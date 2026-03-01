Africa’s 2028 elections: Democracy barricaded or reborn

Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Zambia and Botswana will all march to the polls in 2028, but the question is not merely who wins, but whether the continent itself advances towards genuine democratic renewal or sinks deeper into the swamp of managed decline.

The ballot will be less a choice of leaders than a referendum on Africa’s political soul: can it resist the suffocating grip of gerontocratic elites and external puppeteers, or will it capitulate to the slow corrosion of legitimacy?

Insecurity, manipulation and foreign intrusion

Nigeria approaches 2028 not as a confident democracy but as a wounded giant, staggering under the weight of insecurity, economic malaise and a profound crisis of institutional legitimacy. Electoral reforms dangle the promise of credibility, yet the spectre of elite manipulation haunts every ballot box.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) and international observers will circle like anxious sentinels, but the true disruption emanates from Washington, where Donald Trump’s administration has already carved its imprint into Northern Nigeria and the wider Sahel, reshaping the terrain of sovereignty itself.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s controversies, festering wounds on his political capital, will collide with foreign pressure and domestic disillusionment, producing an election less about the arithmetic of votes than about whether the Nigerian state can withstand the centrifugal forces threatening to tear it apart.

Constitutional games and the Gen Z reckoning

Kenya approaches 2028 in the shadow of constitutional gamesmanship, with the ruling elite toying dangerously with the idea of postponing the 2027 elections through referendum, a precedent that corrodes democratic fidelity and echoes a broader continental malaise.

Political fragmentation within President William Ruto’s coalition and unresolved disputes gnaw at stability, yet Kenya’s Gen Z stands as a disruptive force, wielding digital activism with a seriousness rarely afforded to young people elsewhere on the continent.

For the first time, the nation confronts an election without Raila Odinga, the firebrand lodestar whose absence leaves a gaping vacuum in opposition politics and redefines the terrain of contestation.

Kenya’s foreign positioning amplifies the stakes: favoured by US policy, elevated by hosting the relocated UN headquarters, and indispensable in brokering disputes from Uganda to South Sudan and Somalia, Nairobi’s ballot will reverberate far beyond its borders.

Kenya’s election is not merely a domestic affair; it is a continental hinge, a test of whether constitutional fidelity and generational renewal can withstand elite manipulation and geopolitical weight.

Coalitions, inequality and the ANC’s decline

South Africa’s democracy is mutating under the strain of coalition politics, its once unassailable ANC dominance fractured by defections that birthed COPE, the EFF and the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party. The MK party must now prove it can endure without Jacob Zuma’s muscle, while the EFF teeters on the edge of collapsing into a personality cult.

The DA, buoyed by privileged white supporters who still command 80% of the economy, has paradoxically salvaged enough black votes to engineer an uneasy coalition, an irony that exposes the unresolved contradictions of post-apartheid politics. Helen Zille’s lingering shadow intensifies DA factionalism, while South Africa’s BRICS alignment invites global scrutiny over democratic backsliding.

The 2028 election will not simply be a contest of parties; it will be an x-ray of a multiparty democracy still shackled by apartheid’s economic legacy, where liberation politics has imploded into opportunistic fragments, and inequality continues to dictate the architecture of power.

Disputed past, contested future

Sierra Leone stumbles towards 2028 still shackled by the ghosts of its disputed 2023 election and the paralysis of stalled constitutional reforms. Democratic trust has been hollowed out by economic stagnation, leaving citizens disillusioned while international donors parade as reformist saviours, yet beneath the veneer of “assistance”, foreign vested interests remain the silent puppeteers, scripting outcomes more than Sierra Leoneans themselves.

The coming election risks becoming not a reclamation of sovereignty but another tragic instalment in Africa’s recurring drama of externally managed legitimacy, a democracy performed for outsiders while its own people remain spectators in their national theatre.

Deadlock and disengagement

Liberia approaches 2028 weighed down by legislative paralysis and the corrosive disputes over electoral justice that have hollowed out its institutions. The price of political participation remains punishingly high, and youth disengagement threatens to drain the ballot of meaning.

US and Ecowas pressure for judicial neutrality will weigh heavily, but unless Liberia’s younger generation reclaims the franchise, the election risks degenerating into a hollow ritual, an exercise in procedure without substance, democracy performed without democratic vitality.

Ghana, once celebrated as Africa’s democratic lodestar, now drifts into fatigue. Succession battles within the National Democratic Congress, persistent calls for constitutional reform, and declining voter turnout signal a polity sliding into malaise. President John Mahama’s withdrawal from the race opens space for generational renewal, yet the delays in reform gnaw at confidence both at home and abroad.

Ghana’s 2028 election will be a decisive moment: either it reasserts itself as a beacon of democratic resilience, or it joins the swelling ranks of faltering democracies, dimming the light it once cast across the continent.

Constitutional erosion and opposition fragmentation

Zimbabwe’s democratic project now teeters on the edge of extinction, besieged by speculation over delayed elections, constitutional tinkering and an opposition mired in disarray. What masquerades as governance is in truth a managed decline, a survival script authored by Zanu-PF that imprisons the nation’s future rather than liberates it.

As I have argued elsewhere, this script is not a roadmap but a dead end, a suffocating cycle of power preservation. Southern African Development Community and African Union observers may hover as arbiters of legitimacy, but sovereignty cannot be outsourced, nor can credibility be imported.

Zimbabwe’s 2028 election will not be a theatre of transformation; it will be a theatre of survival, a grim performance in which the actors cling to power while the democratic stage itself crumbles beneath them.

Authoritarianism masked as stability

Tanzania’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi has refined repression into an art form, reducing politics to a theatre of control rather than contestation. The 2025 election was not a democratic exercise but a choreographed farce, a systematic annihilation of dissent dressed up as stability. New electoral laws, passed without consensus, only deepen the fracture between state and society, while watchdogs warn of a democracy in freefall.

The 2028 election will not be a referendum on leadership but on the endurance of authoritarianism itself, whether a regime that has forfeited constitutional fidelity can continue masquerading as stability in the eyes of its citizens and the world.

Dynastic succession and shrinking space

Uganda marches towards 2028 under the suffocating weight of Yoweri Museveni’s extended rule, constitutional contortions and a civic space shrinking into irrelevance. The spectre of dynastic succession looms, as power is reshaped into a family inheritance rather than a national mandate. Youth disillusionment festers, their aspirations stifled by a regime that clings to gerontocratic authority. Meanwhile, Western donors grow increasingly critical of Uganda’s human rights record, casting doubt on the credibility of any electoral process.

The coming election will be less a contest of ballots than a test of endurance, whether the regime can sustain its iron grip against the rising tide of generational impatience and international scrutiny.

Reform vs resistance

Malawi’s reformist experiment remains fragile, haunted by the lingering mistrust of the 2020 rerun and the unresolved fractures it exposed. Zambia’s democratic momentum, though buoyed by popular energy, collides with entrenched institutional resistance that threatens to blunt its trajectory. Botswana, long paraded as the continent’s model of stability, now risks forfeiting that reputation should constitutional delays and reform inertia persist.

Together, these elections will serve as a litmus test: whether reformist rhetoric can pierce the armour of patronage, or whether Africa’s so-called “stable democracies” will reveal themselves as brittle façades, unable to withstand the weight of their own contradictions.

Succession, coalitions and youth

Across Africa, the 2028 electoral landscape is defined by succession battles in Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe; the volatile experiments of coalition politics in South Africa and Kenya; and the mounting pressure of youth discontent in Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe. Yet the broader canvas is darker: the scrapping of term limits, the extension of presidential tenures and the systematic erosion of press freedoms signal a continental retreat from democratic fidelity.

Still, hope flickers. Africa’s Gen Z, armed with irreverence and technological prowess, represents the most disruptive force against gerontocratic entrenchment. If intentional political literacy is cultivated, this generation will not merely cast ballots; they will bend outcomes, transforming elections from hollow rituals into decisive acts of renewal.

The young will decide

Africa’s 2028 elections are not mere contests for office; they are battles over legitimacy itself. Elite manipulation, constitutional tinkering and foreign intrusion will shape the terrain, but the decisive force lies elsewhere, in the restless energy of Africa’s young people.

Gen Z, armed with technology, irreverence and a refusal to bow before despotism, holds the keys to the continent’s democratic future. If they rise, 2028 could ignite a generational renewal, a rupture with the gerontocratic order that has long suffocated possibility. If they retreat, it will be another year of barricaded democracy and compromised sovereignty, a continent trapped behind firewalls and flags, its legitimacy deferred yet again. DM

Wellington Muzengeza is a political risk analyst and urban strategist offering incisive insight on urban planning, infrastructure, leadership succession and governance reform across Africa’s evolving post-liberation urban landscapes.