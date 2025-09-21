Good governance is not a luxury — it’s the foundation for growth, jobs and hope

On a visit to the Garden Route earlier this year, I was reminded — most visibly and tangibly — of how governance shapes our residents’ lives.

As I handed over bicycles to school learners and Neighbourhood Watch members, I saw two very different stories unfolding. These were not differences of geography or potential — all Garden Route towns are blessed with natural beauty, tourist appeal and active residents. The difference was governance.

In Mossel Bay and George, I saw municipalities that are working. Roads are maintained, drinking water runs when you turn on the tap, and local officials understand that service delivery is not just about meeting minimum requirements — it is about creating an environment where businesses can grow and residents can find jobs.

In Knysna, however, I saw the consequences of poor governance. Critical infrastructure is collapsing. Residents go without water for weeks.

The problems are neither complex nor insurmountable. What’s missing is not money or will from the people — it’s accountable, stable and effective governance.

This contrast reminded me again that good governance is not a “nice to have”. It’s not a box to tick or a slogan for election season. It is the foundation for growth, jobs and long-term development. When provinces and municipalities are well run, they attract investment. When budgets are spent wisely, services improve. When corruption is rooted out and accountability upheld, communities thrive.

‘Zombie’ state-owned enterprises

Since 2008, a staggering R520.6-billion has been poured into “zombie” state-owned enterprises (SOEs). While a few deliver essential services, they are the exception that proves the rule.

Experts estimate that if this R520.6-billion had been invested wisely, South Africa could have built more than 8,000 new schools, delivered millions of affordable homes, and fully resourced a police service capable of keeping communities safe. Instead, precious public funds have been squandered.

The Auditor-General has sounded the alarm, noting that late submissions, poor quality financial statements, high levels of non-compliance with legislation and the resulting irregular expenditure indicate continued shortcomings in governance and controls.

Digging deeper, the 2023/24 audit outcomes reveal that of the 15 major SOEs audited, the audits of 14 were still outstanding by the reporting cut-off — and many of these are the very entities with the worst audit outcomes in previous years.

These persistent lapses in governance weaken accountability, erode public trust and drain resources that could be better spent on service delivery for our people.

This is not merely a failure of accounting — it is a failure of leadership.

We see the opposite in the Western Cape. Where we have prioritised integrity and accountability, government delivers. We are investing in technology to strengthen law enforcement — from drones that monitor crime hotspots to our expanded Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officers on the ground. We are growing tourism through Cape Town Air Access, which has unlocked direct flights from cities like Atlanta, Frankfurt, and São Paulo.

These are not pipe dreams — they are the outcomes of competent governance. That is the real difference — the Western Cape difference.

Lived reality

Imagine waking up, flicking the light switch, and there’s just darkness. Trying to shower, and there is no water. Your daily commute to work or school feeling like a scene from Mad Max: Fury Road because of the potholes. Sadly, this is the lived reality for millions of South Africans in provinces where services have all but collapsed due to the grotesque squandering of resources.

The lesson is simple: stable service delivery and good governance attract people and investment. The opposite drives them away. It’s no coincidence that the Western Cape's population has grown by more than 19% over the past decade.

That is why bailouts of failing SOEs make no sense. With precious, dwindling state resources, we should invest in enablers of economic growth: safer communities where businesses can thrive, reliable infrastructure and tourism opportunities.

We are not perfect. Challenges remain. But we confront them head-on. We put our heads together, plan, prepare and innovate.

This is what good governance looks like. And this is what the people of South Africa deserve — no matter which province or municipality they live in.

Even the president has had to acknowledge it: residents receive better services in the Western Cape than in other provinces. DM