Why Dr Martin Luther King Jnr’s call to courage still speaks to our generation

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter” – these words echoed in my ears again and again as the world celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on 19 January came at a critical time when the world is grappling with geopolitical instabilities, rising authoritarianism, breaches of the United Nations Charter and civil unrest in Venezuela, Greenland, DRC, Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, Iran and Uganda, all of which are a threat to world peace.

Before launching the “Board of Peace” during the World Economic Forum, US President Donald Trump delivered a proclamation on 19 January attributing it to the legacy of 1964 Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr Martin Luther King Jnr, an American icon of civil rights movements who stood for peace and inclusiveness.

Trump’s proclamation is a traditional fulfillment of his predecessor, Ronald Reagan, who declared every third Monday of January “Martin Luther King Jr. Day” with the purpose of celebrating the legacy of an icon who never bowed to racial injustice, systemic exclusion and inequality.

Trump’s proclamation followed former president Barack Obama’s blockbuster homage through his official X handle that swayed me and millions of people who cherish the legacy of Dr King.

‘Especially relevant today’

Obama said: “Dr Martin Luther King Jnr dedicated his life fighting for equity and justice. He taught us that even in the face of intimidation and discrimination, we must never stop working towards a better future – a lesson that feels especially relevant today.

“Change has never been easy. It takes persistence and determination and requires all of us to speak out and stand up for what we believe in. As we honor Dr King today let’s draw strength from his example and do our part to build on his legacy.”

I fully resonate with Obama’s message and take it as a stark reminder to our generation to reflect upon the legacy of Dr King in challenging times such as those we face today.

King will always be remembered for his Southern Christian Leadership Conference, organising civil rights movements, unequivocally giving voice to the voiceless, non-violent activism and his advocacy for equality, justice and humanitarianism.

King’s advocacy ultimately led to the Civil Rights Act in 1964, Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, helped end the Vietnam War, Voting Rights Act of 1965, thereby contributing to social, economic and political change in the US.

One of King’s most unforgettable contributions was his insistence on using non-violent tactics to achieve the right to vote, fair trials, access to government services, and public education and facilities for all Americans.

King’s legacy still inspires, guiding international laws and treaties beyond the US’ borders.

Non-violent strategies

The same non-violent strategies inspired the rise of non-violent movements in SA to overcome apartheid, the 1986 People Power Revolution in the Philippines, the Tiananmen Square protests in China in 1989, the Baltic Way protest in Latvia, and the recent climate strikes and activism in Estonia and Lithuania that eventually achieved change and a set of goals.

Contrary to King’s approach, in some parts of the world freedom fighters and activists opted for violence, armed rebellion and chaotic demonstrations. However, King’s legacy reminds our generation to employ non-violent strategies to overcome the social and political challenges at hand.

Even the cancers of authoritarianism, kleptocracy and totalitarianism that continue to eat away at our democracy can be overcome by non-violent means.

Emulating King’s legacy of non-violence is not difficult, but rather a matter of employing peaceful demonstrations, civil disobedience, protest art and music, boycotts, consciousness-raising and information warfare that can promote justice and democracy.

Lest we forget, Martin Luther King Jnr spoke 2,500 times at public rallies and conferences, and many of his words became famous quotes, to date still used as a source of hope, faith, courage, perseverance and resilience by freedom fighters, activists, academia, civil society and journalists in pursuit of change, justice, equality and a different set of goals.

One of his most famous quotes is: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” This suggests that silence amid injustice and atrocities is complicity and betrayal.

Speaking truth to power

I urge millennials, Gen Zs and succeeding generations to speak truth to power even amid intimidation, fear and authoritarianism.

Regardless of our race, gender, social status, faith or ideology, we ought to emulate Martin Luther King Jnr’s legacy by pursuing human rights-based policies to ensure human dignity for all.

I wish to invoke Dr King’s legacy as a reference for our generation to seek an equal, just and fair society for all.

In a world that continues to descend into injustice, extremism, inequality, geopolitical tension and civil unrest, emulating Dr King legacy is now our responsibility. DM

Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst and an editor, author and freelance writer for newspapers in Uganda.