GNU must take blame for not acting to avert imposition of Trump’s exorbitant tariffs

The Government of National Unity (GNU) sat on its hands and watched the tariffs roll in. This diplomatic misstep will be measured in job losses, declining export revenue and dwindling investor confidence.
Mmusi Maimane
By Mmusi Maimane
4 Aug

The recent decision by US President Donald Trump to increase tariffs from 10% to 30% on most South African imports, effective this past Friday, 1 August 2025, is a damning indictment of our foreign policy shortcomings.

At the heart of this unfolding crisis is the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which for nearly 25 years has given South African goods duty-free access to US markets. In 2023, more than $3-billion worth of exports flowed to the US under Agoa, sustaining jobs and livelihoods in key industries such as automotive manufacturing, agriculture, and mining.

It’s difficult to overstate just how beneficial Agoa has been. The US is South Africa’s second-largest export market, and Agoa alone accounts for more than $2-billion in exports annually. Entire value chains are built on this preferential access. This has resulted in tens of thousands of jobs created and maintained in export-related industries, especially in the automotive and agricultural sectors.

Yet, what once felt like abstract diplomatic tensions have now resulted in exorbitant tariff hikes that could wipe out margins for exporters and put thousands of jobs at risk across key sectors — from citrus and wine to auto manufacturing and metals.

While some may point fingers at an increasingly protectionist White House, the Government of National Unity (GNU) must accept responsibility for what is in most parts a self-inflicted wound. Those in the GNU say that jobs and the economy are their number one priority.

But when it came to protecting one of our largest export markets and tens of thousands of South African jobs, they sat on their hands and watched the tariffs roll in. This diplomatic misstep will be measured in job losses, declining export revenue, and dwindling investor confidence.

Instead of strategic engagement, disarray ensued. Civil society organisations like AfriForum and Solidarity secured high-level meetings in Washington, while our official diplomatic presence remained directionless.

Undermining national trade posture

Even the Democratic Alliance was accused of undermining our national trade posture through uncoordinated political freelancing, a move that seemingly cost MP Emma Powell her role as the DA’s International Relations spokesperson.

At the core of Washington’s growing frustration is South Africa’s erratic and often contradictory foreign policy. Despite claiming to be non-aligned, our government has taken deliberate steps that signal the opposite.

The ANC’s hosting of senior Hamas representatives in Pretoria, Minister Naledi Pandor’s infamous meeting with then Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, and South Africa’s ambiguous stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine have all sent provocative messages that clash with global democratic norms. These actions carry real-world consequences, as this latest tariff decision makes painfully clear.

Even under the more diplomatic Biden administration, South Africa failed to rebuild trust. We did not use the opportunity to engage, negotiate or reassure.

And now, under a more transactional Trump presidency, patience has run out.

What is clear is that South Africa urgently needs a foreign policy rooted in clear principles and strategic interests, instead of nostalgia and ideology.

Our diplomacy must be led by the state, above party politics, and laser focused on three core objectives: expanding trade and economic growth, defending human rights, and advancing democracy on the continent and beyond. The current bipolar approach, with mixed signals from different actors, is unsustainable and deeply damaging.

A government-led, coherent strategy to stabilise and grow our trade relationship with the US is now mission-critical. This strategy must include five immediate actions:

  1. South Africa must reassert official leadership in managing our engagement with Washington. Splinter groups and political parties must refrain from back-channelling for narrow political gain. Trade policy is national policy. South Africa must speak with one clear, credible, and united voice.
  2. Our government must directly engage with the US Congress, which holds immense sway over trade legislation. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill need to hear not just about Agoa’s benefits for South Africa, but for the US too. More than 500,000 American jobs are tied to trade with us. We should use that as leverage.
  3. South Africa must table a credible trade and investment plan that showcases the mutual benefits of partnership. Priority sectors like automotive exports (valued at more than $1.2-billion annually), citrus, wine, metals and green technology must be at the forefront. We must position ourselves as a reliable partner for US capital, technology, and innovation as America eyes new partners in the global energy transition.
  4. A full economic risk assessment must be urgently commissioned to measure the impact of the proposed tariffs on jobs and industry. Such a study would not only quantify the damage, but guide our negotiating position and enable smarter policy responses, including sector-specific relief or adjustment mechanisms.
  5. Perhaps most urgently, we must appoint a capable and credible ambassador to Washington. This needs to be someone who understands both diplomacy and economics. The job now requires high-stakes negotiations to restore market confidence and protect jobs. That seat has remained vacant or ineffective for far too long.

The truth is that South Africa’s foreign policy has long lacked a future-focused economic dimension. It is too often discussed not in terms of trade, growth or a digital future, but in the context of how liberation movements can remain in power.

This mindset has locked us into outdated alliances, including with authoritarian regimes that are neither democratic nor innovative. Meanwhile, we’ve neglected crucial relationships with long-standing partners like the US, and failed to appoint ambassadors, attend key forums or secure investment guarantees.

What is clear is that we cannot afford to respond with more muddled messages, delayed decisions and ideological posturing. If we do not act with clarity, urgency and humility, we risk permanently losing one of our most important trade relationships.

Now more than ever, our foreign policy must serve South Africa’s economic interests. Jobs, industries and future growth hang in the balance. DM

Comments

Ron McGregor Aug 5, 2025, 04:39 AM

A good summary. But the USA, under its current president, is so unpredictable that even if the GNU had tried harder, the outcome would have been the same.

kanu sukha Aug 6, 2025, 12:33 PM

Spot on ! All the BRICS entities (including India) are in Trump's perverted and pernicious mind, in the cross hairs . Musi seems or else pretends not to understand the 'irrationality' and 'psychoses' Trump suffers from. AND there are many others here, who seem to share his condition of being too 'smart' . Even 'western' governments are getting 'nailed'. Carney is the only one who knew how to 'deal' with a psychopath and bully.

Karl Sittlinger Aug 5, 2025, 06:52 AM

Its important to mention that its not the GNU that is the issue here, bur very much the ANC, that hasn't even managed to field a proper diplomat. Again there is no equivalency between the the destruction of our country at the hands of the ANC and anything the DA ever did.

Jill Aug 5, 2025, 09:01 AM

You are quite right. The simple fact is that the ANC will NEVER change it's policy of supporting all the 'wrong' countries although I would love to be proved wrong. To blame the GNU is a sick joke. They are a true disaster and as for appointing a proper diplomat, no doubt only those of the 'right' colour will be considered.

m***0@g***.com Aug 5, 2025, 07:46 AM

One simply cannot conflate the ANC and DA international objectives. And, by doing so, determine joint blame for current failure. To do so is mischievous. The DA has lost two of its senior ministers (one resigned due to life threats/surveillance etc, the other was curiously fired by Ramaphosa) in trying to impact foreign sentiment to SA's advantage. The DA's moves countered ANC policy. One can't deny that the ANC simply ignores their GNU partner's positions. One must object to this.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 5, 2025, 08:15 AM

I have just one question Mmusi: Why are you so determined to sink the GNU in all the positions you take when you know 100% there is no realistic alternative for a better Soutb Africa for all honest South Africans. Do the right thing for our people.

Johan Fick Aug 5, 2025, 09:38 AM

Hi Mmusi. I value your insight and do not doubt your sincere intent. However I cannot see how you can blame the GNU. It is abundantly clear how the ANC has isolated the other members of the GNU in dealing with this critical issue. How say you SA?

D'Esprit Aug 5, 2025, 02:45 PM

Spot on!

Hidden Name Aug 5, 2025, 10:18 AM

Ugly truths you are ignoring here:1)Foreign policy is set by the ANC - not the GNU. 2)Back channel conversations only work when official options are blocked. 3)Issues raised in the back channels are quite valid.3)DIRCO (ie ANC) policies constitute support for the most repulsive regimes and ideologies.4)ANC has taken a childish delight in provoking the US.5)ANC completely ignored the stated requirements to avoid tariffs as stipulated by the Americans. ANC culpable all the way. Inarguably.

Hartmut Winkler Aug 5, 2025, 10:43 AM

How about blaming Trump's fascism and bully tactics for the tariffs rather than the GNU and ANC. On this one I support the ANC. Trump would have imposed tariffs regardless, as bullies do. Let us get new trading partners, ones that treat us with respect

Hidden Name Aug 5, 2025, 11:11 AM

Rather simple: You cant eat principals or fine words. Pragmatism is the name of the day because we like to do things like earn money and feed our families. Lets try to keep at least some grip on reality? There ARE no alternative markets. You may not like it, but that's reality. They have us by the short and curlies. ANC incompetence and stupidity is what got us here. Reality is not pleasant, at all.

kanu sukha Aug 6, 2025, 12:40 PM

You can 'eat' principals .. but not principles ! Check for the difference .. "rather simple" yes.

D'Esprit Aug 5, 2025, 02:50 PM

Where do we get 'new trading partners' for our auto sector? There are none, and especially not our BRICS 'partners' who are deindustrialising SA every day. It would take months or years to pivot that sector to other markets, and that decision is made in Stuttgart, not East London. Sometimes, you just have to shut up and go along with the school bully, as unpalatable as that is: this mess is 100% the ANC's fault.

chrisf.vz Aug 5, 2025, 11:30 AM

On the one hand you blame the GNU for Trump's tariff increases, but on the other mention the ANC's diplomatic snafus prior to the formation of the GNU. Which is it? As far as I am concerned, the ANC so royally and deliberately screwed up relations with our second largest trading partner, there was very little that non ANC members of the one year old GNU could do to shift Trump's thinking on SA.

A Concerned Citizen Aug 5, 2025, 12:06 PM

Trade &amp; Industry (ANC), International Relations (ANC), President (ANC) - while all Ministers of the GNU, there is a certain pattern there, Mmusi. Be bold enough to name it, rather than trying to turn this into a subtle DA-bash.

D'Esprit Aug 5, 2025, 02:44 PM

Dirco (ANC), Dtic (ANC), Presidency (ANC), Ambassador - missing (ANC), Envoy to 'North America' - no visa - (ANC). How do you engage Congress when you can't be bothered to appoint an Ambassador, and you pick an Envoy with no visa? How do you generate a credible, logical foreign policy that promotes South African workers and consumers, when said policy is aimed at recreating a new Cold War and championing non-existent BRICS solidarity? Weak, Mmusi, lay the blame where it should go: the ANC.

Anne Swart Aug 5, 2025, 04:17 PM

No Mmusi. Without supporting or bashing any political party: 1. How can you blame the GNU for right wing Trump sycophants catching the ear of Trump and the likes of Stephen Miller. The latter, according to Western consensus, is the apex of racism. He and Ernst Roets are soulmates. 2. The GNU cannot be blamed for an irrational criminal in the White House. He is looking for grift. If S.A. offered him a gold mine, he might reduce tariffs. 3. Why can't S.A. unite against Trump, like Canada has?

kanu sukha Aug 6, 2025, 12:44 PM

Wow.. someone with the grit to get 'real' and call a spade a spade !

The Proven Aug 5, 2025, 04:35 PM

You miss the point Mmusi, The USA wants us to retract the ICC case against Israel - but this we could sidestep with proper diplomacy. What we should do is distance ourselves from an oppressive regime like Iran, change BEE to be truly broad-based and remove the very racist land legislation targeting whites. This won't happen, because the tenderpreneurs control the ANC, quite simple. To quote an american: "Its the economy, stupid". The USA want "back-in".

Hilary Morris Aug 6, 2025, 10:01 AM

Ja, well, no fine, is the response that feels most appropriate. There is no doubt that he is correct. Sadly, it all seems to fall into the "easier said than done category". In order for all these sensible suggestions to fall into place, would pre-suppose a coherent government, untainted by corruption and led by people with vision, ability and integrity - all of which are in very short supply in the ANC which still acts as a one man band.

kanu sukha Aug 6, 2025, 12:53 PM

Surely if it is "very short supply in the ANC" ... there must be an 'oversupply' in the others ? Universal law says the one without the other will not gel. Or are we subject to the 'pendulum swing' phenomenon ? Maybe we are just looking in the wrong 'place' ?