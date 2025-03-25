We are picking the bitter fruit of South Africa’s neglect of Grade R

Since previous minister of basic education Angie Motshekga promulgated the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (Bela Act) seven years ago, some organisations, political parties and individuals have emphasised only two clauses, namely the language policy and admission policy.

It was argued that Bela would undermine Afrikaans. But the Act actually contains 56 clauses.

Read more: There are 56 good reasons South Africa needs the Bela Bill

One of these clauses made Grade R compulsory. Grade R has always been part of the South African curriculum and dates back to The National Curriculum Statement (NCS) Grades R-12 in 2002. After shortcomings were noticed, the policy was adjusted in January 2012 which led to the Caps (Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements). So this is not new legislation. It has always been there, but was never compulsory and thus could not be enforced.

In terms of the Bela Act, which the President signed in December 2024, parents are now obliged to ensure that their children attend Grade R in the year the child turns six. According to spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education (DBE) Elija Mhlangu, they are going ahead with implementing Grade R despite many challenges.

But what does the curriculum of Grade R entail and why is it considered to be so important?

Grade R (Reception Year) is the school year before Grade 1 and was instituted to prepare learners for formal tuition. It is a critical period in a child’s life and helps them to make the leap from informal learning at home or in the nursery school to structured learning. For the first time, children are exposed to formal curricula where they learn the skills required for academic success.

As circuit manager in Stellenbosch, I was told by Grade R teachers that it sometimes took a year to prepare children for school before they could start the curriculum.

According to the Caps, Grade R is an integral part of the foundation phase where the focus falls on three fields of study, namely language, mathematics and life skills. The Caps policy for Foundation Phase Language and Life Skills covers grades R to 3, but there is a separate Caps policy document for mathematics. Grade R teachers are not expected to formally teach language, maths and life skills, but to expose Grade R learners to these fields through integrated play-based activities.

Why is Grade R so important?

Grade R is important for multiple reasons:

Development of basic skills:

Grade R develops the emerging child’s critical skills such as basic literacy and numeracy. President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier this month that 1.3 million kids between 0-5 years old do not receive any form of pre-schooling. This is one of the main reasons why we came last among 64 countries in the international literacy tests (Pirls) as well as the Timms tests for Science and Maths.

Grade R also develops the child’s fine motor skills (like using scissors which helps with writing) as well as large motor skills such as catching a ball.

Identifying learners with special needs

Compulsory Grade R helps to identify learners with special educational needs such as children with hearing loss, vision loss, epilepsy, autism, and so on. More and more children with special educational needs end up in mainstream schools and such conditions are not easily visible. Most teachers do not know how to identify such children and how to deal with them in a classroom situation.

Socialisation skills

Children learn social-emotional skills which allow them to interact with their peer group. They learn social values such as what is acceptable behaviour and what isn’t. This promotes discipline and the formation of healthy friendship bonds. This socialisation process is important to build self-confidence and emotional resilience.

Adaptation to school routine

Grade R exposes the child to the school routine and helps them adapt to the structure, rules and expectations of the formal school setup. This ensures a smooth and less stressful transition to Grade 1.

Cultivate a love of learning

Despite the play-based and interactive learning, Grade R cultivates a positive attitude to school. Children learn to enjoy school, which is critically important for a long-term academic career.

Cultivate a love of mathematics

In a time when we are concerned about the decrease in matriculants taking mathematics, it is worth looking at what Grade R offers in terms of the cultivation of a positive attitude towards mathematics. Matriculants who say they hate the subject perhaps did not have Grade R exposure to mathematical activities such as number games, relationships between small and large, patterns and functions (the basis of algebra), spaces and different shapes, dimensions and data handling (geometry). Even if only through play, the foundation of mathematics is laid in Grade R.

Advantageous for parent and child

Both the child and parent obtain advantages from Grade R. Learners are prepared academically and are better prepared for the academic challenges. Due to the holistic approach of Grade R, learners are well adapted cognitively, emotionally and socially. Learners are more independent and have the necessary self-confidence which helps develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Parents are rewarded with peace of mind, knowing that their child is receiving quality tuition in a safe environment. In the Grade R year, there is regular interaction between parent and teacher. In this way, a healthy bond is forged between parent and teacher which leads to healthy communication and parental involvement to the advantage of the child.

The purpose is to attain a seamless and pleasant transition for both parents and child.

Challenges

In spite of all the advantages of Grade R, there are many challenges which must be addressed. The lack of a sustainable infrastructure comes to mind. Grade R requires special classrooms and play areas, especially in rural areas and townships.

Second, Grade R requires trained teachers. Grade R is a highly specialised field which cannot be entrusted to just anyone. According to official data of the department, there are currently 792,309 Grade R learners in 17,188 schools. This means that 90% of all six-year-olds are currently enrolled in Grade R which has a favourable impact on school readiness and the academic performance of learners.

On the negative side, there are 21,207 Grade R teachers, of whom most depend on a (lower) salary from the governing body. Of these, 16,520 (ie 78%) are not qualified to teach Grade R. Thus, there is a huge shortage of Grade R teachers, especially now that it is compulsory.

The state has a responsibility to fund Grade R and the R10-billion that the finance minister provided for Grade R implementation is welcomed. But this is only a drop in the ocean if one bears in mind that it is for three years. This places further pressure on the private sector.

The promise of the Government of National Unity’s Minister Siviwe Gwarube to address the challenges nationwide must thus be welcomed.

The question is, how will the department monitor whether all children are enrolled for Grade R and how will the department act against parents who neglect their duty?

According to Gwarube, she will work with parents to make them aware of their responsibility. I welcome her approach. To send parents to prison (by law parents can be sentenced to up to 12 months in prison) will not solve the problem. It is an educational task which will take time.

Step in the right direction

Grade R has long been neglected in South Africa and we are picking the bitter fruit of that neglect. That it has taken us so long to get to this point boggles the mind. The President’s admission that as a country we should have started with this process 30 years ago is proof that compulsory Grade R is long overdue.

At least we now have a minister who realises the importance of preschool tuition, and that is encouraging. Grade R lays a solid foundation for successful education and future achievement for all children. Yes, there are still many challenges to overcome, but the GNU’s commitment to early child development is a giant step in the right direction to offer all our children equal access to quality education.

All across South Africa, Grade R teachers are heaving an audible sigh of relief. DM