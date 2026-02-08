Barbie Kyagulanyi’s ordeal: How love animates Uganda’s struggle for meaningful democracy, good governance

As a creation that was carried inside a female’s womb for nine months, I have never had a heavier heart than when I saw viral images of heavily armed men humiliating and assaulting an innocent civilian mother at gunpoint, at night, in her own home.

On the night of Sunday, 25 January, the world was shocked to see circulated videos and images of Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, the wife of Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, after she had been assaulted by heavily armed men in military uniform in her home. It sparked public outrage.

Atrocities like this denigrate human beings, causing physical injuries and permanent emotional scars as they show lack of respect for human life.

Given the horrifying assault, I was astonished by the heroic reaction from a bruised Kyagulanyi in Nsambya Hospital in Kampala.

“I think the intention was to break Bobi’s spirit so that he comes out of hiding, but I encourage him to stay strong, he should not come out until it is safe,” Kyagulanyi, who is also known as “Barbie”, said.

After every presidential election in Uganda the main opposition challenger to Yoweri Museveni faces house arrest, trumped-up charges and assassination threats.

These circumstances forced Wine to escape for safety, leaving his wife in the house alone and exposed to the violent wrath of authoritarianism.

However, out of unwavering “love”, Barbie refused to reveal her husband’s whereabouts – not every wife or partner would do that, especially not at gunpoint.

This incident got me thinking about how love can be a key driving force in the struggle for meaningful democracy and good governance.

Kyagulanyi’s unconditional love and courageous response, conquering intimidation and fear, reminds me of Winnie Mandela who endured similar repressive ordeals with her husband, Nelson Mandela, during their struggle against apartheid.

I thought about how love is the radical force that guides Kyagulanyi’s conviction and support for Wine, encouraging him to continue using his voice to summon the political conscience and civic responsibility among Ugandans in the struggle for meaningful democracy and good governance.

It is love that sparks the undying, caring spirit of others to strive to live in a harmonious environment that respects women’s rights, fundamental rights, civil liberties and meaningful democracy.

First, it was his transformative love for the vulnerable “ghetto” communities that prompted Wine to compose songs demanding social justice in his earlier days as a pop star, later contesting as a legislator in the 10th parliament and eventually vying for the presidency in 2021 and 2026.

It was out of love that he inspired his wife to support orphans, vulnerable communities and teenage mothers with life essentials and access to healthcare, education and safe shelters through her charitable organisation.

Most people assume love is an abstract idea limited to intimacy and procreation, forgetting that it animates so many ideals, perspectives and noble causes in society.

Love is cross-pollinated with the ideals of fundamental rights and egalitarianism which require the humility and equality in which meaningful democracy and good governance flourish.

Love is the soft power and guiding virtue that fortifies meaningful democracy, as described in its thesis of “we the people” to structure society in the manner and spirit of leaving no one behind.

Unlike street demonstrations used to achieve meaningful democracy, love is a nonviolent tactic civil movement leaders have leveraged to achieve certain goals without costing lives and damaging infrastructure.

History has shown that Mandela, Martin Luther King Jnr and Mahatma Gandhi were driven by love as an animating force in their struggles and noble causes, and love continues to be a key aspect in struggles for a free, fair, just and equitable society.

Without love for his country, Wine would not have abandoned his music career and stardom to risk his life for an endless struggle for meaningful democracy and good governance in Uganda.

Love has proved to be the animating force of the people-power movement in this country, and it is bearing fruit thanks to many concerned citizens, parliamentarians and activists, as well as local council and university guild leaders.

With love it is so easy to galvanise collective and collaborative efforts towards achieving specific goals.

Just imagine if the National Resistance Movement-ruled government employed love as a framework policy in its governance – the world would never have heard about national security officers assaulting a woman.

If love were at the centre of governance, why would a well-paid government official embezzle state funds meant for a public road, hospital or medicines and other essential services?

Without love it is so easy for a judicial system to deny justice to the poor, short-change opposition election victories and cover up prejudice, atrocities and injustices.

Now more than ever it is crystal clear that love is one of the cornerstones of safeguarding meaningful democracy and good governance, and Barbie Kyagulanyi’s ordeal is a reminder that love can be the animating force in the struggle for these ideals.

Seeding love requires prudence, resilience, honesty, humility, kindness, conviction and leaders undertaking some serious soul searching and assessment of their governing style.

I implore leaders and governments to act out of love to deliver justice, free and fair elections, social upliftment programmes and qualitative healthcare and put an end to oppressive tendencies that denigrate human dignity. DM

Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst and a social and political pundit.