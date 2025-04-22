Afrikaans is a kraal with many huts... and some village idiots

“How do you translate ‘magistraat se moer’?” actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards once asked when there was talk of Fiela se Kind being performed in English. Indeed.

She understood — in an instinctive way that many linguists and speakers of the language do not — that it is not just a word itself that conveys a concept. It is also about the emotion that goes with it, and the collective memory that lies behind it.

Think of “hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie” (they don’t know what we know) or “ons is nie almal so nie” (we’re not all like that) or “my fok, Marelize”, to name just a few examples in our recent past.

Then there is “aweh masekin” or “howzit”. And let’s not even talk about the overrounded “a” that Pretoria residents use or Malmesbury’s uvular “r” (bry).

Sometimes people only need to say one word and it is possible to determine with reasonable accuracy where they’re from, their komvandaan as we say in Afrikaans.

Shortly after the recent American election, an academic at one of their major universities contacted me. She asked me about Elon Musk’s Afrikanership and was very surprised when I informed her that he is not one because he does not speak Afrikaans.

For someone who lives in a country where only one language is recognised, it is probably difficult to understand how much of our identity is caught up in the language we speak. It can become an overbearing assumed identity. Thus, #onsisniealmalsonie hasn’t become such a popular hashtag for no reason.

Am I an Afrikaner, was her next question. No, because I am not white. Note: I am aware of the attempt to promote brown Afrikanership, but this is where I experience my own #onsisniealmalsonie moment. I am an African, born from the soil of Africa, finish en klaar.

The baas gevaar

In this year when Afrikaans as an official language has its centenary celebration, and when the Afrikaans Language Monument and Museum (Afrikaanse Taalmuseum en -monument, ATM) is celebrating its jubilee, it is probably natural to reflect on the state of Afrikaans and also my own complex relationship with it.

Afrikaans is the language in which I pray, cry, laugh, get angry and express love. It is the default language I return to when emotion has me tongue tied. It is the language in which I am verklempt (overcome with emotion) and the language in which I am overwhelmed.

But when I do a SWOT analysis of the language, I am confronted with one alarming fact. There is much to say about the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities in the SWOT, but the biggest Threat? It is not Bela (Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill) or the shrinking of Afrikaans as a scientific language. The biggest threat is the people who want to dominate it.

I am not really on social media any more, but a friend sent me a post that Professor Wannie Carstens made on Facebook. He says the following: “One of the aspects that determines the growth or decline of a language is the image of the language among non-speakers of the language. And the image of Afrikaans as a language is being greatly damaged because of Trompie (Donald Trump) and his gang’s actions. And the reaction of some Afrikaans people to that. It confirms negative patterns of the past... Now everyone is being tarred with the same brush again.”

He refers to the village idiots who sing Die Stem but intend it for one small group, who speak Afrikaans but want to expropriate it for only some speakers.

Kraaltaal’s quilt of books

We sometimes forget that Afrikaans is not a European thing. It is a Creole language born in Africa. Afrikaans is not a Dutch gabled house with many rooms, it is a kraal with many huts. Afrikaans is a karos under which all her children have to lie, and where there is often a wrestling match when someone feels they are not being properly covered. The danger comes when one of the children wants to tear the karos apart rather than share it. Then everyone is disadvantaged. No one is covered.

Guess what? Then Afrikaans’ enemies don’t have to do anything. They can just sit back, popcorn in hand, and watch while we rip each other apart.

In this centenary and jubilee year, we should rather see Afrikaans as a quilt, one where it is precisely the different colours in the individual blocks that make the whole beautiful and unique. I am lucky enough to be surrounded by books, so allow me to put together my Afrikaans quilt from literature.

Here lie Bientang, Plunder, Kinderlê, In glas, Moerstaāl, Narreskip, Misfit, Onrus op Steynshoop, Die man wattie kinnes vang, Gebeente, Eugene, Decima and Een voet innie kabr tenderly (knussies) side by side in the tapestry that is sewn together with the colourful yarn of Afrikaans.

Don’t forget Marita van der Vyver, Veronique Jephtas, SJ Naudé, EKM Dido, Breyten Breytenbach and Adam Small. There is Braam de Vries, Diana Ferrus, Chanette Paul, Anzil Kulsen, Elsa Winckler and many more.

It’s a quilt that is colourful precisely because the pieces are so different from each other. Een voet innie kabr opens up a lived experience in Afrikaans that no one else has been able to convey, and that Standard Afrikaans with the best will in the world cannot reveal. Onbeskryflike genade brings a perspective without which we would all be poorer, as does Onder ’n bloedrooi hemel.

The list goes on and on, of writers and poets and playwrights and songwriters, of wordsmiths who weave and work on the Afrikaans tapestry.

But the unsung heroes and heroines are the people who speak Afrikaans, who curse and pray and sing in it, the people who reach out across borders in the language of their hearts.

It is not the village idiots who are going to take Afrikaans off life support and bring it back to life. It is the flower seller in Adderley Street, the street sweeper in Kariega, and the cattle farmer in the Free State who is reaching out and helping to build.

It is they who are going to ensure that Afrikaans thrives. It is they who will celebrate the moonlight on the Taalmonument in another 50 years. DM

This article is part of a series celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Afrikaans Language Museum and Monument (ATM). The opinions expressed are those of the author. Follow the ATM on taalmuseum.co.za and social media.

