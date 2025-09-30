Why we need stronger multilateralism to strengthen global ties and go further, together

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

This African proverb reminds us of something fundamental: strength lies in solidarity.

As parliamentary leaders meet in Kleinmond for the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit, this message could not be more timely.

From here, the road leads to Johannesburg, where G20 leaders will meet in November. What we build in Kleinmond can shape what is decided in Johannesburg.

Multilateralism works, just look at Europe

The world faces challenges that know no borders: climate change, debt, disaster resilience and the management of critical resources. None of these can be solved alone. They demand cooperation based on rules, inclusivity and accountability.

As a member of the European Parliament, I see every day how multilateralism delivers results.

The European Union — born from the ruins of war — is living proof that multilateralism works. What once divided us now binds us: a single market, a shared legal framework, and institutions that protect both rights and prosperity.

Globally, the African Union’s permanent seat at the G20, and the participation of the Pan-African Parliament in the P20, make the multilateral system more representative and legitimate.

From critical minerals to critical trust

Multilateralism is only credible if it delivers for people — not just for markets.

Here parliaments have a central role to play. Their role is to ensure that resources are used wisely.

We authorise spending, monitor its use, and insist on people-centred development.

In the European Parliament, we have called for the EU to promote partnerships between equals with developing countries that depend on extractive industries.

We have also called on the commission to propose a G20 initiative on making extractives work for local sustainable development. The EU is developing the Clean Trade and Investment Partnerships model, with the first one being with South Africa.

In the European Parliament, we insist that these partnerships should create win-win situations, including for local communities.

This is parliamentary diplomacy in action: adding democratic weight to international cooperation and ensuring that public money spent is a genuine investment in sustainability, in solidarity, in the future.

From Kleinmond to Johannesburg

The P20 has become a vital part of the G20. It sends a signal that parliaments are engaged, that pledges will translate into wins for local communities. This continuity is essential in a world of shifting politics and fragile trust.

Multilateralism is not always easy. It demands patience and compromise. But it remains our best hope for tackling the crises that no nation can solve alone.

Multilateralism is not a weakness. It is wisdom.

Sustainable societies do not build themselves; they are built by those willing to walk together. From Kleinmond to Johannesburg, the task is clear: go far, together. DM