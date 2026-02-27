A welcome call — EU demands accountability for Uganda's human rights violations

On 12 February, the European Parliament adopted three critical resolutions concerning human rights violations in Iran, Turkey and Uganda. The resolution on Uganda specifically highlighted shortcomings regarding the 2026 elections, the erosion of democracy, and the deteriorating state of human rights.

The Parliament detailed a harrowing list of abuses, including:

Widespread intimidation and detention of key opposition figures;

The persecution of Bobi Wine and Dr Kizza Besigye;

Internet blackouts and the suspension of civil society organisations; and

Torture and enforced disappearances — acts that constitute crimes against humanity.

The session in Brussels concluded with a firm demand for impartial investigations into the atrocities committed by political and military leadership.

Back home, the resolution sparked a polarised debate. While most Ugandans applauded the EU for demanding accountability, a vocal minority — often aligned with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) — dismissed the resolution as “interference” in a sovereign state.

One respondent on X (formerly Twitter) epitomised this sentiment, stating: “This is not a colony of the EU parliament... deal with your own issues first.” These are not random outbursts; they are orchestrated attempts to intimidate development partners who dare to demand transparency. However, the argument of “sovereignty” cannot be used to shield brutality. In the 21st century, abductions, sexual assault, and electoral fraud should never be treated as “normal”.

The legal and moral obligation

Uganda is not an island; it is a member of the global community and a signatory to several international instruments, including:

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (2010). The Convention Against Torture (CAT 1987).

By engaging in political repression, the Ugandan government doesn’t just violate its own 1995 Constitution; it breaches the African Charter on Democracy and Elections and the ICGLR Protocol on Good Governance. Nations must abide by these shared values to enjoy the benefits of international trade and diplomatic relations.

The price of partnership

The European Union is one of Uganda’s most significant partners, investing approximately €1.4-billion in the country toward agriculture, green jobs, and refugee support. As a major stakeholder, the EU has every right — and a fiduciary duty to its taxpayers — to monitor how and where its resources are deployed.

Furthermore, we live in a global village. The “immigrant crisis” currently facing Europe is often a direct symptom of unemployment, poverty, and political persecution in Africa. By advocating for electoral reform and an end to authoritarianism, the EU is addressing the root causes of global instability.

Avoiding the path to the past

We must not forget that similar abuses of power forced the EU to sever ties with Uganda during the Idi Amin era. Today, the EU is attempting to prevent history from repeating itself.

For the sake of healthy diplomatic ties, Uganda’s leadership must engage in honest soul-searching and rectify its undemocratic tendencies. I welcome the European Union’s efforts as a necessary gesture to protect human dignity and ensure that “sovereignty” is never used as a mandate for oppression. DM

Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst and a defender of human rights.