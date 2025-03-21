Masters of resilience: Life lessons in leadership and discipline from the dojo

As I have reflected on my leadership journey and how I have come to lead a university, I am still struck by the lessons I learnt as a young boy in my practice of Kyokushin karate. These lessons continue to shape my approach to leadership today.

Kyokushin is a full-contact style of martial arts founded by Masutatsu “Mas” Oyama in Japan. It is regarded as one of the toughest styles of karate in the world. We are trained to be fighting machines that can give and take blows without bowing out of a tough or light kumite (sparring) and, much better, a kenka (fight).

That said, it may seem ironic that some of the most impactful things I learnt in karate were self-discipline and restraint. We are also trained to fully appreciate the fact that the martial arts skills we possess come with great responsibility. We must exercise self-control to really master the art of this style of karate.

A true Kyokushin karateka, or practitioner of karate, avoids unnecessary conflict at all costs. As a young man practising karate, I very much equated the tenets of karate with life. It is a philosophy I still remind myself of now.

Mas Oyama teaches us: “A man who understands decorum and the courtesies is a great treasure; I hope to train and send into society as many such me as I can.”

Emphasis on discipline

As I spent years honing my skills in karate, I learnt a great deal about discipline. Karate places a strong emphasis on discipline as a fundamental aspect of training. It provides a structured environment and a set of principles and practices that foster discipline. Karate training begins and ends with a series of rituals and etiquette, such as bowing to the instructor and fellow students. These practices instil a sense of respect for oneself, the instructors, and fellow practitioners.

Respect for authority and others is a core component of discipline. Karate dojos often have a code of conduct that outlines expectations for behaviour and attitude with a focus on values like perseverance, self-control, and humility. Practitioners are expected to adhere to these principles, reinforcing discipline in their actions and interactions.

Karate training follows a structured curriculum with a progressive system of belts or ranks. Advancing through the ranks requires dedication, consistent effort, and discipline. The techniques learnt must be executed with precision, and students must pay attention to details like body alignment, timing, and breathing.

Through focused practice, students learn to control their minds and develop concentration skills, which are essential components of discipline. Through the practice of karate, I learnt about gaining mastery over my physical and mental faculties. It was in the dojo that I found ways to manage my emotions, impulses, and reactions during training and sparring and, by virtue, in life.

By practising self-control, I was able to develop discipline in managing both my behaviour and responses in various situations. These are tenets that I have carefully applied to my leadership approach. There are three interlinked concepts: perseverance, trying and not giving up.

Perseverance

In the words of Mas Oyama: “I realised that perseverance and step-by-step progress are the only ways to reach a goal along a chosen path”. Perseverance reminds us to keep trying. Mas Oyama’s logic tells us: “One must try, every day, to expand one’s limits.” This leads to the notion of not giving up. Mas Oyama says: “If you do not overcome your tendency to give up easily, your life leads to nothing.”

In a leadership setting, there is an understanding that challenges and setbacks are inevitable, but their response to adversity defines their success. I am reminded of the quote by Thomas Edison: “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” This is the very lens through which leaders should view any setbacks.

In this context, leaders must stay committed to a vision in order to inspire confidence and resilience in their teams. A karateka does not achieve mastery overnight — it takes years of dedication and an unwavering commitment to improvement. The same applies to leadership.

Perseverance and trying also reflect a leader’s willingness to take initiative and explore solutions. Leaders thus set the tone for their employees by encouraging innovation and effort. Leaders who refuse to quit cultivate a culture of grit and problem-solving within their organisation. As Mas Oyama wisely said: “If you have confidence in your words, aspirations, thoughts, and actions and do your very best, you will have no need to regret the outcome of what you do.”

In karate, this means putting your heart into every kata and technique. It is the knowledge that your best effort will lead to growth regardless of the immediate outcome. The same applies to leadership — if you act with integrity, the results will reflect your dedication.

A true karateka, like a great leader, walks the paths of karate and leadership with confidence, knowing that if they give their best in every sense of the word, then there will be no room for regret. Rivalry, of course, is inevitable, but as Mas Oyama teaches us: “No matter how strong the rival, the just will always win.”

True victory

The takeaway from this is that true victory is not achieved through brute strength alone, but through integrity, discipline, and respect.

This is why karate begins and ends with courtesy, because every interaction must be genuine because respect forms the foundation of both combat and leadership. Respect and courtesy must guide this journey. As Mas Oyama also teaches us: “The path of martial arts begins and ends with courtesy. So be genuine on every occasion.”

Every action we take must reflect respect for ourselves and for our teams. Yet, success also demands risk. Mas Oyama reminds us that “each of us has his cowardice” but true failure lies in refusing to face our fears. Hanging back ensures a life of regret, while stepping forward with courage leads to growth.

However, the pursuit of success must never be tainted by greed and egoism, as these characteristics lead to the downfall of karatekas and leaders alike. Those who seek only personal gain lose sight of the greater purpose.

Whether in the dojo or in leadership, we must continually check our motives and act with honour. Ultimately, these traits lead to success and triumph. Mas Oyama tells us that, “Human beings are capable of virtually limitless degradation; they are also capable of virtually limitless improvement and achievement. Success depends on goals and on diligence in pursuing them.” Success is built through consistent effort and making intentional decisions. These are key lessons taught in the practice of karate.

Every small improvement, from perfecting a stance to executing a precise strike, is a step toward success. Similarly, we are taught that you can never arrive because there are always greater heights. Mas Oyama says: “Behind each triumph are new peaks to be conquered.”

It is an exercise in egoism to think that you have reached the peak already. Karate teaches us that success and triumph are not destinations but continuous journeys of improvement that require commitment and effort. In this pursuit, we must be mindful of our aspirations. Aspirations give direction to our training and remind us why we endure challenges and refine our techniques.

This is applicable to the journey of leadership too.

Powerful lessons

To return to the powerful lessons from Mas Oyama: “Aspirations must be pure and free of selfishness. Arising from the depths of the soul, aspirations are spiritual demands penetrating all of human life and making it possible for a person to die for their sake. A person without aspirations is like a ship without a rudder or a horse without a bridle. Aspirations give consistent order in life.”

Without this mindful approach to karate and leadership, we risk chasing success for its own sake rather than embracing the lessons and growth that these journeys offer.

This requires true courage. Mas Oyama tells us: “True courage is born only when it is accompanied by justice.” A karateka does not fight for ego or dominance but rather for discipline and protection.

Similarly, a true leader does not seek power for personal gain but always leads with integrity and fairness. Courage in karate means stepping into the dojo despite fear in order to push past our limits. In leadership, it means making difficult decisions and leading with honesty even when it is difficult.

These lessons should not be confined to a dojo or to the practice of karate. These lessons teach us an approach that allows us to emerge as stronger leaders – only if we are open to applying them in different contexts. DM