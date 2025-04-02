People’s Land Campaign in limbo while Western Cape authorities dig in heels

In November 2024,

style="font-weight: 400;">the Cabinet approved the release of state-owned land in the Western Cape through the State Land Disposal Act of 1961, a motion that would provide poor and working-class families with tenure security, free from evictions and displacements.

This was in response to the call from 40 communities in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal calling on the state to donate parcels of vacant and underutilised land that would benefit thousands of people.

These parcels of land belong to the national government and the Western Cape government.

But the lack of intergovernmental coordination has exacerbated bureaucratic delays, reflecting a clear lack of priority for housing: this is evident in the actions of Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean MacPherson, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Many of the affected communities have lived in uncertainty for generations, lacking formal recognition of land rights. Others occupied land due to job losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, when rental accommodation became unaffordable and evictions escalated.

Instead of responding with compassion and solutions, the state acted illegally and violently, executing unlawful evictions that were widely challenged by civil society, including our organisation, Ndifuna Ukwazi.

In 2023, Ndifuna Ukwazi, with social movements and communities, launched the People’s Land Campaign to assist as many of these communities in need of land security as possible.

In 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa responded positively to the call, calling for inter-ministerial cooperation and the formation of a task team between various arms of government and the communities. The inter-ministerial task team was made up of the Department of Human Settlements and the Department of Infrastructure and Public Works.

Furthermore, the Housing Development Agency (HDA) was tasked with establishing a steering committee alongside the provincial government and the City of Cape Town to expedite the release of state-owned land.

However, despite these clear mandates, both the Western Cape provincial government and the City of Cape Town have refused to engage, deliberately stalling progress.

It is important to note that while the HDA collaborates with provinces and municipalities in the development of housing and human settlements, it does not and cannot replace these arms of government in fulfilling housing development functions. The lack of cooperation from these authorities highlights their reluctance to engage in meaningful land redistribution.

Rather than supporting policies that promote tenure security, these administrations have been accused of facilitating mass evictions and perpetuating harassment of vulnerable communities. Such actions directly undermine their stated goals of uplifting black and coloured communities, revealing a troubling disconnect between their rhetoric and reality.

The implementation of progressive policies such as land redistribution and the State Land Disposal Act presents a crucial opportunity to redress historical injustices. However, these policies cannot achieve their full potential without the active participation of those in power.

Little interest

Unfortunately, figures like Minister MacPherson, Premier Winde and Mayor Hill-Lewis have shown little interest in supporting legal processes that could secure land tenure for historically disadvantaged communities.

Despite being invited to participate in these processes, they have repeatedly ignored calls to be part of efforts aimed at correcting past wrongs. Instead, there seems to be a disturbing trend towards the privatisation of public land and buildings, a move that further excludes black and coloured communities from accessing resources and space that should belong to all South Africans.

Their actions or lack thereof raise serious questions about their commitment to addressing the systemic inequalities that persist in South Africa.

The lack of political will is both frustrating and alarming. The events of 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, when mass occupations of land took place across the country, should have served as a wake-up call. These occupations were not random acts; they were the result of years of neglect, frustration and desperation.

The mass occupations that resulted during the pandemic are likely to occur more frequently due to climate change, with informal structures unable to withstand increasingly powerful acts of nature.

Black and coloured communities have been left with no other choice but to take matters into their own hands and occupy land when the state refuses to engage with them in good faith. And yet, even in the face of this unrest, the state continues to ignore the legitimate grievances of these communities.

We call on Minister MacPherson, Premier Winde, and Mayor Hill-Lewis to immediately engage with the Housing Development Agency (HDA) to ensure that the already started process of the State Land Disposal Act is properly implemented.

The government must act decisively to facilitate the redistribution and the building of integrated, inclusive communities. It is not enough to merely acknowledge the wrongs of the past; we must actively work to undo them.

The state has been inadequately prepared to deal with mass landlessness and homelessness. This call, to donate parcels of land directly to communities, requires an inter-governmental approach. This approach has been approved by the President, and yet, in the state of the GNU, players from one party are reluctant to take up the baton. The complexity of human settlements requires negotiations between the state and occupiers to find a common solution.

Let us build a future where the legacy of apartheid and colonialism is not perpetuated and where South Africa’s diverse communities can thrive together. Public office bearers need to prioritise meaningful engagement in the context of equitable, inclusive and fair urban planning that ensures all South Africans, regardless of race, background, or socioeconomic status have access to the same opportunities, resources, and spaces. DM