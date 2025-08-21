South Africa stands at a moral crossroads. The political elite are inviting us to yet another grand “National Dialogue” promising unity, healing, and renewal.

But let us be honest: talk, without the courage to act, is a distraction. Our country’s wounds will not be healed by speeches and declarations; they will be healed only by decisive action against corruption and economic injustice.

We know what the real crisis is. It is not a lack of ideas, strategies or vision documents. It is the absence of political will, the moral spine to confront the entrenched networks of corruption that have looted our nation and destroyed public trust.

More than two years after the State Capture Commission, led by Justice Raymond Zondo, laid bare the rot, those implicated remain in positions of power, living in luxury, while millions of South Africans go without basic services, jobs or hope.

Every day that passes without action deepens the people’s sense of betrayal. Corruption is not just an ethical failure: it is the theft of bread from the mouths of the hungry, the diversion of water from drought-stricken communities, the denial of dignity to our elders and the crushing of opportunity for our youth.

And let us speak plainly: our crisis is not only political, it is profoundly economic. South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies on Earth. The obscene gap between rich and poor is an open wound. Unity without economic justice is a lie. Reconciliation without addressing the wealth gap is hollow and hypocritical.

If this National Dialogue is to mean anything, it must do more than “bring people together”.

It must be a space where the poor, the unemployed, rural women, shack dwellers, informal workers and young people, those who carry the heaviest burdens of our broken system, are not only heard, but are central to shaping the agenda and holding leaders accountable. Anything less is window dressing. The path forward is clear:

Confront corruption head-on by implementing the State Capture Commission’s recommendations in full, without fear or favour; Close the wealth gap through concrete programmes for wealth redistribution, job creation and economic empowerment for those excluded from the post-apartheid dividend; Place the marginalised at the centre, not as symbolic participants, but as co-architects of policy and decision-making; and Set time-bound outcomes with transparent public monitoring so that promises are not quietly forgotten.

From a faith perspective, leadership is a sacred trust, one that demands truth, justice and service, even when it is politically costly.

As people of conscience and responsible South African citizens, we must reject the illusion of unity built on evasion. We must refuse to lend legitimacy to processes that mask inaction or shield the corrupt.

And we must use our masjids, churches, temples and community halls to mobilise for both truth and justice.

South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of dialogue. We suffer from a shortage of moral courage, economic justice and accountable leadership. If our leaders will not find the courage to act, then it is up to us, the people, to demand it, insist on it, and make it unavoidable.

If this National Dialogue is to mean anything at all, it must break the cycle of impunity. We do not need more commissions, reports or promises. We need arrests, prosecutions and convictions. We need stolen funds returned to the people they were taken from.

And we need to send a clear message that in the new South Africa, no one, no matter how powerful or well-connected, is above the law.

Until that happens, every “dialogue” will be nothing more than a shield for the corrupt and a betrayal of the millions who still dream of a just and honest democracy. DM