SA’s agricultural exports remained robust in the second quarter of 2025 despite global turbulence

In a year where trade continues to dominate headlines after the US started imposing higher tariffs against its trading partners, we take a look at South Africa’s recent agricultural exports data to gauge the early impact of the changing trade environment.

Encouragingly, the start of the year has remained positive for the sector. After solid export activity in the first quarter of the year, South Africa’s agricultural exports totalled $3.71-billion in Q2, up 10% from the same period a year ago. This is again a function of both higher volumes of various product exports and better commodity prices.

The products that dominated the exports list in the second quarter of the year were mainly citrus, apples and pears, maize, wine, nuts, fruit juices, dates, pineapples, avocados, grapes and wool, among other products. While there remains a need for further improvement in the efficiency of the ports, there has been a material improvement compared with recent years. Agricultural export activity in the second quarter experienced less friction than in the recent past.

From a regional perspective, the African continent maintained the lion’s share of South Africa’s agricultural exports in the second quarter of 2025, accounting for 40% of the total value. The products leading the export list in the African continent were maize, maize meal, apples and pears, sugar, fruit juices, wheat, wine, soybean oil and sunflower oil, among others.

The European Union was South Africa’s second-largest agricultural market, accounting for a 22% share. Citrus, apple and pears, dates, pineapples, avocados, guavas, mangos, wine, grapes and nuts were among the primary agricultural products South Africa exported to the EU in the second quarter of 2025.

As a collective, Asia and the Middle East were the third-largest agricultural markets, accounting for 21% of the total agricultural exports in the second quarter of 2025. The exports to this region primarily included citrus, apples and pears, nuts, wool, maize, beef, mutton, wine, berries and fruit juices, among other products.

Ongoing concerns about tariffs

The Americas region accounted for 7% of South Africa’s agricultural exports in the second quarter of the year. The main exported products include citrus, fruit juices, wine, nuts, apricots, apples, pears and grapes. Given ongoing concerns about the higher tariffs South Africa faces in the US, it is worth highlighting that some exporters may have taken advantage of the 90-day pause of the higher tariffs and exported more volume than usual during that period.

Notably, South Africa’s agricultural exports to the US surprisingly increased by 26% in the second quarter of 2025, from the same period a year ago, at $161-million. The composition of the products hasn’t changed; it is mainly citrus wine, fruit juices and nuts, among other typical agricultural exports to the US. The fact that South Africa generally has a large fruit harvest also contributed to this huge increase, which far surpassed the average typical quarterly growth in exports to the US, which is about 9%.

Also worth highlighting is that the rise underscores in a way the importance of the US market for some producers, while it remains somewhat smaller from a national perspective. South Africa’s agricultural exports to the US were still 4% in the second quarter of 2025 (which is part of the 7% exports to the Americas region we mentioned above).

Again, the 4% share of the US in overall South African agricultural exports is not a small value, as a few specific industries are primarily involved in these agricultural exports. These are mainly citrus, grapes, wine and fruit juices. Since the start of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, the percentage share of South Africa’s agricultural exports to the US has remained at these levels.

From now on, a great deal hinges on whether South Africa succeeds in securing favourable trade terms with the US. The rest of the world, including the United Kingdom, accounted for 10% of South African agricultural exports in the second quarter of 2025.

The country also imports various agricultural products. In the second quarter of 2025, South Africa’s agricultural imports totalled $1.81-billion, a 5% decline year-over-year, according to data from TradeMap. The result is from a slightly lower value and volume of major products South Africa imports, such as wheat, palm oil, poultry and whiskies.

As we have highlighted before, South Africa lacks favourable climatic conditions for growing rice and palm oil and thus relies on imports of these products. Regarding wheat, South Africa imports nearly half of its annual consumption. In the Free State province, which was once one of the country’s major wheat-growing regions, production has declined notably over time due to unfavourable weather conditions and the profitability challenges of wheat compared with other crops. Meanwhile, imports account for around 20% of annual domestic poultry consumption.

Subsequently, when we account for the exports and imports, South Africa’s agriculture sector recorded a trade surplus of $1.90-billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 29% from the previous year. The higher exports and the decline in imports are the major boost to this better trade surplus.

Policy considerations

In the current environment of heightened geo-economic tensions, South Africa’s export-oriented agricultural sector must work to maintain its current export markets and expand into new ones. The focus for both policymakers and agribusinesses and organised agriculture should be on the following aspects:

First, South Africa should maintain its focus on improving logistical efficiency. This entails investments in port and rail infrastructure, as well as improving roads in farming towns.

Second, South Africa must work diligently to maintain its existing markets in the EU, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

Third, the South African Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, and the Department of Agriculture should lead the way in expanding exports to current markets and exploring new ones. South Africa should expand market access to some key BRICS countries such as China, India, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The emphasis on the BRICS grouping should be on the need to lower import tariffs and address artificial phytosanitary barriers that hinder deeper trade within this grouping. The discussion in BRICS should move beyond the general rhetoric of intentions to meaningful trade arrangements. DM