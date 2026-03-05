The AI Doom Loop — why global economy is racing toward total structural collapse

In a single week in February, the outline of an economic transformation became unmistakable. The UK advertising group WPP announced £500-million in cost cuts , replacing agency teams with AI platforms. In the US, the advertising group Omnicom revealed $1-billion in labour savings from its IPG merger, with 4,000 roles eliminated .

In Busan, South Korea, On Running, a Swiss sportswear brand, opened a robot-operated factory where 32 automated arms replaced a 200-step human process. In Western Australia, fully autonomous mines operated driverless truck fleets around the clock. And in Washington, two Federal Reserve governors warned that AI-driven unemployment might be beyond the central bank’s ability to address.

What was striking was their simultaneity — each pointing toward a self-reinforcing cycle of AI-driven job displacement, cost deflation and further automation.

The global economy is entering this cycle. AI displaces workers faster than new roles emerge. The displaced lose purchasing power. Demand erodes. Businesses cut costs further — meaning more automation. Governments respond with tariffs and subsidies that paradoxically accelerate the cycle. Capital concentrates in AI-driven firms, suppressing consumption.

Five forces accelerate this:

🤖White-collar deflation (LLMs automating cognitive work);

🤖Manufacturing overproduction (robot factories approaching zero labour cost);

🤖The tariff-automation paradox (reshoring without jobs);

🤖Autonomous logistics (driverless mines and trucks); and

🤖The ketchup effect (sector-wide layoff waves when AI confidence tips).

The advertising sector is living the full doom loop — WPP, Omnicom-IPG, Dentsu restructuring simultaneously. On Running’s Busan factory produces 1,000 shoes daily with 32 robots. Rio Tinto operates 100% autonomous truck fleets. Federal Reserve governors warn of mass unemployment.

No major economy has legislated meaningful preparation. The conventional policy toolkit was designed for cyclical downturns. AI displacement is structural.

There is a counterintuitive case: the only path avoiding dystopia is to accelerate through the transition, collapsing living costs toward near-zero marginal cost. The crisis becomes one of distribution, not scarcity. The race is between abundance and collapse.

The Great Doom Loop is not a forecast. It is a description of dynamics already in motion. We are facing the first technological revolution that eliminates both cognitive and manual labour simultaneously, within a single decade. The response must match the disruption. It currently does not come close. DM

Tom Hestås is a Norwegian author and independent analyst who writes on AI, automation, and their impact on labour markets and economic systems.