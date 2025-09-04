Your energetic columnist Stephen Grootes is concerned about what will replace Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) in its current race-based incarnation.

The first point to make in addressing his concerns is that South Africa is a non-racial and non-sexist constitutional democracy under the rule of law. The Bill of Rights, which is Chapter Two of the Constitution, has an equality clause that is the fons et origo of all laws that seek to effect redress for the racism of the past.

The relevant parts of section 9 read:

“9. (1) Everyone is equal before the law and has the right to equal protection and benefit of the law.

(2) Equality includes the full and equal enjoyment of all rights and freedoms. To promote the achievement of equality, legislative and other measures designed to protect or advance persons, or categories of persons, disadvantaged by unfair discrimination may be taken.

(3) The state may not unfairly discriminate directly or indirectly against anyone on one or more grounds, including race, gender, sex, pregnancy, marital status, ethnic or social origin, colour, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture, language and birth.”

It is clear that affirmative action measures, as contemplated by section 9(2), must be designed to protect or advance persons or categories of persons disadvantaged by unfair discrimination. There is no reference to race in the sub-section. Race may not, under section 9(3) be used as a basis to unfairly discriminate against anyone. The purpose of affirmative action is to advance the achievement of equality, NOT to enrich a tiny minority of well-connected people who are favoured by those in power.

Professor William Gumede of the Wits School of Governance estimates that only approximately 100 well-heeled individuals have benefitted from the type of affirmative measures that are called BEE in SA.

This is hardly the way to promote the achievement of economic equality or indeed any form of equality at all. Making a handful of chosen individuals super rich, to the tune of a trillion rand nogal, does not promote the achievement of equality that is the stated goal of the Constitution.

The pressure to dispense with the BEE scheme is growing and comes from various quarters, not least those in the US who are concerned about the wellbeing of the average South African living in relative poverty and no better off than those who lived in poverty under apartheid.

Biznews is exercised on the topic of dropping BEE as we know it. Its editorial comment is instructive and worthy of quoting: “Einstein aggressively applied the concept of inversion to disprove ideas, no matter how pure and beautiful in theory. Only once they not only stood up against rigorous interrogation, but the evidence that emerged, proved the idea would be accepted. Any scientist with credibility still applies this principle.

“Pretoria should learn from this simple premise. Apart from a sliver of outrageous beneficiaries, BEE is universally derided. In our interview yesterday, Dawie Roodt said the name should be changed to BBE — ‘Black Billionaire Empowerment’.

“The beneficiaries are led by Ramaphosa himself, apparently worth an astonishing R8-billion without, says Roodt, having created anything. Surely the son of a police sergeant has sufficient nous to appreciate that such an obscene transfer of wealth adds no value to ‘the collective’ he’s so proud of quoting.

“Once evidence shows an idea to be bad, it must be replaced, especially if it is something causing untold misery that accompanies a needlessly contracting economy and growing unemployment.”

A couple who are beggars daily occupy an intersection between the two malls that Noordhoek in Cape Town boasts. They are married and each holds up a neatly handwritten sign for motorists to read. The signs are wrapped in plastic to preserve their messages against the rain of a Cape winter.

From his sign we learn that he suffers from epilepsy and is unemployable; from hers that she relies on an SA Social Security Agency grant and has very little left over after paying her rental in the settlement known as Masiphumelele where they live and eke out an existence. Both would, in the old SA, have carried an ID document identifying them as white. Their respective ages and circumstances suggest that they are disadvantaged; they are not, however, entitled to the benefits of BEE.

Joblessness growing exponentially

Can it possibly be right that untold wealth has landed in the lap of the BEE beneficiaries while poverty, inequality and joblessness grow exponentially in SA?

The design of section 9 of the Constitution and its avowed objectives indicate a resounding “No” to the semi-rhetorical question.

All these factors and circumstances do not answer the question posed by Grootes. What replaces BEE, is his cry?

By the proper and constitutionally pure interpretation of the equality clause in the Bill of Rights it is possible to come up with the type of answer that has been proposed by the SA Institute of Race Relations. This venerable think tank has devised what it calls EED to replace BEE. Economic Empowerment of the Disadvantaged is the notion informing its campaign for change to the existing BEE dispensation.

Dr Anthea Jeffery is one of the originators of the proposal, which she has