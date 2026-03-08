Tourism, housing and the politics of blame in Cape Town

When Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille acknowledged recently that short-term rentals contribute to Cape Town’s housing pressures, it marked a shift in tone. For years, platforms such as Airbnb have hovered between denial and moral panic in public debate, either blamed for everything or treated as untouchable economic engines.

The truth is more uncomfortable and more complex.

Cape Town’s housing crisis did not begin with tourism. It is rooted in apartheid spatial planning, land market dynamics, limited affordable housing supply, rapid urbanisation and prolonged economic stagnation for the entire country. But short-term rentals can intensify these pressures in specific neighbourhoods. Tourism, in this context, acts less as the cause of the crisis but more as a force multiplier.

The real question now is not whether tourism is good or bad, but whether it is governed properly.

When neighbourhoods shift from living to consumption

International research offers a useful lens. In cities such as Barcelona, Lisbon and Venice, scholars have moved beyond traditional understandings of gentrification to what is increasingly described as “touristification”, which refers to the gradual reshaping of residential neighbourhoods to serve visitors rather than residents.

The shift is often subtle at first, as was the case initially in Cape Town. Residential units convert into short-term accommodation. Local shops give way to visitor-oriented commerce. Rental prices escalate not because the population is growing but because tourists and investors begin competing with residents for the same housing stock. Over time, central neighbourhoods function less as places of living and more as spaces for tourists.

This does not always look dramatic. It can unfold quietly through reduced long-term rental availability, rising prices and the slow displacement of permanent residents by tourists.

Cape Town is not Venice. But neither is it immune.

Price escalation and concentrated pressure

Cape Town’s rental market is already strained. The city attracts lifestyle migrants, remote workers, investors and tourists, all competing in a geographically constrained urban environment shaped by mountain, ocean and historic spatial inequality.

It is not that tourism creates demand out of nowhere. Rather, it amplifies demand in neighbourhoods that were already under pressure.

This is where public discourse often collapses into simple concepts. Either tourism is declared the villain behind housing unaffordability or it is defended uncritically as essential for economic growth.

Both positions are incomplete.

The problem is concentration, not tourism itself

Tourism has long been embraced as a strategy for urban revitalisation. In Cape Town it has supported infrastructure upgrades, heritage restoration, public space improvements and job creation. It is a significant contributor to the local economy and to thousands of livelihoods.

The risk emerges when tourism becomes spatially concentrated and insufficiently regulated.

International evidence shows that tourism pressure is rarely evenly distributed across a city. It clusters in high-demand neighbourhoods, shifts when regulations change and spills into adjacent areas when controls are poorly coordinated. A blanket city-wide ban ignores this uneven geography. So does unrestricted growth.

The debate should not be about whether short-term rentals exist. It should be about where they concentrate, how much housing stock they absorb and what thresholds trigger intervention.

Start with diagnostics, not ideology



Cities that have managed tourism pressures more effectively begin with data.



They monitor:

🏠The density of short-term rentals relative to total housing stock availability;

🏠The ratio of tourist beds to permanent residents in specific precincts;

🏠Rental and property price escalation in tourism-intensive areas; and

🏠The growth rate of short-term listings compared with long-term housing supply.



Governance capacity matters too. Cities with licensing regimes, zoning protections, enforcement mechanisms and metropolitan coordination intervene earlier before the displacement problem becomes entrenched.

Cape Town’s challenge is not a lack of awareness. It is the absence of consistent, neighbourhood-level data linking tourism activity directly to housing outcomes. Without that spatial clarity, policy becomes reactive and politically charged.

The danger of politicisation

In many cities globally, political contestation around tourism has increasingly been channelled through planning instruments and regulatory frameworks. Conflict is absorbed into policy tools.

In South Africa, the risk is that tourism and housing are framed as competing political interests rather than interconnected urban systems.

This creates two dangers. Tourism may be scapegoated for structural housing problems it did not create. At the same time, location-specific harms such as long-term rental displacement in high-demand precincts may go unaddressed because regulation is either too blunt or too weak.

Neither outcome serves the city.

Towards spatially targeted governance

If short-term rentals are to be governed rather than condemned, several principles follow.

First, differentiate by place. High-pressure neighbourhoods may require caps, density limits or stricter licensing. Emerging areas require monitoring. Low-pressure areas may need minimal intervention.

Second, protect residential use explicitly. Housing must be treated as critical urban infrastructure, particularly in central and historic precincts where displacement risks are highest.

Third, coordinate at metropolitan scale. Restricting short-term rentals in one district without regional alignment simply displaces pressure elsewhere.

Fourth, require data transparency. Platforms operating in the city should share reliable, spatially disaggregated data to support evidence-based regulation.

Tourism should complement urban life, not replace it.

Governing the blade

Short-term rentals are neither the saviour nor the destroyer of Cape Town’s housing market. They operate within a broader system already shaped by spatial inequality, constrained land supply and market pressure.

The choice facing Cape Town is not whether to allow tourism. It is whether to govern it intelligently.

Emotional debates will not resolve the housing crisis. Spatially targeted, data-driven governance might.

Cities exist first for residents. Tourism is a double-edged sword. Without spatially targeted regulation, the edge that brings growth can also deepen inequality. DM

Boitumelo (Tumi) Mpisi holds a master’s in town and regional planning (UP) and a postgraduate diploma in business administration (GIBS), is professionally registered with SACPLAN and is pursuing an MBA at GIBS. Tumi leverages her expertise in policy, planning and strategic project implementation to drive impactful, socially responsible initiatives.