Those resisting Trump’s MAGA mania have seen how freedom can be taken for granted

The thing about being free is that you only really appreciate it once you have been unfree. We South Africans know this – especially young South Africans. Under MAGA, the Americans are learning it.
Marianne Thamm
By Marianne Thamm
7 Sep 2025
The thing about freedom is that those born to it take it for granted. 

“Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose,” singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson sang in Me and Bobby McGee, a song about liberation from constraints and limitations.

Those once unfree, like the vast population of South Africans who grew up before 1994, know what it feels like to be free. Anyone who has survived an authoritarian government understands the feeling.

To be able to speak your mind, love who you love, think for yourself, make a meaningful life, call out the corrupt while living in peace with others is the aim of a constitutional democracy.

The freedom of religion, the freedom not to believe, the freedom to start a political party, the freedom to talk back to the president.

Hobbled freedom

In South Africa, we are all free but we are not all equal. Technically, our Constitution offers all the tools needed to address and redress centuries of imbalance and inequality.

However, these are freedoms that are hobbled for those who have been excluded and deprived of some of those fundamental rights, including personal dignity, affordable or public housing, public education and public health.

South Africa is not a poor country. It is an unequal one.

The Gupta brothers, with their bestie Jacob Zuma and his acolytes in the ANC, siphoned off R57-billion in public funds between 2016 and 2017.

Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste pumped R100-million out of the coffers of investors and into his horses, his mansions, his trinkets and toys.

If you would like to imagine what R1-billion might look like, imagine spending R10,000 every day for the next 250 years and you would not have gone through the pile.

It will take South Africa’s new coalition government years to repair the massive damage done to some institutions. Other institutions, although they were under attack, have survived. The judiciary, the National Prosecuting Authority, the Special Investigating Unit, the Asset Forfeiture Unit. 

Young South Africans all around us are ready to take up the challenge.

Authoritarian creep

Should you have stopped a US resident 15 years ago to ask if they thought their country was “free”, in fact the “land of the free”, they would have unequivocally replied in the affirmative.

The national anthem told them so:

“And the rockets’ red glare

The bombs bursting in air

Gave proof through the night

That our flag was still there

O say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave”.

Yet within a short time the US finds itself governed by a party and a man who is the epitome of Western sado-capitalism – transactional to the bone – Donald Trump and the Republican MAGA cult.

Guided into the moral morass by technology and algorithms, with the freedom of choice and speech obliterated by fake news and lies, Americans who support Trump are political lemmings.

And the tech bros who supported Trump laughed up their sleeves, while Russian President Vladimir Putin laughed out in the open.

In retrospect, many people will deny supporting such a malevolent leader, who came to power seeking retribution and violence.

The technological brainwashing on Trump’s Truth Social and Elon Musk’s X works on the same atavistic circuits that Nazi propaganda genius Joseph Goebbels tapped into. 

Illustrative image. From left: Protesters hold up signs during a rally at Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on 1 September; US President Donald Trump. Photos: Patrick Gorski/EPA; Aaron Schwartz/EPA
Americans believed their democracy to be secure, old and intact, a shining example to be exported, sometimes by force and chicanery, to the rest of the world. And yet, from afar, we watch masked, uniformed and unnamed ICE goons dragging people from churches, shopping malls, schools and shopping centres to be deported.

History will have all the receipts. The US has finally made itself the fool many believed it to have always been. The poser. Its primary mass export is its hamburger culture, which birthed a hamburger president. 

Those who know their freedoms are being removed in the US are fighting back. There are protests all over, citizens filming ICE arrests and various other extra­judicial acts of lawfare.

Those resisting MAGA have seen how freedom can be taken for granted and that within just a few months, if it is not stopped, violence will be the law of the land.

South Africans are, for once, not at the political knife edge where we have had to live for hundreds of years. We are free. We should cherish this. 

The young South Africans I encounter as I move through South Africa know and understand this. We have nothing left to lose… DM

Comments

kanu sukha Sep 7, 2025, 12:49 PM

Regarding America as "Land of the Free" &amp; "Home of the Brave", it should be noted that these are outright lies. The 'land' was taken by 'force' (now becoming WAR not US defence dept.) by colonial settlers, who committed genocide/decimation of the indigenous population (remnants languishing in 'reservations' - ah la our homelands! This is a reality/fact which even post colonial 'imports' (&amp; progressives?) ignore or fail to acknowledge, reveling in their new found pseudo 'fortune'.

Paddy Ross Sep 7, 2025, 12:52 PM

Thank you, Marianne, for confirming that 'The Emperor has no clothes!'. Somewhere in the region of seventy million Americans voted for a charlatan and must now live with their choice but I am concerned particularly with the way he has hijacked the 'peace process' in Ukraine. His vacillations in his dealings with Putin has encouraged the invader. His tolerance of the destruction of Gaza will never be forgotten.

kanu sukha Sep 9, 2025, 01:47 PM

Have you possibly forgotten that the numerous Zionist spokespeople the 'legacy' media (still) continue to feature on TV to convince the 'world'... the IDF only 'targets' Hamas .. with their 'precision' strikes ... &amp; not civilians ? Now blowing up (with US munitions - complicity) tall tower blocks housing hundreds of civilians - apparently Hamas occupies whole tower!) ..with 1 hr evacuation notice! Its not just Gaza, but West Bank also .. and even surrounding countries right up to Syria !

kanu sukha Sep 7, 2025, 01:14 PM

The thought of masked &amp; unidentified/unidentifiable persons whisking people into similar anonymous 'vehicles' is hard to contemplate or comprehend ! Even in apartheid SA, the 'security' police did not do so, when they picked me up for questioning in the early hours of a morning. "War", conquest &amp; subjugation is what the US is most 'famous' for, with their European lemmings in tow. At least they have now embraced that facet (with the renamed WAR dept.) of the US.

Beverley Roos-Muller Sep 9, 2025, 10:43 AM

Just a correction - the SA security police certainly 'whisked' people away in 'anonymous vehicles': some were never seen again, or their remains were only later found. Vlakplaas routinely used unmarked vehicles, not the only ones to do so. The USA employing iron-fisted tactics reminds us of what we often forget - that democracy is a fragile entity and needs to be protected, and rewon, in every generation. When we forget that, we lose it, and it's really hard to gain it back.

Richard Bryant Sep 7, 2025, 04:29 PM

You forgot to mention that the media is also a vital constitutional institution which was under attack, or still is, through Bell Pottinger and Iqbal Survé, but was a pillar of strength throughout. I am not sure if the same can be said in the USA.

bushboyvos Sep 9, 2025, 06:28 AM

Au contraire, Ms Thamm - we still have lots left to lose! And we fervently hope "the young people" - notwithstanding the toxic, corrupt state that has ruled them for 31 years - agree with me. Otherwise the '21 Riots will in retrospect look like a rambunctious kiddies' picnic ...

kanu sukha Sep 9, 2025, 01:32 PM

Au contraire .. what happened prior to the last 31 years ... even going back to British and Dutch rule ? Amnesia ? A little like mid-eastern 'history' beginning in November 2023 and forgetting the founding/creation of a genocidal Zionist state in the late 1940s ? 'History' has a strange way of catching up with the 'truth' ... not as re-invented on 'truth social' ... which the author correctly identified as technological brainwashing! Time to visit the laundry.. for the spin and dry !

Dietmar Horn Sep 11, 2025, 08:04 PM

Interesting logic. The injustice of the last 31 years is justified by the injustice that came before? And anyone who advocates left-wing populist theories is always a better person than a right-wing populist? Right?

Anne Swart Sep 9, 2025, 11:48 AM

Well said, Marianne. I never did understand how Hitler could gain the following he did. How the Deranged One, his narcissistic thirst fed by his greedy sycophants, who is oblivious to irony, is taking hold of all US branches of government is observed with morbid fascination and understading of how countries decay into hatred. South Africa, sadly, has many that hold such hatred. That still talk of "they" and "them", that support what Israel is doing. We need to be alert.