Nile dam dispute drifting toward a conflict its protagonists cannot afford

For 5,000 years, Egypt has treated the Nile as if it were its own. Not a shared inheritance threading through 11 nations, not a transboundary lifeline sustaining a continent, but a birthright, ancient, unassailable and non-negotiable.

That assumption has now crashed into a 145-metre wall of concrete rising from the Blue Nile gorge in the Ethiopian highlands. What makes this moment uniquely dangerous is not the engineering. It is the fact that all three nations at the centre of this dispute are simultaneously fighting battles on other fronts, economic, political and, in Sudan’s case, military, yet none of them can afford to lose the water war.

That is not a recipe for compromise. That is a recipe for catastrophe.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was officially inaugurated on 9 September 2025. With a generation capacity of 5.15 gigawatts and a reservoir that completed its final filling stage in September 2024, it is the largest hydroelectric project on the African continent. The ceremony was attended by the presidents of Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti and South Sudan.

Egypt and Sudan sent no representatives.

Instead, Cairo went to the United Nations Security Council to formally protest against what it described as Ethiopia’s unilateral violation of international law. The dam that Addis Ababa called “a shared opportunity for the region” was being litigated in New York before the ink on the inauguration speeches had dried. That gap between how Ethiopia sees the dam and how Egypt sees it is not merely a diplomatic disagreement. It is the central fault line of one of the most dangerous geopolitical disputes on earth.

No binding water-sharing agreement

The project was completed without a binding water-sharing agreement in place. After 14 years of construction, five rounds of negotiations, an International Panel of Experts, a Declaration of Principles, African Union mediation and American intervention, three nations that share the same river still have no legally binding framework governing how it will be managed.

No drought protocol. No emergency release mechanism. No agreed definition of what constitutes a crisis severe enough to trigger mandatory consultation. Nothing.

Egypt’s domestic situation is inseparable from its posture on the Nile. The country is in the grip of its worst economic crisis in decades. Inflation exceeded 38% in 2023. The Egyptian pound lost more than half its value between 2022 and 2024. An $8-billion International Monetary Fund bailout bought time, but not stability.

Nearly 98% of Egypt’s renewable water supply comes from the Nile, and in January 2026, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly was still insisting publicly that Egypt “will not relinquish its historical right to the Nile River waters”, language that leaves almost no room for the compromise any workable agreement would require. When leaders are backed into domestic corners, they rarely make their best diplomatic decisions.

Ethiopia is no less pressured. Due to the credible threat of an Egyptian airstrike, the Ethiopian government purchased air defence systems including the Pantsir-S1 from Russia and the Spyder-MR medium-range system from Israel, installed directly at the dam. Egypt sought to block the Israeli sale. Israel ignored the request. We are not talking about diplomatic cables and communiqués. We are talking about missile defence systems on a dam. That is a recognised threshold marker of how close a dispute has moved toward armed conflict.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 before presiding over one of the century’s worst humanitarian catastrophes in Tigray, has made the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam the one unifying national symbol available to him in a fractured country. Yielding on the dam is not merely diplomatically difficult. It is politically unsurvivable.

The forgotten but essential actor

And then there is Sudan, the forgotten but essential actor. The civil war that erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has produced one of the worst humanitarian disasters on earth. More than 10 million people have been displaced.

Khartoum in ruins. Famine has been declared across multiple regions. Sudan is not capable, at this moment, of participating meaningfully in trilateral water negotiations. Yet its geographic position between Egypt and the dam makes its participation not optional, but structurally necessary. Its absence from the table is not a procedural inconvenience. It is a hole at the centre of any possible agreement.

This is precisely the scenario that the world’s foremost water conflict scholars have spent decades warning about. Dr Peter Gleick, co-founder of the Pacific Institute, has, through his Water Conflict Chronology that tracks more than 1,600 instances of water-related violence across six thousand years of history, documented a dramatic increase in water conflict events over the past two decades.

His conclusion is unambiguous: violence associated with competition over fresh water has worsened, driven by intensifying scarcity and the growing consequences of climate change. Gleick identifies the Nile Basin as a textbook example of the highest-risk category: water as a conflict trigger, where international rivers cross borders without effective sharing agreements or dispute resolution mechanisms.

It is within this global framework that the guidance of Dr Clive Lipchin becomes indispensable. Lipchin, Director of the Center for Transboundary Water Management at the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies, has spent his career doing what governments in the Nile Basin have repeatedly failed to do – building the cooperative infrastructure that allows adversarial states to manage shared water together.

His work on transboundary water governance across the Middle East, including shared aquifer management between communities in active political conflict, represents the most practically tested framework available for a crisis of this complexity. His foundational argument, borne out across decades of fieldwork, is clear and consistent: water crises are political before they are technical. The resource is rarely the core problem.

Genuinely achievable

What fails is the institutional architecture, the treaties, monitoring systems and dispute resolution mechanisms that would allow hostile states to manage shared systems cooperatively. Lipchin does not merely diagnose this failure. He has demonstrated, with practical evidence from conditions no less hostile than the Nile Basin, that the alternative is genuinely achievable.

Professor Aaron Wolf of Oregon State University, one of the world’s leading authorities on transboundary water governance, reinforces this with hard data. His landmark Basins at Risk research found that unilateral dam construction in the absence of cooperative transboundary institutions dramatically elevated the risk of violent dispute.

When physical changes of this scale occur without adequate treaty frameworks or river basin organisations, the political consequences become significantly more dangerous. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, built without a binding agreement and operated without a shared framework, is the academic definition of Wolf’s highest-risk scenario, playing out in real time.

In January 2026, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would work to resolve the dispute. It was not the first time. Washington’s 2020 mediation attempt collapsed when Ethiopia accused the US of bias, and Trump further damaged credibility by publicly claiming the dam was built “with US money, largely”, a claim Ethiopian officials flatly and forcefully rejected. External actors keep cycling in, producing declarations, and cycling out. The fundamental questions remain unanswered.

The bitter irony is that a cooperatively managed dam could serve all three nations simultaneously. Regulated flow benefits Sudanese farmers. Energy trading could transform Egypt’s economic relationship with Ethiopia. Full electrification would unlock Ethiopian development in ways foreign aid never could. The 2013 International Panel of Experts said precisely this.

The technical case for cooperation has been overwhelming for more than a decade. What is missing is the political courage to treat an agreement as a national interest rather than a national concession, the exact shift in thinking that Gleick, Wolf, and Lipchin have each, through different bodies of work, shown to be both necessary and achievable. DM

Ziyanda Thando Nzimande is the Middle East Africa Research Institute’s Future Voices Scholar of 2025/26. He has an Honours degree in Neuroscience, a postgraduate diploma in Monitoring and Evaluation, and is completing his Master’s in Neuroscience at Wits University.