What a truly transformational 2026 Budget should have delivered

South Africa’s 2026 Budget is steady, as it needed to be. It stabilises debt. It avoids fiscal recklessness. It protects the social wage. In a volatile global environment and under domestic growth constraints, those choices are understandable.

But “understandable” is not the same as “transformative”.

If South Africans were to judge the Budget against the standard of human development — the expansion of people’s capabilities to live productive, dignified and self-determined lives — then South Africans must ask a harder question: did the 2026 Budget, fiscal framework, rewire the economy to expand opportunity at scale?

Unfortunately, this is not the case.

The human development paradigm, articulated most powerfully by Amartya Sen , reminds us that development is not merely about income levels or macroeconomic ratios. It is about real freedoms — the ability to access quality education, meaningful work, healthcare, security and participation. The United Nations Development Programme institutionalised this thinking globally, shifting the debate from growth alone to capability expansion.

South Africa’s challenge in 2026 is not whether it understands this theory. It is whether it is willing to reorganise fiscal policy around it.

Stability without structural acceleration

The 2026 Budget prioritises fiscal consolidation. Debt stabilisation is positioned as the cornerstone of credibility. In a country with constrained fiscal space, this is prudent. A sovereign crisis would devastate the poor and erode decades of social gains.

But stability is a platform, not a growth engine.

A country can stabilise debt and still entrench stagnation. South Africa’s growth rate remains insufficient to absorb labour market entrants or reverse inequality trends meaningfully. Unemployment, particularly youth unemployment, remains structurally entrenched ( Statistics South Africa, 2025 ). Without structural acceleration, fiscal consolidation risks preserving equilibrium rather than changing trajectory.

Human development does not thrive in equilibrium; it requires expansion.

Protecting the floor — but not raising the ceiling

The social wage remains protected by the 2026 Budget. Health, education and grants continue to anchor redistributive spending. This is morally necessary and politically unavoidable. Social protection has shielded millions from extreme deprivation.

Yet redistribution without productive expansion becomes fiscally and socially fragile. Grants mitigate poverty, but do not eliminate unemployment. Education spending is substantial, but outcomes remain uneven. Healthcare allocations are sustained, but systemic efficiency gaps persist.

A transformational budget would have asked not only how to preserve these commitments, but how to increase their developmental return.

Protection is essential. But protection without mobility risks institutionalising dependence rather than enabling agency.

What rewiring would have meant

Rewiring the economy for human development would have required confronting structural constraints directly and decisively through the 2026 Budget.

First, it would have made employment the organising principle of fiscal policy. South Africa’s core economic failure is not simply low growth — it is mass unemployment. Structural unemployment has persisted despite cyclical recovery phases. A serious pivot would have embedded labour absorption targets into industrial incentives, prioritised sectors with high employment multipliers, and tied fiscal support explicitly to job creation outcomes. International evidence shows that targeted industrial policy linked to employment conditionality can raise labour absorption in middle-income economies . Employment would not be an assumed byproduct of reform; it would be the measurable centrepiece.

Second, it would have paired infrastructure investment with governance reform. Allocating capital to energy, logistics and water is necessary. Infrastructure investment has well-documented growth multipliers . But without professionalised project management, maintenance planning and accountability benchmarks, infrastructure spending underperforms . A transformational approach would have conditioned funding on delivery capacity and institutional reform, ensuring that public capital translated into productivity gains.

Third, it would have reset the human capital pipeline. Foundational literacy and numeracy, technical and vocational training aligned to industrial strategy, and digital capability expansion should have featured as aggressive, outcome-driven reforms.

South Africa cannot unlock a demographic dividend with incremental skills adjustments. Foundational learning deficits persist, and vocational alignment with industry demand remains weak. Countries that successfully transitioned to higher productivity growth invested aggressively in foundational skills, technical training and industrial alignment . A transformational budget would have embedded outcome-based accountability into education and skills spending.

Rewiring is not about spending more. It is about aligning spending with structural outcomes.

The intergenerational test

The 2026 Budget rightly frames debt stabilisation as intergenerational justice. Future taxpayers should not inherit an unsustainable burden.

But there is another form of intergenerational injustice: condemning a generation to structural unemployment. A young person excluded from the labour market today carries lifetime scarring — lower earnings, reduced mobility, weakened social cohesion .

If growth remains weak, future fiscal sustainability becomes even harder. Debt stabilisation and employment expansion are not competing goals; they are mutually reinforcing.

A transformational budget would have recognised this explicitly.

The real meaning of Budget 2026

The 2026 Budget consolidates a defensive state. It seeks to avoid regression, preserve credibility and maintain social stability. It does these things competently.

But human development requires an enabling state — one that expands the frontier of opportunity.

South Africa has mastered resilience. It has learnt to manage constraints. What it has not yet fully embraced is acceleration.

Rewiring the economy for human development demands that South Africa move from mitigation to mobilisation; from protection to productivity; from stability to structural inclusion.

The next phase of budgeting cannot merely ask how to balance the books.

It must ask how to expand the capabilities of millions — through work, through skills, through functioning infrastructure and through institutions that deliver.

Until then, South Africa will continue protecting the floor while the ceiling remains stubbornly out of reach.

And a country with South Africa’s potential cannot afford to keep its ambitions low. DM

Dr Lusanda Batala is a development economist. He currently serves as acting chief sector expert at the National Planning Commission Secretariat within South Africa’s Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation. He writes in his personal capacity.