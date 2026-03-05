Helen Zille’s shadow and the DA’s succession test

Succession is the moment when political parties expose their internal architecture. With John Steenhuisen stepping aside, the DA faces not merely a leadership contest, but an institutional reckoning.

Solly Msimanga and Geordin Hill-Lewis embody distinct leadership trajectories within the party. Msimanga’s tenure in Tshwane reflected the risks and rewards of coalition-era governance. It expanded the DA’s geographic reach but highlighted the difficulty of consolidating executive authority outside entrenched bases. His early resignation remains part of the conversation about resilience under pressure.

Hill-Lewis’s leadership in Cape Town, meanwhile, reflects consolidated governance within a stable environment. His career has unfolded within close organisational proximity to Helen Zille, from her mayoral tenure to her continued influence in the party’s federal structures. That continuity signals experience and trust – but it also reinforces a perception that leadership pathways are closely intertwined with established networks.

The DA’s 2020 contest between Mbali Ntuli and Steenhuisen underscored this dynamic. While formally competitive, the race was widely interpreted as structurally tilted. Ntuli’s challenge raised questions about openness and ideological expansion. Steenhuisen’s victory reinforced the durability of organisational consolidation.

This pattern echoes earlier transitions. Lindiwe Mazibuko’s departure from leadership and subsequent academic relocation, and Bonginkosi Madikizela’s resignation following qualifications controversy, illustrate how political mobility within the DA often intersects with institutional containment.

Zille’s enduring role complicates and stabilises the party simultaneously. Her strategic influence has been central to the DA’s electoral positioning. Yet her presence inevitably shapes perceptions about whether succession is organic or curated.

The DA’s credibility as a national alternative depends partly on modelling the internal democracy it demands of others. Leadership viability must appear to rest on demonstrable performance, strategic vision and electoral expansion – not primarily on alignment with institutional guardians.

This contest, therefore, is less about individual ambition than about structural proof. It will indicate whether the DA’s succession model reflects competitive renewal or managed continuity.

In a political climate increasingly sceptical of opaque power transitions, that distinction is decisive. DM

Sivenkosi Rashe holds a PhD in Public Administration and is a public policy analyst and local government coordination commentator. Her work focuses on municipal governance, institutional alignment and the political-administrative interface in South Africa.