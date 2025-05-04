The legend of Modjadji — sacrifice, prophecy and ethical dilemmas

Somewhere between the Limpopo and Zambezi rivers, where the Tropic of Capricorn slices through the natural splendours of the ancient civilisation of Mapungubwe, survives the Balobedu. This small clan, often mistaken for being Pedi or Venda because of local linguistic varieties and geography, once faced an existential crisis. A relentless drought had parched their lands, withered crops, drained rivers, killed livestock and threatened their survival. As desperation set in, whispers of dissent grew louder.

The King, tasked with safeguarding his people, found himself trapped between ancestral traditions and the brutal realities of leadership. His sons, impatient with his inability to end the drought, gathered in secret to strategise – a meeting misconstrued as treason. In a fit of rage and fear, he executed all but his youngest son, a newborn smuggled to safety by loyalists. Yet the skies remained barren and the clan’s suffering deepened.

As hope dwindled, the King sought guidance from his sangoma, a spiritual intermediary. The sangoma delivered a harrowing decree: to save his people, the King must sire a daughter with his favourite child, Princess Dzugundini. This girl child, they proclaimed, would become the first Rain Queen, a divine conduit to the heavens whose birth would herald life-giving rains.

The directive plunged the King into moral torment. Making a baby with his favourite daughter would save his people, the message had promised. Yet the taboo of incest and the betrayal of a beloved child paralysed him.

Torn between a moral dilemma and survival, he devised a compromise. He approached another daughter, born to a lesser-loved wife, negotiating a transactional arrangement. In exchange for her compliance, he pledged land, cattle and autonomy to her maternal lineage, a strategic move to preserve his conscience (well, this too was his daughter!) while honouring the ancestors’ demand.

Their union, however, defied prophecy: a son was born and the drought raged on. The sangoma warned of ancestral wrath; the King had faltered by sidestepping the directive to mate with the chosen one, she who he favourited the most. Forced to atone, he eventually had a “passionate” encounter with the favoured daughter. Adhering strictly to the “calling” bore fruits. A girl, Modjadji, was born.

Rain soaked the Capricorn, reviving the land and securing the clan’s future. Thus began the reign of the Rain Queens – a matrilineal dynasty enduring for decades (only now threatened by succession squabbles).

The legend of Modjadji brings to the table profound ethical tensions. The King’s choices: executing his sons, manipulating familial bonds and engaging in incest exposes the corrosive compromises leaders face in times of crises. His initial refusal to violate his favourite daughter reflects a flicker of humanity, yet his subsequent bargaining with another child reduces her to a transactional vessel, raising questions about agency and exploitation. It did not work.

The sangoma’s role further complicates the moral dilemma. By framing the ancestors’ will as non-negotiable, the spiritual adviser legitimises acts that transgress societal norms, complicating the King’s life. This underscores the risks of conflating divine mandate with human interpretation, a theme resonant in modern debates over authority and ethics. Of course, right now I may be sounding very judgemental, right?

To stretch it further, the prophecy’s gender specificity may represent patriarchal underpinnings. Only a female heir could summon rain, yet her power derives from male orchestration.

While Modjadji’s lineage elevates women as rulers, its origin is rooted in their subjugation, illustrating the paradox of “empowerment” through violation.

In any reading and re-reading, context matters.

Balobedu’s survival came at a cost: the erosion of trust, the commodification of kinship and the moral compromise of a leader who prioritised pragmatism over principle.

The Rain Queens’ legacy, though celebrated, is a testament to the fraught interplay between cultural preservation and ethical dilemmas whose interpretation can be jaundiced by colonial encounters and Judeo-Christian readings of history and culture. Broadly speaking, this is a reminder that salvation often demands a price not easily reconciled with contrived Euro-American lenses of what constitutes normative social arrangements. Stretching it, again?

The tale of Modjadji endures not merely as folklore but as a mirror to humanity’s perennial struggle: how far can we go to survive and who bears the scars of our choices?

If we go by the script at face value, an ethical line was crossed when the father fathered a child with his daughter. But importantly, a nation was saved through that act; rain fell, and life persisted. Was that not a greater moral obligation – to save the Balobedu? Was it not through the foretold and premeditated murder of Jesus that Christianity was made?

While dramatised, with street-level scriptwriting (beyond the opening episodes, the series was poorly chronicled), the Queen Modjadi TV series, currently streaming, opens a window to the ethical questions that the story raises, which deserve more space in our public discourse. DM

Ngcaweni writes on Substack under Inanda Proverbs.