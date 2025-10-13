Zimbabwe's shift on maize imports signals economic pragmatism

Between 26 September and 3 October 2025, Zimbabwe imported 34,093 tons of maize from South Africa. These imports are at a time when Zimbabwe has previously announced a ban on maize imports, an effort that was intended to provide the local producers space to sell their produce to domestic consumers.

From the onset of this ban, I expressed disappointment and doubts about whether Zimbabwe had sufficient maize supplies to support its domestic consumption. Plainly, my view was that the country didn’t have enough maize to meet its annual demand and would need to import maize.

I based this view on data from the United States Department of Agriculture, indicating that Zimbabwe’s maize production is about 1.3 million tons. Given their annual consumption of 2 million tons, they naturally need about 700,000 tons to fulfil their needs.

Notably, days after the announcement of the ban, there was also growing evidence that the supply was constrained. Some milling firms faced challenges because of the maize shortage.

While we have not received any official government communication, I am encouraged to see that Zimbabwe has taken the right step to permit maize imports. South Africa’s maize exports data for between 26 September and 3 October 2025 clearly show a resumption in maize exports to Zimbabwe.

Ordinarily, Zimbabwe is one of the key markets for South Africa’s maize industry. In the 2025/26 marketing year (corresponding with the 2024/25 production season), Zimbabwe has not been a major importer.

The available domestic supplies provided near-term relief. The country may become a major importer of South African maize in the coming months as domestic supplies decrease.

For example, South Africa’s 2025/26 marketing year maize exports so far stand at 684 723 tons, which is far below the seasonal export forecast of 2.2 million tons. Zimbabwe accounts for 14% of these exports. The rest is spread across the southern Africa region, Venezuela, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Vietnam, among other importers.

Overall, witnessing South Africa’s maize exports to Zimbabwe brings relief. The exports mean that the millers who faced maize shortages a few weeks ago may now have access to ample supplies from South Africa and other global suppliers. This also means that consumers may again have access to better-priced global maize supplies, which bodes well for consumer price inflation in Zimbabwe.

It is also worth noting that South African maize exporters may continue to access the Zimbabwean maize market, which is key for white maize exports. Still, we will have to watch this issue closely as we haven’t received any official communication from the country.

While I understand what the Zimbabwean government attempted to achieve when it first introduced the ban on maize imports, we continue to believe it is not an ideal policy approach, as it disadvantages consumers.

My preference is for minimal intervention in agricultural markets and prioritisation of production-focused support rather than the use of trade policy or price caps to achieve government objectives.

Such policy action, while it may often seem appealing, typically presents negative implications for investment in the sector. Therefore, it may be ideal for the Zimbabwean government to formally announce a lift in the maize import ban, allowing trade to continue. DM