Mashatile’s resilience rhetoric rings hollow under ANC’s leadership deficit

South Africans were treated to yet another hollow Christmas message from Paul Mashatile — one that spoke earnestly of resilience, courage and progress while the country around him continues to burn.

It was an address heavy on platitudes and light on substance. A speech that celebrated trivia in a nation facing economic stagnation, collapsing public institutions and deepening public despair. Coming from the deputy president of the Republic, it was not merely disappointing – it was profoundly unpresidential.

While attempting not to be a nay-sayer, and being one who cherishes signs of positive change, the ratings upgrade and 1.3% expected growth next year are better than in the past decade or so. But South Africa deserves more, and should be achieving growth rates of 4% per annum. Mashatile appears to be content to applaud marginal improvements and survivalist outcomes.

This lowering of ambition is precisely why we remain stuck below our potential. For a country blessed with resources, skills, diversity and strategic location, celebrating meagre gains is not leadership, it is surrender.

Even more galling was his mention of “resilience” and “courage” as national traits, as if these virtues are somehow embodied by, or because of, the political establishment. The courage we need to celebrate in South Africa today is not found in Cabinet speeches or party conferences. It is found in whistleblowers and ordinary South Africans who care enough to risk their livelihoods, safety and lives to expose corruption and state abuse. They are the true patriots. Yet they remain abandoned.

While the deputy president waxes lyrical about nation building, his government continues to drag its feet on meaningful whistleblower protection and compensation. Promised reforms remain stalled. Comprehensive, enforceable protection laws remain absent. Witnesses are exposed, intimidated and, in some cases, murdered, while the state offers condolences instead of restitution and consequences.

You cannot speak of courage while presiding over a system that punishes it.

You cannot speak of resilience while allowing those who expose wrongdoing to stand alone.

Lifeblood of any anti-corruption strategy

Whistleblowers are the lifeblood of any serious anti-corruption strategy. Without them, corruption flourishes in the dark. Yet this government has repeatedly failed to fast-track laws that provide real protection, financial security and anonymity. That failure is not accidental. It is political.

Mashatile’s speech is nonsensical coming from a party that has, over the past two decades, systematically destroyed state capacity, investor confidence and economic growth. The governing party cannot posture as a unifier while presiding over the collapse of Eskom, Transnet, municipalities, water systems and law enforcement.

We are told to celebrate progress, but much of what is now framed as “success” is merely partial recovery from self-inflicted damage. Load-shedding relief, for example, arrived a decade too late, after trillions in lost output and untold hardship. That is not an achievement, it is a belated correction.

Nation building requires honesty. It requires accountability. It requires leadership willing to admit failure and pursue reform with urgency and humility, as unpopular as it might be. What we received instead was a speech designed to reassure party loyalists, not confront the national reality.

Lack of courage at the top

South Africa does not suffer from a lack of resilience among its people. It suffers from a lack of courage, decisiveness and accountability at the top.

Until leaders stop celebrating mediocrity, stop trivialising systemic failure, and start protecting those who expose corruption, speeches about unity and progress will ring hollow.

The year 2026 is the year of local elections. In about 10 months time we will see the control of many ANC-led municipalities lost to coalitions and opposition parties. We will see the Treasury starting its long overdue action of withholding municipal grants while demanding meaningful financial management and municipal reform. And hopefully, we will see an electorate turning up the heat for change.

The country no longer requires this self-congratulatory rhetoric, less so from a political party in freefall. What we are asking for is growth, justice, protection for whistleblowers, and leadership worthy of a constitutional democracy.

Anything less is not optimism – it is denial. DM

Wayne Duvenage is a businessman and entrepreneur turned civil activist. Following former positions as CEO of Avis and President of SA Vehicle Renting and Leasing Association, Duvenage has headed the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse since its inception in 2012.





