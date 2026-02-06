Bullying has existed for centuries, evolving from the term “bully”, which originally meant “sweetheart”, into something profoundly different today. Effectively addressing bullying remains an ongoing challenge. This article explores the complexity of bullying and proposes a child-led, research-based approach to developing sustainable and impactful anti-bullying programmes.

Efforts to combat bullying often fail for several reasons. One key issue is the reliance on imported strategies that lack relevance in local contexts. Generic, “one-size-fits-all” approaches often overlook the cultural, social and educational nuances of specific communities, leading to limited success. Additionally, bullies are often skilled at concealing their actions, giving the impression of being “sweethearts” while secretly causing harm. This behaviour makes it difficult to identify and intervene effectively.

Many anti-bullying initiatives also suffer from a lack of sustainability. Changes in staff, neglected policies or a poor understanding of the school environment often undermine programmes that may initially succeed. Even proven programmes, such as the Olweus Bullying Prevention Programme (OBPP), require consistent implementation and ongoing adaptation to remain effective.

Moreover, terms like “bully”, “victim” and “perpetrator” can reinforce harmful power imbalances and stigmas. These labels may unintentionally empower the bully while marginalising the victim. Many programmes also view children through an adult lens, not recognising that children reason differently from adults. Their cognitive immaturity can lead them to misjudge the gravity of their actions, as demonstrated in a school case where teasing occurred after a parent had tragically been killed in a road accident. This misunderstanding resulted in even further teasing of the affected child.

The nature of bullying is complex and multifaceted. It stems from multiple factors, including the “hidden curriculum” – the unofficial lessons learnt through school culture – which can unintentionally perpetuate power imbalances. Bullying also arises from a mix of nature and nurture, where both personality traits and environmental influences contribute to bullying behaviour. Psychological factors, such as underlying mental health conditions in some bullies, further complicate the issue. Addressing these factors with medication is both unethical and highly questionable.

Bullying has also become normalised, and victims may adopt bully-like behaviours out of frustration or a desire to fit in. This normalisation further complicates efforts to reduce bullying, highlighting the need for innovative, child-centred approaches.

Empowering children through research

The key to creating an effective anti-bullying programme lies in empowering children to take an active role in addressing the issue. While adults have conducted extensive research on bullying, involving children in the research process offers unique advantages.

Children can engage in structured research projects to investigate bullying within their own schools. This approach not only makes the issue more relevant to them but also fosters critical skills such as data analysis, conducting surveys, evaluating evidence and understanding research methods.

A pilot programme implemented in KwaZulu-Natal 15 years ago for Grades 6 and 7 demonstrated the success of research-based curricula. These programmes equipped students with academic skills while fostering essential values like empathy, honesty and kindness.

Through research, children can identify bullying behaviours, understand their root causes and propose interventions. This collaborative process encourages responsibility and mutual respect among peers. It also instills values critical to creating a supportive school environment, including empathy, integrity and respect for others’ perspectives.

These values align with the educational philosophy of John Dewey, who advocated for active, student-centred learning. Traditional models of passive education – where children memorise facts without applying them – are insufficient for tackling real-world problems such as bullying. Schools must provide compelling, hands-on projects that empower students to become problem solvers.

The role of parents

While parents play a vital role in supporting anti-bullying efforts, their involvement should not interfere with the development and implementation of school-based programmes. Parents should, however, be kept informed through regular communication, ensuring they understand the strategies being used and how they can support their children’s participation.

This communication encourages transparency and a collaborative spirit without undermining the child-centred nature of the programme. It is essential that parents trust the school to lead the initiative while remaining informed and engaged.

For any anti-bullying initiative to succeed, it must be flexible, responsive to the unique needs of each school community and sustainable – with consistent support, training, and built-in evaluation processes to identify and address challenges promptly. Guided research led by children has the potential to uncover innovative solutions to this long-standing issue.

Bullying, once a term associated with endearment, has become a global scourge. Addressing it requires moving beyond traditional methods and embracing child-centred, research-driven approaches. By involving children as active participants in their own anti-bullying efforts, schools can foster empathy, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. More importantly, these initiatives can help restore a culture of kindness and understanding – bringing back the “sweethearts” that every school community needs. DM​​





