Universities under siege: UCT and the assault on its autonomy and academic freedom

The horror of US politics has reverberated across the globe, unleashing a tide of racism, colonial ambitions, and the subjugation and marginalisation of anyone who is not white, able bodied or straight.

The alliance between the United States and Israel, with their unchecked military power, has left a deeply disturbing trail of destruction and devastation in Gaza. The relentless bombardment and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian civilians continues with impunity, underscoring a blatant disregard for democratic institutions, international law, and the selective application of human rights.

Military power is accompanied by anti-truth rhetoric and far-reaching attempts at ideological control. There are also concerted efforts to undo gains made on climate change, equity, social justice, and human rights. We find ourselves in a world of despair, without moral fibre, and desperately in need of recalibration and a heart and soul.

The recent attack on universities by the US is reminiscent of the McCarthy era and its chilling impact on academic freedom. Globally, these developments and the coercive tactics used against Columbia University and now other universities in the US should ring alarm bells for academic institutions. The assault on the autonomy and academic freedom of American universities affects all universities.

Knowledge and scientific truth transcend national boundaries. They form the collective foundation upon which global progress is built. Any attempt to confine or control universities is an issue of global concern. This control not only stifles academic inquiry but also undermines the fundamental mission of universities: to serve society through the free and open exchange of ideas.

Profound attack on democratic rights

The decision to withhold $400-million in grant funding from Columbia University — on the condition that it censors academic programmes related to the Middle East and Africa, dismantles diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and suppresses student protests by disciplining and purging student leaders and academics — represents a profound attack on democratic rights. These rights are the bedrock of participation in public life, ensuring government accountability and safeguarding individual freedoms. They are essential for fostering a vibrant, open, and just society.

Additionally, mandating conditions that prohibit any criticism of Israel is both unreasonable and unjustifiable. Especially given that both the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court have ruled against Israel and its leaders for large-scale human rights violations.

Columbia University has now succumbed to these demands, complying with the conditions established by the Trump administration. As a result, the sacrosanct principles of academic freedom and institutional autonomy have been reduced to conditional privileges, dictated by an autocratic government shielding itself from any form of accountability.

For South Africa, these global developments are worrying. After South Africa lodged a case of genocide against the state of Israel at the International Court of Justice, the country has been met with threats of sanctions by the US. Now, the University of Cape Town (UCT), ranked the best university on the African continent, faces scrutiny over its 2024 resolution on Israel, prompting some to draw parallels between UCT and Columbia University.

The 2024 resolution by UCT’s Senate and Council was to sever ties with Israeli academics and institutions collaborating directly with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). This decision followed years of intensive debate, which began by addressing issues such as Israeli apartheid, settler colonialism, and human rights violations, culminating in the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) determination of a probable case of genocide by Israel. In their deliberations, UCT’s Senate and Council expressed concern about the systematic destruction of education facilities, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure, as well as the killing of civilians in Gaza.

UCT policies commit it to opposing all forms of human rights abuses and racism. The Senate and Council endorsed and adopted the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism, which clearly distinguishes between legitimate criticism of Israel — including anti-Zionist perspectives — and actual antisemitism, defined as prejudice, hostility, or discrimination directed at Jewish individuals specifically because of their Jewish identity.

Pressure

Since the adoption of the resolution by the Council, the Trump administration and pro-Israeli donors have increased pressure on UCT to rescind the resolution and adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition, which does not permit criticisms of Israel and Zionism.

UCT’s stance is not merely symbolic — it is a necessary moral stand against complicity in crimes against humanity. UCT’s Council and Senate noted that the end to apartheid in South Africa was facilitated by similar positions adopted by universities globally, and that citizen diplomacy, when governments fail to act, is vital for tackling injustice.

The recent decision by the UCT Council to not rescind its resolution on collaboration with Israeli universities and academics who work with the IDF, despite threats of withdrawn financial support from the Trump administration and funders aligned with Israel, defends the core values that were the hard-won gains of our democracy. It also complies with the principles and values of higher education, defined in legislation and the South African Constitution as well as in the university’s fundraising and stewardship policy, which states: “The University values and will protect its academic freedom, integrity and autonomy, and will not accept charitable gifts when a condition of such acceptance would compromise these fundamental principles.”

In addition, the policy clarifies that the university will not accept any charitable gift:

“Whose condition of acceptance violates the spirit of the university’s policies on equity, freedom of expression and freedom of academic inquiry.”

“From anyone whose activities are known to be illegal or where there are indications of corruption or related economic crime.”

Historical context: universities and the fight for justice

Some of our academic administrations maintain that universities are neutral spaces and should stay out of political debates. It has also been argued that the financial situation of universities must be considered above moral arguments.

Certainly, the recent activities of the Trump administration and donors loyal to Israel have been about intentional ideological control through financial coercion. Their agenda in seizing control of universities is perilous. To surrender control of our values and core principles would be reckless and shortsighted.

Universities are by nature spaces where ideas are contested and debated. They have long been pivotal in confronting oppression, resisting autocratic regimes, and championing democracy.

South Africa’s own history lays this bare: during apartheid, our educational institutions were products of discriminatory legislation and ideological control. While many were complicit in entrenching inequality, they were also bastions of resistance, where academic and student protest ignited societal transformation.

While resistance has led to progress, it comes with a heavy toll for those who speak truth to power. This reality is evident in the current orchestrated assaults on student and academic leaders in the United States, and we have seen it throughout history. It is, therefore, essential that we safeguard democratic rights that uphold public accountability.

Universities have played an important role in leading the charge in defending democracy and dismantling injustices — spearheading movements against colonial domination and fostering the ideals of freedom and non-racialism and non-sexism.

This legacy must continue. Protecting academic freedom and institutional autonomy is not optional. These principles, enshrined in the Constitution and international law, are essential for a just and democratic society, underpinning intellectual development, societal accountability, national sovereignty and global security. DM

If you wish to comment on this issue, please send an email to letters@dailymaverick.co.za

Letters will be edited.