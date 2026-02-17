How Kraaifontein High boosted its 56% matric pass rate to 89% in two years

Where learners succeed, it is because leaders and educators have chosen to raise expectations, take responsibility and fight for learner outcomes, even in difficult contexts. When Kraaifontein High School’s first-ever matric-writing class of 2023 achieved a 56% National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate, the school’s staff made a concerted effort to work differently and together; with each other, with parents, with the provincial education department and with local nonprofits towards whole school improvement.

The foundation of improvement was strong instructional leadership and educator commitment. Led by the principal, teachers reflected honestly on their instructional practice to identify where they could use support, ensuring that the focus was always on improving their teaching to benefit learners.

Through the Western Cape Education Department’s (WCED’s) #BackOnTrack programme and Collaboration Schools project, educators were able to access instructional coaching and focused professional development that was practical, relevant and rooted in their classroom contexts and needs.

Nonprofit partnerships

Educators used data-driven decision-making to identify learning gaps and respond timeously. This informed lesson pacing and the type of academic support provided to learners. Through the Collaboration Schools project, Kraaifontein High School worked with its nonprofit partner, Education Ally, to co-design targeted academic support, including a Saturday school programme for learners not reached through the #BackOnTrack programme.

Recognising that academic performance cannot be separated from learner wellbeing, Education Ally hired a full-time social worker for the school and provided extra food to supplement the school’s National School Nutrition Programme, ensuring that learners could focus on learning and teachers on teaching.

Matric learners received structured support with study skills, personalised timetables, post-school applications and mental wellness, which are all critical during the high-pressure matric year. Every learner was paired with an educator who became their mentor and supported them holistically to remain engaged and accountable throughout the year.

Kraaifontein High School also benefited from collaboration with other partners within the Collaboration Schools project. Apex Education supported the implementation of data-informed digital learning, while another nonprofit partner, Common Good, facilitated cross-school learning, including engagement with Silikamva High School, where the leadership team learned from effective Saturday school and instructional practices.

School leadership capacity was further strengthened through participation in the Instructional Leadership Institute, where the school management team completed an 18-month instructional leadership programme.

Time, consistency and collective effort

On Saturday mornings in Kraaifontein, learners arrive at school. Some walk long distances, others arrive hungry, but they show up anyway — books in hand, ready to learn. Two years ago, this level of commitment was far from guaranteed. Today, it reflects a broader shift that has transformed Kraaifontein High School’s academic outcomes.

With the support of partners and an unwavering commitment to learner success, Kraaifontein High School’s educators modelled consistency and high expectations, which grades 8 to 12 learners mirrored through sustained attendance at Saturday school and holiday catch-up programmes to ensure content mastery.

The school’s principal led staff with a focus on improving learning and teaching. School leadership ensured that every change was communicated with staff, learners and parents to ensure everyone understood and supported what the school community was working towards.

Throughout, the WCED played a vital role by providing consistent on-site support, monitoring progress, engaging educators, and motivating learners. Parents, too, were essential and attended meetings, which reinforced their children’s attendance. Parents worked with educators to motivate learners to persist through demanding academic programmes.

Results that reflect collective effort

The results speak to the power of this collective approach. Kraaifontein High School’s matric pass rate increased from 56% in 2023 to 72% in 2024 and 89% in 2025, making it one of the most improved no-fee public schools in the Metro East Education District.

While the 2025 bachelor’s pass rate of 25% highlights the next phase of focus — increasing access to degree-level pathways — the overall improvement represents a significant expansion of learner opportunity. This improvement meant that Kraaifontein High went from being one of the lowest performing no-fee schools in the province to ranking 50th out of 145 no-fee schools in the Western Cape. This kind of drastic improvement in two years doesn’t happen by chance. It happens when individuals and communities work together, with urgency and intentionality.

There were difficult decisions, long hours, and overwhelming moments during this school improvement journey. There will probably be more as we continue on this path. What matters is that more learners have genuine access to increased opportunities. This improvement is evidence that when teachers, school leadership, parents, partners, and communities work together with learners at the centre, results follow.

Our work cannot be done in isolation, and it should not. Kraaifontein High’s achievement is a direct result of its community’s collective efforts. We thank all those who walk this journey with us and encourage more schools and communities to do the same. DM

Gundo Mmbi is the head of education at Education Ally and was previously the award-winning founding principal of Spark Soweto, where she developed a proven track record in instructional leadership and academic excellence.