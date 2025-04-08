Decisive action on school sanitation is the only way to truly honour Michael Komape

Five-year-old Michael Komape fell to his death in a pit toilet 11 years ago. He died from suffocation as a result of the faeces and human excrement he inhaled in that latrine.

His story, championed by human rights organisations SECTION27 and Equal Education, sparked bold advocacy not only for proper safe and adequate sanitation in schools, but also for justice for Michael and his family for the loss of dignity and loss of life. Unfortunately, since then there have been other reports of children injured or dying in pit toilets.

I will never forget the day I learnt of this tragedy and how unbelievable it sounded. I will never forget the unfeeling and defiant response from the then Limpopo MEC for education, Dikeledi Magadzi, who said she wasn’t “the MEC of toilets”. She dismissively called the death an act of God when asked to account for the state of pit toilets in the province’s schools. Magadzi went on to become a member of Parliament and, in a cruel twist of irony showing the ANC’s “wisdom”, also the deputy minister of water and sanitation.

What came of the litigation for the Komapes was an order by the court that the Department of Basic Education was to come up with a costed plan and timeframes to eradicate these dangerous toilets. The department has consistently missed these deadlines and it remains to be seen whether the latest deadline will be met.

However, the issue of sanitation in schools is not about checking boxes. It is about the safety of our children and upholding the principles and oath of office one takes as a public servant. It cannot be accepted that there is room for the callous attitude of Magadzi and others like her in doing the all-important work of the state.

Section 195 of the Constitution speaks to this in that it compels civil servants to at all times display an attitude and commitment that is beyond reproach. It states:

“(1) Public administration must be governed by the democratic values and principles enshrined in the Constitution, including the following principles:

A high standard of professional ethics must be promoted and maintained; Efficient, economic and effective use of resources must be promoted; Public administration must be development-oriented; Services must be provided impartially, fairly, equitably and without bias; People’s needs must be responded to, and the public must be encouraged to participate in policy-making; Public administration must be accountable; and Transparency must be fostered by providing the public with timely, accessible and accurate information.”

With the recent change of guard at the Department of Basic Education, one can only hope that a new broom does indeed sweep clean and that a fresh reading of this section of the Constitution will ignite a greater sense of justice for our pupils.

Eleven years later, my greatest wish is that the memory of Michael’s tragedy does not continue to bear a sense of hopelessness, but that it can instead be looked to as a turning point for the protection of South African children. DM

