alignment discovered, with a shock that should not have been a surprise, that principled independence is a posture and not a shield. Without the economic architecture to give it material content, it offers no protection against the weaponised financial infrastructure of the world's remaining superpower.

The invoice has arrived. It is denominated in dollars. And Africa cannot pay it.

Bipolar world

The Non-Aligned Movement was conceived in a bipolar world in which two superpowers competed for the allegiance of newly independent nations. That competition was a source of genuine leverage. If Washington was unwilling to provide development finance on acceptable terms, Moscow might. African nations (possessing the votes, the resources and the moral authority of the recently decolonised) could extract meaningful concessions from powers that needed their support.

South African President Nelson Mandela greets Cuban leader Fidel Castro as he arrives for the opening of the 12th Non-Aligned Movement summit in Durban on 2 September 1998. (Photo: ODD Andersen / AFP)

This was not charity. It was geopolitics. Nyerere understood something many contemporaries grasped less clearly: that this structural leverage was temporary. That African nations needed to build, during the period of bipolar competition, the economic institutions that would sustain their agency in whatever world came after. He tried. The East African Community , established in 1967, was his most ambitious institutional project. The Arusha Declaration outlined a development philosophy (Ujamaa) that was a serious attempt to construct an indigenous economic model rather than adopting frameworks prescribed by Washington or Moscow.

The results were mixed. But the central insight remains as relevant in 2026 as it was in 1967: political independence without economic sovereignty is unsustainable, and economic sovereignty requires deliberate institutional construction rather than passive integration into whatever global order happens to be available.

Washington Consensus

When the Cold War ended, the structural conditions that made non-alignment strategically viable evaporated almost overnight. The bipolar market dissolved into a unipolar order in which there was only one buyer, and that buyer was no longer in the market for allegiance. It was in the market for compliance.

The Washington Consensus arrived not as an offer but as a condition. In a unipolar world, there was no one left to play. Non-alignment ceased to be a strategy. It became a sentiment. And sentiments do not protect currencies, supply chains, or sovereign economic policy from the coercive reach of a hegemon that controls the global payments architecture.

The three decades between the Cold War’s end and the February 2026 crisis were a period of genuine, if uneven, development for southern Africa: macroeconomic stabilisation, expanding trade and a democratic consolidation in South Africa that remained one of the late 20th century’s most remarkable political achievements. But simultaneously, structural dependence became so deeply embedded in the region’s economic architecture that it ceased to be visible as dependence at all. It became, simply, the way things worked.

The dollar-clearing system is the least visible and most consequential mechanism of that dependence. The vast majority of international trade (including the commodity transactions that constitute the backbone of southern African export revenues) is denominated, financed, and settled in US dollars, routed through correspondent banking relationships that ultimately clear through New York.

When the United States expanded its secondary sanctions regime following the February 2026 strikes, South African banks faced an immediate and impossible compliance calculation. The cost of non-compliance was not a fine. It was exclusion from the dollar-clearing system, functionally equivalent to exclusion from international commerce itself.

The energy dependence is equally structural. When the Strait of Hormuz came under existential military threat, the transmission to South African pump prices was immediate and severe; felt most acutely by the millions of households dependent on minibus taxis, the small businesses whose survival margins are denominated in the same fuel price that a naval confrontation 10,000 kilometres away had just inflated by nearly a fifth.

A vessel is anchored off the coast of Dubai on 1 March 2026, one of many at anchor in the region after Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which hundreds of ships carrying oil pass daily. (Photo: Stringer / EPA)

These are not accidents. They are the accumulated consequences of three decades during which southern African governments maintained the diplomatic posture of non-alignment while building, in practice, an architecture of profound structural dependence. They inherited Nyerere’s rhetoric without completing Nyerere’s project.

Tariffs

On 6 February, three weeks before the missiles struck Tehran, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorising tariffs of up to 25% on goods from any sovereign nation that “directly or indirectly” acquires goods or services from Iran. The stated target was Iran’s petroleum export network. The actual blast radius was the entire architecture of global commerce.

South Africa’s government had been among the most principled voices at the United Nations calling for restraint; consistent with its constitutional commitments, its historical experience as a sanctions target, and its longstanding foreign policy principles. It was, by every measure of international law and diplomatic ethics, a legitimate and honourable position.

It was also, in the brutal logic of weaponised US economic power, entirely irrelevant.

The secondary sanctions regime does not recognise non-alignment. It operates on a single logic: compliance or exclusion. For a nation whose financial system routes through dollar-clearing, whose exports are priced in dollars, and whose sovereign credit rating is assessed by agencies within US jurisdictional reach, exclusion is not theoretical. It is existential.

This is the sanctions trap. A nation that declares neutrality but whose financial survival depends on dollar-clearing access is not neutral. It is merely unaware of the conditions of its dependence, until the moment those conditions are enforced, at which point awareness arrives simultaneously with helplessness.

The crisis is not the rand’s fall (though that is severe) or the petrol price (though that is painful). The crisis is structural, institutional and generational. It will not be resolved by a diplomatic communiqué or a UN resolution. It will be resolved only by the sustained, politically protected institutional construction that Nyerere understood was necessary in 1967 and that the region has not yet completed in 2026.

There is a particular cruelty in southern Africa’s predicament that deserves to be stated plainly. The region most exposed to the economic consequences of the February 2026 conflict simultaneously possesses the raw materials that every major power in that conflict most urgently needs.

Platinum group metal reserves

The Bushveld Igneous Complex contains approximately 70% of the world’s known platinum group metal reserves; materials essential for hydrogen fuel cells and the global energy transition upon which every major power has staked its long-term industrial strategy.

Mining platinum ore in a shaft at the Khuseleka platinum mine in Rustenburg. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

South Africa’s chrome reserves (the largest in the world by a significant margin) are essential for defence-grade steelmaking. Manganese, vanadium, titanium: the periodic table of Southern African geology reads, in the context of the current geopolitical reorganisation, like a procurement list for the 21st century's most urgent industrial imperatives.

And yet the region remains a price-taker rather than a price-setter, an exporter of raw materials rather than a manufacturer of finished products, a supplier to the strategies of others rather than a sovereign actor in its own right. This is not a natural condition. It is a political one. Southern Africa provides the raw materials; others add the value, set the prices, and capture the returns.

The February 2026 crisis has created conditions under which resolving this paradox becomes, for the first time in decades, a matter of genuine strategic urgency. The question is whether southern African governments possess the institutional capacity and political will to use that leverage, or whether they will allow it to dissipate, as before, through regulatory incoherence and the persistent failure to develop downstream processing capacity.

The contrast with Norway is instructive. When Norway discovered North Sea oil in the late 1960s, it established a state oil company with genuine technical capacity, negotiated technology transfer agreements that built domestic industrial expertise, and created a sovereign wealth fund (now the largest in the world) that transformed a finite natural resource into a permanent financial endowment for its citizens.

An offshore oil platform in the North Sea. (Photo: Unknown)

The contrast between Norway’s outcomes and those of resource-rich African nations is not a story of different natural endowments. It is a story of different institutional choices, made at critical historical moments, by leaders who understood or failed to understand what was at stake.

Botswana’s management of its diamond wealth offers a more proximate African model, demonstrating that African governments are capable, under the right conditions of leadership and institutional design, of managing resource relationships on terms that serve national rather than purely external interests.

A demanding path

The path forward is not mysterious. It is demanding.

Southern Africa must accelerate the adoption of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System ; the Afreximbank initiative enabling intra-African trade settlement in local currencies, bypassing dollar-clearing entirely. This is not an anti-US policy. It is what every serious middle power does as a matter of sovereign prudence.

The EU maintains the euro as a partial dollar alternative. China has built the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System. India has negotiated bilateral local-currency agreements with multiple partners. Southern Africa’s failure to build equivalent infrastructure is not a principled choice. It is an institutional failure that the February 2026 crisis has transformed from a strategic vulnerability into an operational emergency.

The region needs a credible African arbitral institution with the jurisdiction and international recognition to adjudicate commercial disputes that geopolitical rupture generates; rather than routing its most significant cases to London, Geneva or Singapore.

It needs a regional energy security framework that reduces Gulf oil dependence through offshore gas development and renewable integration. And it needs, most consequentially, a collective framework for critical mineral beneficiation that gives the region genuine agency over the terms of its resource engagement with the world's competing powers.

None of this is easy. All of it is necessary.

Return, for a final moment, to that yellowed document from Bandung. To the room full of leaders who understood that the international order was not a set of neutral rules but a set of arrangements constructed by the powerful in their own interests, and that surviving within it required institutional seriousness that the romance of independence could not substitute for.

They were right about everything that mattered. They were unable to build, in the decades that followed, the institutional architecture that would have given their insight operational force. The reasons are real: Cold War interventions, structural adjustment programmes, debt crises and the HIV/AIDS catastrophe. But reasons, however real, do not change consequences.

The missiles have already flown. The rand has already fallen. The petrol queues have already formed. The global order that made those consequences manageable is gone. Not weakened. Not temporarily disrupted. Gone.

Non-alignment, as Nyerere understood it, was never a declaration. It was a construction project. The declaration was the easy part. The construction (the payment systems, the legal institutions, the energy architecture, the resource sovereignty frameworks) is the work that determines whether the declaration means anything at all.

That work is overdue. The invoice is on the table. And the only currency in which it can be paid is the one the Non-Aligned Movement’s founders always understood was ultimately the only one that mattered: the hard, unglamorous, institutionally serious currency of sovereign economic capacity, built at home, on African terms, for African futures.

The Bandung generation planted the flag. The current generation must build the foundation beneath it. Before the next crisis arrives, and the next invoice, in an even harder currency, falls due. DM

Thato Mmereki is president of SBM-Devco, chairperson of South Africa’s National Gambling and Wagering Policy Council, and CFO of the China-South Africa Forum.