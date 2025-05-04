Daily Maverick
JK Rowling’s court victory over definition of a woman makes Tannie Helen turn orange with glee

The DA’s Federal Council chairwoman – no gender-neutrality here, please – gives her odious take on what women are, or aren’t.
Shaun de Waal
4 May

After the executive order from US President Donald Trump insisting that there are only two genders (male and female), the UK obviously felt it had to keep up with the Joneses and its supreme court declared that, in law, women are to be defined in biological terms only – which is to say, really, that men and women are defined biologically.

This basically means that those who don’t want to switch pronouns, or even think about which is the right pronoun for someone who isn’t exactly matched as far as sex and gender go, no longer need bother to apply their minds.

Jordan Peterson, the Canadian psychologist who has been blathering on for decades about how the West had better militarise its men a bit more or face the downfall of its civilisation, will surely be pleased. He has been huffing and puffing about how onerous it is for a big, strong masculine man like him, men so confident in their masculinity that they can give advice on how to be men, to have to use they/them pronouns when referring to a person not desirous of being called he/him or she/her. Peterson is obviously very much wedded to his kind of “Jungian” male/female binary, as well as to a highly gendered kind of grammar – imagine if the nouns and verbs don’t agree! The world ends!

It is clearly an offence to his exquisitely sensitive soul to have to imagine that there are any genders beyond the standard male and female, or that biological sex might not align perfectly with gender and/or a person’s inner sense of what their gender might be – see what I did there?

The stones cry out. They cry out against such grammatical and genderous aberrations! Surely Peterson, who spent several months in Russia in an induced coma to get over his opioid addiction, must, while in that limbo state, have dreamt wildly of being persecuted by creatures of genders he could not bear to contemplate.

It was, however, JK Rowling, billionaire author of the Harry Potter books, who funded the legal challenge in the UK Supreme Court. She has been campaigning strongly for some time now against trans people, particularly trans women, because in her old-fashioned form of reactionary feminism she cannot possibly see that that trans woman using ladies’ toilets is anything but a man in disguise.

Author JK Rowling with one of the Harry Potter books published for Red Nose Day 2001 in England. (Photo: George Bodnar / Comic Relief via Getty Images)

She may be more worried about the state of her mascara than she may be wanting to rape anyone in the toilet area with her, but as far as Rowling is concerned, she hasn’t had the life experience of being a woman so she can’t be a woman. Finish and klaar.

This position is tagged Terf, as in trans-exclusionary radical feminism, though in South Africa we might be more comfortable calling Rowling a teef (bitch).

Anyway, Rowling celebrated the court victory by flooding social media with pictures of her sitting on her yacht, somewhere in the Mediterranean perhaps, smoking a cigar. Never mind that a cigar is distinctly masculine-coded, so JK is doing a little trans-smoking here. What that image tells us is that what seems a fairly basic legal redefinition is a big issue for Rowling, and its significance goes beyond the surface declaration and vindicates her war on trans women.

Enter Zille

Bully for her. Or bully for the bully. More to the point, for us anyway, was the reaction in South Africa. One reaction.

Barely had Rowling lit that cigar than Helen Zille, grande dame and reigning ideologue of the DA, was furiously agreeing with her on the socials. God forbid that Tannie Helen, the face that launched 1,000 shits, should be left behind if there’s an opportunity to bash the woke. This has been her stock-in-trade ever since she imported some crusty Republican talking points from the US, and gawd knows stuff that comes from the US is so much better than anything we could actually produce here on the continent of Africa.

Helen Zille, the DA Federal Council chairperson, visits Ward 11 at Hangberger Flats in Durban on 19 June 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Anyway, Zille said on the Musk propaganda platform that the judges in this case “have protected the rights of women across the English-speaking world from a contagion as dangerous, socially, as Covid was, medically. We thank you from the Southern tip of Africa.”

Just the tip? Zille later went on to elaborate on her utterance in an ostensibly more nuanced way, or at least in a more wordy way, admitting that this trans business applies to a very tiny proportion of the population and failing to tell us why, then, it looms so large in her fevered imagination. It’s clear, at any rate, that this great legal victory is not only about protecting “women’s spaces”, but also about the plague of kids “suddenly” discovering themselves as trans, a plague that has swept across the “English-speaking world” and... what? Killed as many people as Covid?

This is getting unpleasantly Musky. Elon, as we know, has been bemoaning the transness of one of his many children (he wanted only male children, dammit), regarding her as dead and railing against the “woke mind virus” that caused this particular transformation to happen, as though his daughter entirely lacked agency. Note the echo in his language of Zille’s “contagion”, and how the disease metaphor is so favoured by people stirring up a moral panic even as they discount the effects of actual disease.

Also, that “English-speaking world” – does Zille imagine that laws promulgated in the Scottish high court have some purchase on the southern tip of Africa? Or anywhere other than in the UK, for that matter? Is she some kind of colonialist, then, yearning for the firm hand of control as exercised by the British Empire, which as we know can do no wrong? Oh, wait...

I don’t know what all the answers are to the social, familial and personal problems that arise from the upsetting of old-fashioned gender norms, but I know a bit of knee-jerk prejudice when I see it. And I know a kind of glee when it’s expressed in relation to the “other” whose existence bothers you so much, if it really bothers you and this isn’t just political opportunism. I fear Zille actually believes this stuff, and/or has come to believe it as she sheds, bit by bit, all that ancient liberal stuff about the personal self-determination of the individual and so forth.

It does make me wonder a bit about the DA, where exactly the party will end up ideologically, and who exactly is it in alliance with again? DM

Glyn Morgan May 4, 2025, 08:41 PM

It is amazing how correct the woke are! They are absolutely correct! All the time, every time. The others, the great unwoke, are not allowed to have an opinion. Now don't get me wrong, I do not have a gripe about people who are not like me, as far as I am concerned they go their way and I go mine. This trans/woke/queer business is tiny, and it has a very tiny spot in my mind...

kanu sukha May 5, 2025, 01:41 AM

So "tiny" ... that it 'provoked' the desperate NEED to be heard ?

Fanie Rajesh May 5, 2025, 01:15 PM

I agree, but also there is something seriously wrong with our world when the tail wags the dog so viciously that the dog dies. Some facts: 1. There are 2 biological genders. 2. There are toilets for both of them. 3. Anyone can completely privately use their own gender toilet. Among other issues, change deviating from these simple normal divisions means that: 1. danger to all women in their bathrooms increases 2. sex crime prevention becomes much harder Be kind to dogs people!

Rama Chandra May 11, 2025, 08:45 AM

Well there are intersex people. However, if they are presenting as female enough for people to think they are female then it is highly unlikely anyone will protest them going into the women's toilet. As for women coming into men's toilets, that happens all the time if the women's toilets are busy.

Arnold O Managra May 4, 2025, 09:09 PM

The trans "debate" typically gets lost in unrealistic ostrich head in the sand attitude around genuine women's concerns, much like this article. Woman's sport is a protected category, because human males have a significant physical advantage. Contact sports with mixed sexes get uncomfortably close to GBV. Women's private spaces are designed precisely to allow women protected spaces where they are vulnerably naked. Much as respect is important, these concerns are valid.

Fanie Rajesh May 5, 2025, 09:41 PM

The above commentary pertains to ALL women ie. 50% of our planet, as well as all the men who want to ensure the safety of women. And, like it or not, numbers do count in a democracy.

Arnold O Managra May 4, 2025, 10:59 PM

Something that intrigues me about the heritage of sex/gender rights is this. Originally feminism was based around providing women the same rights as men in the public sphere. Feminism grew then to provide categories of (state) protection, mostly to ensure that women's rights in the public sphere (elite sports, private spaces) were pragmatically in sync with the original premise - equal rights in the public sphere. "Trans rights" subvert 2nd wave feminism.

Arnold O Managra May 4, 2025, 11:58 PM

I have few letters to type, so let me extrapolate appropriately. It is a valid ideology that proclaims both sexes (we are biologically a 2-sex species, fixed at birth) equal in all respects. We can also consider all genders equal. But still the animal bi-gender species is what we are. Unless sperm and eggs are mixed, there is no continuity of our species. That is sex, unless you go solo as a woman or man and contribute to or from a sperm bank.

Arnold O Managra May 5, 2025, 12:59 AM

So, ideologically we can consider both human "genders" (in this sense sex) as having equal rights. (yes there are non-biologically useful intersex humans etc.) However human males are stronger, more aggressive, and less agreeable in general. Male on male crimes are treated far less generously than GBV, and for good reason, in general. Women really do need to gestate for 9 months, and during that time they are hugely vulnerable, and so is the newborn child for many years after.

Arnold O Managra May 5, 2025, 01:36 AM

Or more interestingly, much of feminism and gay/lesbian rights is about allowing biological men/women to act as they choose, in public, without societal repurcussion. Trans rights invert this cause. Trans rights assert that there in fact is no biological basis to the categories of men/women. What this requires is a belief in innate difference between the genders in the first place. Now, people who "identify as", or rather "present as", women should be legally considered to be woman.

Thomas Cleghorn May 4, 2025, 11:29 PM

Some slight JP misrepresentations, I think he had a problem with Benzos rather than Opioids &amp; his initial (fame?) came from a stance on the legal enforcement on the use of language. He said he had no problem with using pronouns untill the law said he was legaly obliged to and could fine or jail him if he transgressed.

kanu sukha May 5, 2025, 02:01 AM

Musk is 'making up' for his 'trans' child, by dragging his latest offspring (suitably dressed as a boy!) to every 'meeting' he attends with Trump and co. &amp; even perching him on his shoulders. Why this does not constitutes child 'abuse', is beyond me ? Maybe he feels this early exposure to all the testosterone (plus a wee bit of katamine?) will ensure that this latest progeny will not grow up to become trans ?

kanu sukha May 5, 2025, 02:04 AM

If tannie Helen turns orange .. will tannie Evita turn green .. with envy ?

Roy Rover May 5, 2025, 06:24 AM

Living here in the UK, it would be nice if the Brits spent as much time cleaning their toilets as they do policing who uses them. Execrable standards of hygiene.

Fanie Rajesh May 6, 2025, 07:59 AM

Both would be best.

Bick Nee May 5, 2025, 10:06 AM

Thanks to JK Rowling and her ilk, the world has just become a slightly saner place.

Sandra Gordon May 5, 2025, 03:58 PM

Agree entirely

Fanie Rajesh May 5, 2025, 09:43 PM

Amen to that.

David van der Want May 5, 2025, 04:56 PM

What an extraordinary editorial decision to permit calling a public figure a "teef" (bitch).

Fanie Rajesh May 5, 2025, 09:44 PM

I wouldn't worry too much ...it may identify as something else.

Elizabeth Jansen van Vuuren May 5, 2025, 08:18 PM

If a trans woman went to a men's toilet, they wouldprobably be beaten up, or worse. Whether they look like a supermodel or kerk-antie. Does that not make them women, already?

Janet Giddy May 6, 2025, 06:50 PM

It is very noteworthy and encouraging that the majority of the comments are not in agreement with Shaun de Waal’s defence of “transgenderism” . I think most of us readers see through the unreality he is trying to promote and defend, and it does not help that his tone is so annoyingly snarky. Shaun, the tide of opinion is turning about this topic. Best get up to speed with reality.

Rama Chandra May 11, 2025, 08:42 AM

While there are some useful arguments here, the hardest hitting are straw man arguments: you claim someone is stating something which they aren't and then make fun of that claim. Calling other opinions "odious" would not get you past the comments board, so why is it allowed in opinion pieces?

lesley.young1945 May 21, 2025, 12:17 PM

If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck then it is probably a male. (?)