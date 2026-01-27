Weaponised instability is a growing threat to local democracy

The recent political turbulence in George has triggered predictable reactions. Some dismiss criticism of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) as bitterness after electoral losses. Others argue that disruption is simply the price of “change”.

Both miss the point.

This is not about who won or lost a by-election. It is about what happens after the votes are counted – and whether democratic institutions are respected or exploited once political leverage is secured.

What is unfolding in George reflects a troubling pattern: instability is no longer an unintended consequence of coalition politics. It is increasingly being used as a deliberate political strategy.

Elections confer representation — not licence.

Residents rely on predictable governance to deliver basic services, maintain infrastructure and approve budgets. These outcomes depend on continuity, cooperation and respect for institutional processes.

Yet recent events have been accompanied by triumphalist messaging that celebrates defections and portrays disruption as victory. That may generate online attention, but municipalities cannot be governed on social media momentum.

By-elections, in particular, are being dishonoured. They are meant to renew democratic mandates – not to become pressure points for mid-term reshuffles and political bargaining.

When councillors defect due to monetary enticement or promises of higher position, accountability is weakened, not strengthened.

Every defection carries a cost: portfolios are disrupted, administrative focus is lost, and long-term planning is delayed. Residents pay that price, not politicians.

Coalitions are now a reality of South African politics. They can work — but only if all partners accept that compromise, discipline and good faith are non-negotiable.

Instead, we increasingly see coalition participation conditioned by ultimatums: give us positions, or we collapse the government. That is not negotiation. It is coercion.

When the threat of collapse becomes routine, governance becomes fragile. Budgets stall. Projects pause. Officials operate under constant uncertainty. Service delivery becomes hostage to brinkmanship – and the most vulnerable communities suffer first.

Discomfort

Critics will say this reflects discomfort with a new political style that claims to “speak for communities”. Representation matters. But representation without a credible policy agenda does not fix roads, address housing backlogs or create jobs.

Too often, political energy is directed toward publicity and positional power rather than the hard work of governing. Democracy weakens when spectacle replaces substance.

Under my leadership, the Democratic Alliance acts responsibly in coalition environments and closely monitors electoral behaviour. Our first duty as public representatives is to honour democratic processes and to protect voters from exploitation that undermines trust in elected representatives.

Stability is not the enemy of change. It is the condition that makes change possible. Councils cannot govern by ultimatum, communities do not thrive on permanent crisis, and democracy cannot endure when disruption is rewarded as strategy.

South Africans deserve leaders who win votes to build institutions – not to hold them hostage. DM

Tertuis Simmers is the Western Cape DA Provincial Leader, Minister of Infrastructure and Leader of Government Business.