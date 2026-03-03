Iran war forces Gulf states into a strategic rethink about hosting US bases

The question of US bases across the Gulf exposes not only a legal failure but a political one – and it is no longer Iran’s dilemma. It belongs to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

For decades, these states have treated American military presence as strategic insurance: a guarantee of regime security purchased through territorial access. Bases were framed as defensive architecture – stabilising, deterrent, temporary in spirit even if permanent in practice. But war collapses diplomatic fiction. The moment those installations are used to launch or support offensive operations, they cease to be abstract security partnerships and become operational components of conflict itself.

Geography does not neutralise participation. Hosting force projection is participation.

The uncomfortable truth facing Gulf governments now is that neutrality is not declared; it is practised. If aircraft depart from your territory, if logistics flow through your ports, if command infrastructure operates within your borders, then sovereignty is already entangled in war whether or not official statements acknowledge it. International law recognises this reality more clearly than diplomacy does: territory used for attack becomes part of the attacking system.

And systems invite response.

This is why the present moment is not merely dangerous – it is transformative. For the first time in decades, Gulf states face a strategic choice that cannot be indefinitely deferred: whether American military infrastructure remains a shield or becomes a magnet.

A war that could empty the region of US weapons

Paradoxically, this conflict creates the very condition long declared impossible – a Middle East temporarily free from American weapons systems.

Not through ideology, not through revolution, but through risk calculation.

Missile range does what diplomacy often cannot: it clarifies incentives. The presence of foreign military infrastructure transforms otherwise insulated states into potential theatres of escalation. The logic is brutally simple. If bases attract retaliation, then removing operational capacity becomes the fastest path to de-escalation.

War compresses timelines. Decisions that once unfolded across decades suddenly become urgent matters of survival.

Gulf governments now confront a reality their security doctrine avoided naming: hosting external military power may increase vulnerability faster than it guarantees protection. The safest territory in a regional war is not the most heavily armed one – it is the one least entangled in the machinery producing attacks.

For the first time since the post-Cold War expansion of US military presence, disengagement becomes strategically rational rather than politically radical.

The Middle East does not need ideological transformation to reduce militarisation. It needs only the recognition that proximity to great-power conflict carries costs that defensive rhetoric can no longer conceal.

Saving face without admitting error

But withdrawal is never merely strategic; it is reputational. Gulf leaderships cannot appear to abandon alliances under pressure. Domestic legitimacy and regional prestige depend on projecting continuity and control.

Here lies the diplomatic opening.

Reducing operational access, limiting sortie permissions, suspending offensive use of facilities or quietly redefining mission parameters can be framed not as capitulation but as de-escalation leadership. The language already exists: protection of civilians, regional stability, prevention of wider war.

Saving face does not require denial of alliance; it requires reframing alliance as restraint.

History offers many examples of quiet recalibration disguised as principled moderation. Military footprints shrink not through dramatic announcements but through administrative adjustments: temporary suspensions, technical reviews, defensive reclassification. Each step appears procedural while collectively transforming strategic reality.

In this sense, Gulf states possess agency often overlooked in Western analysis. They are not passive hosts. They are sovereign actors capable of redefining how their territory is used – and therefore how deeply they are drawn into conflict.

The question is not whether they can act, but whether they recognise that inaction is itself a decision.

The six-day problem

There is also a harder constraint rarely discussed publicly: sustainability.

Forward operating bases depend on logistics chains that assume relative security. High-intensity regional conflict changes that assumption immediately. Supply routes narrow, airspace becomes contested, insurance markets react, civilian infrastructure strains and political pressure accumulates internally.

Military planners understand a simple principle: exposed forward deployments are difficult to sustain under sustained regional retaliation. Analysts increasingly suggest that intensive operational use of Gulf bases becomes strategically fragile after only days of continuous escalation.

Six days is not a prophecy; it is a planning horizon.

Beyond that window, costs multiply faster than benefits. Defensive systems strain. Economic disruption accelerates. Domestic populations – long accustomed to insulation from regional violence – begin to feel proximity to war. The very stability these governments prioritise becomes threatened by the infrastructure meant to guarantee it.

In other words, the presence of foreign military power may be sustainable in peace but dangerously unstable in active conflict.

Time, not ideology, becomes the decisive pressure.

Sovereignty after the illusion

The deeper issue now confronting the Gulf is conceptual. For decades, sovereignty was interpreted as the ability to invite protection. This war reframes sovereignty as the ability to limit entanglement.

The distinction matters.

A state that cannot control how its territory is used risks becoming strategically indistinguishable from the forces operating within it. And once that distinction collapses, neutrality becomes impossible to claim convincingly – legally or politically.

The earlier illusion was that hosting power ensured distance from war. The emerging reality is the opposite: proximity to power invites proximity to consequence.

Gulf governments now stand at a rare historical hinge. By limiting the operational role of foreign bases, they could simultaneously reduce escalation, preserve domestic stability and reposition themselves as mediators rather than extensions of conflict.

Such a move would not signal weakness. It would signal strategic maturity.

Because the lesson of this moment is becoming difficult to ignore: sovereignty cannot function indefinitely as both sword and shield. Eventually, states must choose whether their territory projects war or prevents it.

And for perhaps the first time in a generation, the path towards regional stability may run not through more weapons – but through fewer of them. DM

Ali Ridha Khan read for an MA in political studies at the University of the Western Cape, where he held Andrew W Mellon Foundation fellowships at the Centre for Humanities Research. A Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellow, he writes on political theory, Black Consciousness, aesthetics and the emotional life of politics in post-apartheid South Africa.