Firewalls and flags as Africa’s digital renaissance collides with a growing war on free expression

In 2025, Africa stands at a crossroads. On one hand, the continent is experiencing a digital renaissance, an explosion of connectivity, innovation, and youth-led activism powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things. On the other hand, a quiet but insidious war is being waged against political expression, dissent, and the free flow of information.

This war is not fought with guns alone, but with firewalls, surveillance software, and the monopolisation of airwaves. It is a war against pluralism, against the right to know, and against the very soul of democratic accountability.

The old guard and the new frontier

Across much of Africa, traditional media, radio, television and print remain tightly controlled by the state. National broadcasters dominate the airwaves, especially in rural areas where radio is still the most accessible medium. In countries like Rwanda, Eritrea, Sudan, Cameroon, Egypt and Zimbabwe, the state’s grip on information is justified in the name of national unity, security, or development. But beneath these noble veneers lies a darker truth: the deliberate suppression of dissent, the silencing of opposition, and the manipulation of public perception.

In Eritrea, where independent media is virtually non-existent, the government maintains a monopoly on truth. In Rwanda, the narrative of post-genocide unity has been weaponised to stifle criticism. In Sudan and Cameroon, ongoing conflicts provide a pretext for information blackouts. Egypt’s regime, under the guise of anti-terrorism, has jailed journalists and censored online platforms. Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster remains a mouthpiece for the ruling party, while opposition voices are relegated to the margins.

These regimes operate within a framework of electoral autocracy, where elections exist but are neither free nor fair. The control of information is central to this model. By monopolising the media, governments shape reality itself, turning propaganda into policy and silencing those who dare imagine alternatives.

The digital revolution meets the firewall

The rise of digital platforms promised to disrupt this monopoly. Social media, blogs and citizen journalism offered new avenues for expression, but as connectivity grew, so did the state’s paranoia. Governments began to tighten control over digital spaces, especially before elections. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Ethiopia, internet shutdowns have become routine during periods of political tension. In Zimbabwe, the government infamously shut down the internet during protests in January 2019, cutting off citizens from each other and the world.

These shutdowns are often justified as measures to prevent violence or misinformation. But in truth, they are acts of repression, frivolous and futile attempts to halt the inevitable march of the digital revolution. With innovations like Starlink bringing high-speed internet to even the most remote corners of the continent, the state’s ability to control the digital frontier is waning. Yet, instead of embracing this transformation, many regimes are doubling down on censorship, surveillance, and intimidation.

The rise of the citizen journalist

In this hostile environment, a new figure has emerged: the citizen journalist. Armed with just a smartphone and an internet connection, this fearless, brazen and unbound individual is reshaping the African civic space. They are not beholden to institutions or editorial boards. They report in real time, from the streets, the villages, the refugee camps. They document police brutality, electoral fraud and social injustice. And they do so with a clarity and urgency that traditional media cannot match.

These digital warriors are often young, tech-savvy and politically conscious. They are the children of the revolution, born into repression but raised on resistance. Their tools are hashtags, livestreams and viral videos. Their battlegrounds are Twitter threads and WhatsApp groups. And their victories are measured not in votes, but in visibility.

Digital movements that shook the continent

Africa has already witnessed the power of digital activism. The Arab Spring in Egypt and Tunisia (2011) was catalysed by social media, with Facebook and Twitter (now X) used to organise protests and share footage of state violence. In Zimbabwe, the #ThisFlag movement (2016) began with a simple video by Pastor Evan Mawarire and grew into a nationwide call for accountability. In South Africa, #FeesMustFall (2015-16) mobilised students across campuses to demand affordable education and decolonised curricula. Nigeria’s #EndSARS (2020) exposed police brutality and galvanised global solidarity. The #CongoIsBleeding campaign (2020) highlighted the exploitation of Congolese miners and called for ethical tech supply chains. Many examples abound.

Each of these movements faced backlash, arrests, internet shutdowns and smear campaigns. But they also left legacies. They changed laws, shifted narratives, and inspired new generations of activists. They proved that digital tools could be used not just for entertainment, but for emancipation.

Diaspora, solidarity and transnational impact

The impact of these movements extends beyond borders. Diasporan communities have played a crucial role in amplifying local struggles. Zimbabweans abroad used social media to support #ThisFlag, organise protests, and pressure international bodies. Nigerians in the diaspora raised funds and awareness for #EndSARS. South African students abroad echoed the demands of #FeesMustFall. This transnational solidarity is a powerful counterforce to state repression. It connects local struggles to global conversations. It brings visibility to the invisible. And it reminds authoritarian regimes that the world is watching.

AI, the Internet of Things and the future of civic space

As Africa embraces artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things, the stakes are rising. These technologies can be used to enhance governance, improve service delivery and empower citizens. But they can also be weaponised. Facial recognition software, predictive policing, and algorithmic surveillance are already being deployed in some countries to monitor dissent and control behaviour.

The challenge is not the technology itself, but the intent behind its use. In the hands of democratic governments, AI can be a tool for inclusion. In the hands of autocrats, it becomes a tool for exclusion. The future of civic space in Africa will depend on how these technologies are regulated, who controls them and whose interests they serve.

Radio: The last bastion of control

In rural Africa, where internet access remains limited, radio is still king. It is cheap, accessible and trusted. But it is also vulnerable to manipulation. In countries like Uganda, Zimbabwe and Zambia, political campaigns rely heavily on radio to reach voters. State broadcasters dominate the airwaves, pushing regime narratives and drowning out opposition voices.

This monopoly on information is especially dangerous in remote areas, where citizens have few alternative sources. It creates echo chambers of propaganda, distorts public perception, and undermines informed decision making. Breaking this monopoly is essential for building a pluralistic and participatory democracy.

Defending digital civic space

Despite these challenges, the digital civic space is being defended by youth, by activists, by ordinary citizens. They are building alternative platforms, creating independent media, and using encryption to protect their communications. They are challenging laws, filing lawsuits and demanding accountability. They are refusing to be silenced. This resistance is not just political; it is cultural. It is a rejection of fear, a celebration of freedom and a declaration of dignity. It is the heartbeat of a new Africa, an Africa that refuses to be defined by its oppressors.

The battle ahead

Digital censorship in Africa is not just a technical issue; it is a moral one. It is about who gets to speak, who gets to be heard, and who gets to shape the future. It is about power, truth and justice. As we move deeper into the digital age, the question is not whether Africa will change, but how. Will we allow authoritarian regimes to hijack our technologies and silence our voices? Or will we harness these tools to build a continent rooted in solidarity, transparency and democratic accountability?

The answer lies in our hands, in our phones, our keyboards, our hashtags. The revolution will not be televised. It will be tweeted, livestreamed and shared. And it will be unstoppable. DM

Wellington Muzengeza is a Political Risk Analyst and Urban Strategist offering incisive insight on urban planning, infrastructure, leadership succession, and governance reform across Africa’s evolving post‑liberation urban landscapes. He is also available for speaking engagements, bringing thought-provoking analysis and visionary perspectives to conferences, panels, and public forums.