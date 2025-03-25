Daily Maverick
Julius Malema's 'Kill the Boer' chant is a reflection of South Africa's unresolved historical pain

The appeals to Julius Malema to stop chanting ‘Kill the Boer’ are fair and just. But it is telling that Kallie Kriel and his ilk are seldom held to the same standard.
Wiseman Zondi
25 Mar 2025
The South African story we tell ourselves now is just as bad as the last one. The latest controversy surrounding EFF leader Julius Malema and his chant of “Kill the Boer” (an incredibly controversial chant) underscores this perfectly.

On social media, debate has raged over Malema once again leading the chant at an EFF rally in Sharpeville on Human Rights Day, 21 March 2025. Some argue it is part of the anti-apartheid movement’s history, while others find it irresponsible for someone of Malema’s stature.

Legally, the matter has been settled: the chant is not considered hate speech. But socially, it remains deeply contested. The law may permit something, but that does not mean it is ethically unproblematic. That being said, there are some glaring ways in which the argument is framed that merit consideration.

False equivalences and Rainbow Nation delusions

The argument that resurfaces whenever this controversy arises is that Malema and AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel are two sides of the same coin, and so we should “fight against white domination and black domination”, so to speak. This is disingenuous and fundamentally misunderstands black South Africans, their relationship to white South Africans and, more broadly, to South Africa as a concept.

Those who believe in the Rainbow Nation as the foundation of post-apartheid South Africa often assume that racism “cuts both ways”. This assumption is central to the shared, sanitised mythologies of Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, two figures sometimes framed as believing oppression to be abstract and universal rather than historically and materially specific. The logic follows that anyone, when given power, can oppress another.

Within this framework, it is easy to see how Malema’s chant can be viewed as racial provocation: “race-baiting” at best, outright racism at worst. But that is not how black South Africans who support Malema perceive it. And while nation-building is important, it cannot happen without grappling with why Malema has a captive audience.

The weight of history

In theory, oppression has no race. White people can oppress black people, and black people can oppress white people. That logic holds in an abstract sense. But South Africa is not an abstraction. It is a country with a specific set of oppressions that make up its DNA.

Apartheid was a system designed to advantage white South Africans in every sphere of society while disadvantaging black South Africans. It followed colonialism, which did the same, just with the explicit blessing of the British Empire. These dual systems of oppression left black South Africans impoverished, traumatised, and structurally excluded by 1994.

They were denied land, resources, and dignity. They were relegated to Bantustans where the standard of living was abysmal. They were not even seen as citizens of the country in which they were the majority. When they protested peacefully, they were shot and killed.

One such massacre happened in Sharpeville in 1960. That is why 21 March is a public holiday in South Africa. Officially, Human Rights Day is framed as a time for national reflection on past injustices and to strive to affirm each other's humanity. For many black South Africans, though, “Sharpeville Remembrance Day” is a painful reminder that even peaceful protest was met with state-sanctioned murder.

Malema and the politics of pain

In this context, Sharpeville on 21 March takes on profound meaning. And for all Malema’s many flaws (and there are many), he understands symbolism. He understands the power of holding a rally there. He understands that black people need to commemorate their fallen compatriots as a way of still processing the pain of apartheid, especially when in 2025 many black South Africans remain unemployed and go to bed hungry.

Leading the chant was probably a publicity stunt, yes. Malema has never shied away from attention. He is a narcissist who has a stranglehold on the EFF leadership even to the possible detriment of his movement.

But two things are true at once: it can also be a way for black people to affirm their history; to assert that their Struggle did not end with a negotiated settlement.

Malema will never be mistaken for Statesman of the Year. But he understands black pain — yes, even as a wealthy politician in designer suits and who sends his children to private schools. He understands it because he has lived it and still sees it.

Every black South African knows someone who cannot find work, whether or not they have matric, whether or not they have a degree. Many of those people have dependants who go to sleep hungry. For them, the Rainbow Nation is not an inspiring ideal. It is a cruel joke.

They expected more than cosmetic diversity and symbolic representation. They wanted structural change. That's something the ANC failed to deliver. And while some of their anger is (rightfully) directed at the ANC, much of it is also (just as rightfully) aimed at the system that made such radical change necessary in the first place.

The convenient myth of swart gevaar

It should be obvious (except to disingenuous right-wing propaganda groups and their sympathisers) that black pain and trauma do not translate into mass violence against white people. “Kill the Boer” is clearly not a directive or an incitement. It is a historical chant that, for many, strengthens their resolve to stand tall against ongoing injustice. Lawfully.

Reducing this moment to “Malema led that dangerous chant again” is not just simplistic. It is an active misreading of the black South Africans who resonate with it. And to the extent that it matters, I am not necessarily among them. I am not an EFF supporter, voter, or member.

But I am a black South African.

Either way, one does not need to completely agree with the EFF or its leader’s rhetoric to acknowledge black pain. It takes a willingness to say: “I might not do what you did, but I understand why you feel this way.” That willingness — to empathise, to see from perspectives other than one’s own — is a prerequisite for real social cohesion. And it is a willingness black South Africans have rarely been afforded.

A one-sided compromise

The sanitised Mandela/Tutu mythology persists in part because it contains some truth. Mandela’s inaugural presidential speech in 1994 included the iconic line: “Never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another.”

It is a powerful statement. It was declaring South Africa as a country committed to eradicating all forms of discrimination. Divorced from context, it is a soundbite that further solidified Mandela's stature as a man worthy of praise and admiration.

But it cannot be divorced from context. Mandela was not just declaring the end of apartheid: he was reassuring white South Africans that the ANC government would not pursue vengeance. Successive administrations have upheld this principle.

Meanwhile, white supremacist enclaves still exist in South Africa. Fringe groups openly campaign to separate Cape Town from the rest of the country. AfriForum has actively lobbied American white nationalist groups and even sought intervention from the current US president to influence South African policy.

And yet, successive ANC governments only condemn these forces when their racism is undeniable. Otherwise, they remain hesitant — fearful of alienating white business interests, wary of capital flight. The result is a tacit, unspoken rule: racism will not be forcefully challenged if it might jeopardise the economy.

That is an indictment of the ANC, certainly. But more than that, once again, it is an indictment of the system that created an economy where structural racism remains profitable.

That is the political landscape in which Malema operates. And it is why he continues to have an audience.

Kallie Kriel’s organisation, AfriForum, enjoys financial backing from roughly 300,000 people every month. He is regularly featured in mainstream media. His group has influenced key court cases. He even managed to successfully lobby US President Donald Trump. Despite not being a politician, Kriel is a powerful political actor in South Africa.

And yet, when Malema leads a chant — at an event with deep historical significance — suddenly we hear about responsibility, social cohesion, and his alleged recklessness.

The appeal to responsibility towards Malema is fair and just. But it is telling that Kriel and his ilk are seldom held to the same standard.

Co-existence, on whose terms?

This is Rainbow Nation politics in action — black leaders are expected to exercise restraint, while white leaders (no matter how inflammatory) are rarely treated as a national threat. The message is clear: black pain, anger, and mistrust must always be tempered, lest they unsettle white comfort.

And so, in the Rainbow Nation paradigm, “social cohesion” is not about genuine interracial solidarity. It is about appeasement. It is about trade-offs: endure systemic — and sometimes interpersonal — inequality in exchange for the symbolic progress of a few more black CEOs.

We coexist by wearing Springbok jerseys together during Rugby World Cup games, and by Siya Kolisi being called a quota hire when the Boks lose a single game.

We coexist by wanting a “diversity of opinions”, and by purposefully overlooking the person who'll call out the systemic inequalities present.

We coexist by having a formerly whites-only school accept more black learners, and by being squeamish at the very prospect of the school being composed of predominantly black learners, for fear it’ll diminish the “reputation” of the school.

If there is a single South African story, that is it.

And so the question is not whether Kallie Kriel validates Julius Malema. It is to what extent someone like Kallie Kriel is responsible for someone like Julius Malema. DM

Jubilee 1516 Mar 26, 2025, 05:19 AM

Kallie Kriel never sings "Kill the Bantu, kill the black", and if he ever should, he belongs in jail. Same for Malema. Kriel never told a single lie overseas. Unlike the EFF, Afriforum has assisted people of other races, including many black farmers and even forced the ANC to build a school for the children of Nkungumathe, Nkandla, of all places. The comparison of Malema and Kriel is bizarre, as is the author's knowledge of the terrible events at Sharpeville. Apartheid was an evil principle, then, as is the ANC's racism now. However, Apartheid did produce the best educated and developed black majority on Earth, according to UN HDI's, and handed an economy and infrastructure to them in 1994, bigger than those of all of the rest of Africa combined, after the ANC lost the armed struggle.

Alan Jeffrey Mar 26, 2025, 07:44 AM

Bantu, or more correctly Abantu, is the Zulu word for people, so in this context, Kill the People has no meaning that makes sense. Anyone of any race or colour who shouts "Kill" aimed at a specific race or creed, deserves to be prosecuted and jailed.

Jubilee 1516 Mar 26, 2025, 08:20 AM

Bantu speakers are also referred to as Bantu people.

megapode Mar 26, 2025, 04:36 PM

That word is just as loaded by our history as "boer" is. "Bantu" was just a more polite way of saying "k...ir".

Jane Crankshaw Mar 26, 2025, 06:19 AM

So it just goes to show...some things never change ...different rules for different people…so much for “reconciliation” and blame everything on Apartheid forever! Get over it and get on with trying to stay alive on this wonderful planet that we take for granted and are trashing - a much more important concern!

D'Esprit Dan Mar 26, 2025, 08:44 AM

The author is giving context to the issue, which is sadly lacking in most debate in SA. Apartheid is still very real to millions of South Africans in their memories and daily struggles (perpetuated, aided and abetted by the ANC and its corruption). They still commemorate Poppy Day in the UK, for a war that finished 111 years ago. The Orange Order in Ulster still marches every year in commemoration of sectarian violence from 1795 - or 230 years ago. Some perspective would be nice.

Jubilee 1516 Mar 26, 2025, 09:06 AM

Europeans still commemorate the wars, we still commemorate the Mendi too. No leader in Europe walks around advocating the killing of Germans. No Afrikaner leader in SA promotes the murder of English speakers, and no political leader ever built a party based on the murder of black people. Not even the AWB idiots did. Do you know how many murders/killings by the apartheid security forces were reported by the ANC/PAC/Azapo for the era 1948-1990 to the UN HRC? 1 is too many, but you will be surprised. It's insane to compare to world wars, which were both started to fight people like Malema. Apartheid was vile, but if we still want to discuss it, we must discuss ALL of it, including a comparison with "free Africa" by 1994. Population exploded during it, unlike world wars and the Holocaust.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 26, 2025, 12:10 PM

From memory the official figure of killings between 1948 and 1990 was 7,500. The years between 1990 and April 1994 in the "election campaign" it was reported that the ANC killed more than 15,000 to neutralise the SACP and Inkatha.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 26, 2025, 12:24 PM

And the point the author makes is that Malema is singing it in a Struggle tradition, evoking the unfinished business of the lack of transformation in South Africa. Read it again. That Malema is a part of the problem, with his affinity for luxuries beyond his means, tax woes, VBS slush etc etc, and was part of an ANC that has continued to destroy the hopes of most South Africans is a different argument. I thought the article was insightful and nuanced - without having to agree with all of it.

Jubilee 1516 Mar 26, 2025, 02:27 PM

He is comparing Malema to Kriel as if they are the same or even remotely comparable. If I now am unhappy about ANC race policies and the fact that more people are murdered and raped than before 1994, I cannot and will not sing any song about killing black people or ANC members as I now struggle against the ANC and call it a song in struggle tradition and pain and whatever and claim I want SA to be as transformed wrt business, economy, tech, education etc. as it was on 6 April 1652. It can never be "understood" to sing such racist calls for genocide.

Arnold O Managra Mar 28, 2025, 08:43 AM

Well yes, Desperate Dan, we can all sing and dance aggressive tribal songs of our ancestors. Only one group if you like is singing a genocide song, instead of a redemption song. I'm happy to do it for you. Unless you're "coloured", you have no original right to the land that is now SA. What Malema is claiming in his song, is the right to the land. We Bushmen were here waaay before. So it's just puppy culture warfare?

v l Mar 26, 2025, 06:55 AM

Wow, phenomenal. Thank you for this.

Robert Johnston Mar 26, 2025, 07:34 AM

Nice try, but you're still applying a "favouritism" to one side - if the rules are not equal; you won't get equality. Excellent understanding of Malema, though, AND the way some black people feel, but if they don't move on, they're going to be left behind, and suffer inequality.

Wilhelm van Rooyen Mar 26, 2025, 07:34 AM

Wow, so many words just to be able to justify Malema's racism. There are some many "yes, buts" in this piece, I lost count. Do you want to live with your victim mentality forever? Have you no pride?

D'Esprit Dan Mar 26, 2025, 08:48 AM

Whoosh!

JJ VS Mar 26, 2025, 08:04 AM

What nonsense. I thought for a moment I was reading News24. This is like comparing the Holocaust to Apartheid. Just like the Jews had to get over the Holocaust. Just like the Boers had to get over the concentration-camps. We need to stop the blaming, learn from it and rise above. Can’t be stuck in the past. Yea it was bad and Sharpville / Marikana etc is unacceptable, staying angry is not the way forward. Politicians are skelm, but unlike ANC, some still get things done.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 26, 2025, 12:16 PM

I was in the position of the 20/30 policemen at Sharpeville with an angry horde storming - not to bring flowers and tea. Remember Cato Ridge 47 days before when the 9 policemen (5 were black) were hacked and clubbed to death just because they were policemen doing their job. That is why 89 Sharpeville mob members were shot - they should be fortunate that it was only so few that the police killed in defence of teir own lives.

John P Mar 26, 2025, 08:12 AM

What an incredibly long and convoluted attempt to justify the unjustifiable.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 26, 2025, 08:13 AM

The only relevant truth is that racial rhetoric will never solve our country's problems; it will simply lead to more suffering for everyone. The only solution is for us all to work together. When oh when will we learn.

Peter Hartley Mar 26, 2025, 03:21 PM

Absolutely. Good point.

Andrew Blaine Mar 26, 2025, 08:30 AM

There is an old, but true, statement "Two wrongs do not make a right"! In South Africa, since 1994, we have all experienced a climate of "transformation". This policy has impeded the progress of white (and brown) South Africans, while creating a large, selected, body of our black compatriots. As usual, in this kind of atmosphere, the majority of our society are excluded and ignored, but still required to "pay the bills"! Is that just, or simply the way things are?

D'Esprit Dan Mar 26, 2025, 08:37 AM

This is a very powerful and well written article. Reading the article in its entirety provides a very good, balanced insight into the historical pain and struggle of black South Africans. I don't agree entirely with the article, but I do think it's an honest and accomplished effort to place key issues into context.

Wilhelm van Rooyen Mar 26, 2025, 05:16 PM

Dan the Man, I don't see anyone here criticising the author's style - it in fact is very good. the point is the arguments that he makes in trying to justify Malema's "kill the boer". The context has changed in 1994 - he by now has to blame the ANC for the mess they have created, so why not sing "kill the ANC"? it should be a new "struggle" by now...

Confucious Says Mar 26, 2025, 08:48 AM

Unresolved historical pain? There has to be an end! Juli-arse wants power so he stirs emotions. Like the 18yr old Zim war vets taking farms. They were never involved in the war, but were happy to capitalise on it. Same here! Where does it end. How do you address the past? Everyone has a different idea. You can't undo it, so move forward. The govt has changed. The anc has had power in (and destroyed) SA! Cannot condone continual hate and fighting words. Imagine it was the other way around... yoh

Pieter van de Venter Mar 26, 2025, 12:02 PM

I guess Wiseman is one of those that took the hand outs by the Cecil John Rhodes foundations / university but hates the man. I grew up in a household that hated everything English because of the killing of 28,500 women and children (1899-1902) and then the jail term and internment by the Crown idiot Jan Smuts of my father. You cannot move forward while you look and hate backwards. Ask the Indian population about colonialism. Maybe lots to learn from there.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 26, 2025, 12:08 PM

Maybe the idea of a separate Western Cape and the Afriforum movement, is rather a serious indictment of the ANC and other black organisations total and utter failure to develop anything, create jobs or just keep water, electricity and sewerage working. Nothing to do with white supremacy. There is also the long history of black violence against white people. The Groot Trek started because of Xhosa incursions across the Kei river and the (farm)murders, rape, theft, destruction and robbery.

Ludovici DIVES Mar 26, 2025, 12:24 PM

Article belongs in N24. Justifying any reference to the killing of anyone is a threat to life and therefore be punishable by law. Period It's the ongoing corruption and incompetence of the ANC that is to blame and the reason for much of the malaise in South Africa.

donneemd Mar 26, 2025, 02:56 PM

I found this article insightful &amp; thoughtful. Thank you for a perspective that increases my own appreciation of how other South Africans see &amp; experience this song

Geoffrey Krige Mar 26, 2025, 03:10 PM

A useful article. The more we all work on understanding each other the stronger our nation will become. I have found reading books by people who lost their land, or who lost their businesses, to be very helpful, even if hard to hear. Certainly Kriel and AfriForum taking their complaints to Trump has been very detrimental to strong race relations - probably more damaging than Malema’s chant. We need to stop shaking fists and shouting at each other and start embracing each other

Peter Hartley Mar 26, 2025, 03:15 PM

Racism is unacceptable whether it is white on black or black on white. Both Malema and Kriel need to be sanctioned and told unequivocally that we cannot tolerate either if we ever going to make this country a true rainbow nation. However we must stop blaming apartheid for all the ills of our country. The ANC has been in power for 30 years and surely should have improved the situation for previously disadvantaged persons by now. Unfortunately they are only interested in their own wealth creation.

megapode Mar 26, 2025, 04:45 PM

Kriel is just looking for proof of a long held belief. I don't say it was universally held, but 50 years ago teenage me was hearing talk from adults about how a day would come when our servants would rise up &amp; slit our throats in the night. This has been passed down through generations. By now you'd think that people would have noticed that the prophecy has not materialised. Is Kriel is sincere or just cashing in? For Kriel, like Malema, there is only one thing worse than being talked about.

Pierre Joubert Mar 26, 2025, 06:35 PM

Continuous focus on our sad history is counter productive. In our declining economy, joblessness, industries like Mittal long steel and many others folding, while everything is made in China, influential leaders like Malema would do the country a far greater service if they would focus on productivity instead of destruction. Without entrepreneurial spirit having "the land" serves little purpose if other factors of production are not present

Stacey Grod Mar 26, 2025, 07:11 PM

Brilliant article.

Johan Steynvaart Mar 27, 2025, 06:44 AM

So Malema doesnt have the leadership skills to take this country forward. Nothing new.