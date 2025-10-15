The allure of vigilantism and how comic book heroes reflect SA’s justice crisis

Why do we cheer for Batman but not the SAPS? Why does Superman’s unilateral rescue feel more reassuring than a court order? And why does Wonder Woman’s lasso of truth seem more trustworthy than a state commission of inquiry?

These aren’t just questions for comic book fans. They’re constitutional questions — ones that go to the heart of South Africa’s fragile relationship with law, legitimacy and justice.

The rise of the extra-legal hero

Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman are not just fictional characters. They are archetypes of justice — each embodying a different response to lawlessness.

Batman is the masked vigilante: a billionaire who takes justice into his own hands, operating in the shadows, using fear and force to impose order. His methods — branding suspects, violent interrogations and mass surveillance — would be criminal under South African law.

In Xaba and Another v Minister of Police (2023), a high court condemned the use of excessive force by the SAPS, reaffirming that even state actors must operate within constitutional bounds. Batman, as a private actor, would have no such legal authority.

Superman is the alien saviour: a being of immense power who intervenes with moral certainty but no legal mandate. His actions often cause collateral damage, violate privacy and bypass democratic oversight. He has no legal status — neither citizen nor refugee — and his interventions breach sovereignty and challenge the Immigration Act.

His statelessness echoes the plight of undocumented migrants, but unlike them, he is uncontainable. His very existence tests the limits of constitutional accountability.

Wonder Woman is the principled warrior: a diplomat from a mythical land, wielding a lasso that compels truth. She is often portrayed as the most constitutionally aligned of the three — compassionate, restrained and justice driven.

But even she operates outside formal legal structures. Her self-declared diplomatic status lacks accreditation under South African law, and her lasso raises concerns about coercion and the right to silence, as affirmed in S v Orrie (2005).

Her mythic status risks exceptionalism — the idea that some are above the law — and raises concerns about cultural imperialism, especially when her interventions reflect Themysciran values imposed without democratic consent.

The South African context: when justice fails

To understand why these figures resonate so deeply, we must confront the crisis in South Africa’s criminal justice system — not just operationally, but constitutionally.

The Marikana Massacre. The Life Esidimeni tragedy. The July 2021 unrest. The Nkandla debacle. The Phoenix vigilante killings. The Cholota extradition fiasco. The Omotoso trial collapse. The NPA’s failure to act on the Zondo Commission findings. Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana.

These are not isolated events. They are symptoms of systemic failure. When the state fails to deliver justice, people turn to other symbols or forces — even if those operate outside the law.

Surveillance, wealth and the rule of law

Batman’s sonar surveillance system would violate the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act (Rica), as clarified in AmaBhungane v Minister of Justice (2021), which found secret surveillance unconstitutional. His covert data collection breaches the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia). As a private individual, he has no authority to monitor citizens — let alone notify them.

But Batman is not just a vigilante. He’s Bruce Wayne, a billionaire industrialist. In a country where elite capture has compromised public institutions, the idea of a wealthy individual operating a private justice apparatus raises serious red flags. Could his wealth shield him from accountability? Influence prosecutors or judges?

This mirrors real-world anxieties about the influence of economic power on legal integrity. Justice must not only be done — it must be seen to be done. And that requires ensuring no individual, regardless of wealth or good intentions, is placed above the law.

Wonder Woman and the danger of exceptionalism

Wonder Woman tempts us with the image of the constitutional ideal. She fights for justice, defends the vulnerable, and respects human dignity. But her mythic status risks exceptionalism — the idea that some are above the law — and raises concerns about cultural imperialism.

In “Wonder Woman: Down to Earth”, Diana publishes a book of philosophy and claims diplomatic status unilaterally. Her ideals spark media backlash and political scrutiny. The Daily Planet questions whether she is imposing Themysciran values onto sovereign societies. The arc explores how even noble intentions, when exercised without institutional checks, can disrupt democratic norms.

This tension is not confined to fiction. It resonates in our own context. How do we respond to extra-judicial actors who intervene in domains traditionally governed by law enforcement and the judiciary? How do we reconcile the allure of heroic intervention with the foundational principles of accountability, legality and due process?

The Madlanga Commission and the vigilante cycle

The ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into the alleged capture and corruption of the criminal justice system adds further weight to this narrative.

While the commission’s final findings have not yet been released, emerging testimony suggests deep systemic failure and possible infiltration of key institutions. However, it is important to exercise caution: conclusions must await the commission’s final report, and any commentary should remain provisional until its findings are formally published.

The cycle

The cycle is clear — yet deeply troubling: institutional failure erodes public trust, citizens begin to rely on extra-legal actors, vigilantism becomes normalised and the rule of law is steadily undermined.

This cycle is dangerous because it replaces legal accountability with personal charisma and unilateral action. In Helen Suzman Foundation v Judicial Service Commission (2018), the Constitutional Court reaffirmed the importance of institutional independence as a safeguard against abuse of power. To break the cycle, we must recommit to constitutional values and rebuild public trust in the institutions designed to protect them.

Popular constitutionalism and the myth of the hero

Legal scholars call this phenomenon “popular constitutionalism” — the idea that constitutional meaning is shaped not just by courts and legislatures, but by public narratives and cultural symbols.

Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman are expressions of a public yearning for justice that the formal legal system has failed to satisfy. They represent what we wish our institutions could be: incorruptible, decisive and morally clear.

But there’s a danger here. When we romanticise extrajudicial justice, we risk normalising it. We begin to accept that legality is optional, that due process is a luxury, and that power is legitimate if it delivers results.

This is a slippery slope — one that leads not to justice, but to authoritarianism. Justice pursued outside the bounds of law risks becoming indistinguishable from injustice.

Reimagining justice

So where does this leave us?

We must resist the temptation to embrace the vigilante as saviour. Instead, we must confront the conditions that make vigilantism attractive: corruption, inefficiency and impunity.

We must demand institutions that are not only lawful, but legitimate — institutions that earn our trust through transparency, accountability and effectiveness.

This means investing in the SAPS, reforming the NPA, and strengthening the judiciary. It means embracing community-based justice models that reflect cultural pluralism and local legitimacy. And it means recognising that justice is not just about rules — it’s about relationships, trust and the lived experience of fairness.

Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman provoke us — not just legally, but morally. They force us to ask: What kind of justice do we want, and who gets to deliver it?

In a constitutional democracy, the law must be our compass — but justice is the journey we take beyond its borders, guided by legitimacy, accountability and the courage to reform. DM