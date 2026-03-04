In a minority judgment concurred in by Chief Justice Maya, Mathopo J and Rogers J, Madlanga ADJC transformed what had been litigated for nearly a decade as a dispute about reporting lines and corporate restructuring into a powerful indictment of racial tokenism in white-dominated corporate South Africa.

The question that must be asked, however, is whether this transformation was warranted by the record, or whether the dissent, for all its moral force, made the case about something it was never about.

The case as Maleka pleaded it

Reynolds Maleka was an IT Director at ADT Security, employed through Tyco International and seated on ADT’s executive committee. When ADT’s managing director, Stuart Clarkson, announced without consultation that Maleka would henceforth report to a newly appointed fellow director, Allan Quinn, rather than to Clarkson himself, Maleka viewed this as a demotion. He resigned the following day and referred a constructive dismissal dispute to the CCMA under section 186(1)(e) of the Labour Relations Act.

At no point in the litigation (not before the CCMA, not before the Labour Court, not before the Labour Appeal Court, and not in his founding papers before the Constitutional Court) did Maleka allege racial discrimination.

His resignation letter speaks of “levels of work”, career implications, conditions of employment and the absence of consultation.

He used the term “demotion”. He invoked corporate hierarchy. He never invoked race. Nor did he pursue remedies under the Employment Equity Act or allege an automatically unfair dismissal on discriminatory grounds. His case was, on its own terms, about an executive who refused to accept a structural change that he perceived as beneath him.

The dissent’s reframing

Madlanga ADCJ saw it differently. Drawing on judicial notice of the persistent underrepresentation of black people in senior corporate positions, citing the Commission for Employment Equity’s Annual Report, the dissent recast the entire dispute through a racial lens.

The imposition of Quinn over Maleka was characterised not merely as organisationally inappropriate but as racially motivated tokenism.

The judgment described Maleka as a black professional who had “admirably worked himself up the corporate ladder against all odds in South Africa’s white dominated corporate environment only to be displaced by a white executive”.

It concluded, in stark terms, that Clarkson trusted Quinn “because — like him — he was white. That is the inarticulate premise.”

This is a remarkable judicial finding. It attributes racial motivation to a specific individual on the basis of no direct evidence of racial animus in the record. It was drawn instead from inferences made during oral argument, when ADT’s counsel, pressed by the Bench, conceded that Clarkson had “trust” and “faith” in Quinn and could not articulate a compelling reason for preferring Quinn’s oversight to Maleka’s direct reporting. From this, the dissent constructed the inference that the only plausible explanation was race.

The principled defence

There is a serious and principled argument in favour of Madlanga ADCJ’s approach. The Constitutional Court is not merely an error-correcting appellate body. It is the guardian of the Constitution and its adjudicative function necessarily involves interpreting legal disputes within the broader normative framework of the Bill of Rights.

When section 186(1)(e) asks whether continued employment was rendered “intolerable”, that enquiry must be contextual. It would be formalistic to the point of absurdity to assess what happened to a black executive in South African corporate life without reference to the country’s racial history and its ongoing consequences.

Judicial notice, too, is a recognised tool. The demographic composition of South Africa’s corporate leadership is not seriously in dispute. The 24th Commission for Employment Equity Annual Report confirms the persistent dominance of white males in top management positions. Madlanga ADCJ was entitled to take notice of this. And if context matters, as this court has insisted it does, then race is not being “read in”. It is simply not being read out.

Moreover, the dissent’s reasoning carries an important structural insight: the test for intolerability must mean something in the real world. If a highly qualified and experienced black executive can be subordinated to a white peer for no cogent reason, without consultation and announced publicly in front of colleagues, and the law says this is not intolerable, then the law is failing to protect precisely the kind of dignity interest that section 10 of the Constitution demands be “jealously guarded”.

The legitimate concern

And yet, the concern remains. An allegation of racial motivation (indeed, a judicial finding of racism) is among the most serious findings a court can make. It implicates the reputation and dignity not only of the complainant but of those against whom it is directed. Allegations of racial discrimination in the workplace require careful and balanced scrutiny of all the evidence.

Here, the evidence was never led. Maleka did not allege racial discrimination.

The facts were not tested through cross-examination at arbitration with race as a live issue. Clarkson was never confronted with the suggestion that his decision was racially motivated. ADT was never given the opportunity to rebut such an allegation in the ordinary course of proceedings. The “inarticulate premise” that Madlanga ADCJ identified was, in truth, articulated for the first time by the court itself, or, more precisely, inferred from the absence of a satisfactory alternative explanation during oral submissions.

This raises a fundamental question of procedural fairness. However compelling the inference may appear on the surface, it was constructed without the evidentiary foundation that ordinarily supports such a finding.

The parties were not afforded the opportunity to address the racial dimension of the case through evidence, and the record from the CCMA arbitration (which is the factual foundation for the entire matter) contains no suggestion that race was in play.

A difficult balance

None of this is to say that race was irrelevant to what happened to Maleka. It may well have been central. But there is a difference between saying that the South African context requires courts to be alive to racial dynamics when assessing intolerability and saying that a specific employer acted on racial grounds when that allegation was never put to them and never tested in evidence. The first proposition is unimpeachable. The second is fraught with difficulty.

The dissent in Maleka is powerful, eloquent and deeply felt. It speaks to a lived reality that many black professionals in South Africa will recognise immediately. But judicial power must be exercised with discipline, especially when the moral case seems self-evident. The risk of finding racial motivation on inference alone, without it having been pleaded or proved, is that it substitutes judicial conviction for evidentiary rigour.

However sympathetic one may be to the outcome the dissent sought, that substitution should give pause. The inarticulate premise may well have existed. But it is one thing for a court to suspect it, and quite another to declare it as fact. DM

Marthinus van Staden is Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Law, where he teaches Jurisprudence and Labour Law. He obtained his doctorate in Labour Law from the University of Pretoria in 2018. He writes in his personal capacity.