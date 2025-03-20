VAT increases pose a real threat to economic growth and human rights

Human Rights Day provides South Africans with an opportunity to reflect on the human rights and economic progress achieved over the years. However, it also compels us to confront the gains that are steadily being eroded.

One such challenge is the proposed Value Added Tax (VAT) increase by the ANC in the Government of National Unity – a move that threatens both businesses and consumers, with far-reaching economic and human rights implications.

A VAT increase is not merely an economic policy adjustment – it is a regressive measure that disproportionately affects lower-income households and struggling businesses.

In an economy that is already stagnant, with high unemployment rates and rising living costs, increasing VAT further burdens consumers who are barely managing to make ends meet. Rather than fostering economic growth, this measure risks deepening inequality and stifling market participation.

The negative consequences of a VAT increase are profound and multi-faceted. The most immediate impact is the rise in the cost of goods and services, triggering inflationary pressures. Higher prices discourage consumer spending, particularly on non-essential items, leading to reduced demand in the economy.

Instead of boosting tax revenues, this move is likely to further suppress economic growth, undermining the very objective the government seeks to achieve.

For businesses, reduced consumer spending translates into lower sales, leading to inventory build-up and severe cash flow constraints. Many businesses will struggle to meet their operational expenses, including rent, wages and supplier payments. Faced with declining revenue, companies may be forced to downsize, further exacerbating the unemployment crisis and deepening economic distress.

A downturn in business activity will also have a direct impact on the property sector. Office and retail spaces in urban centres could experience increased vacancy rates, reducing property values and discouraging further investment.

Landlords, desperate to recover lost income, may resort to renting out properties to illegal occupants, contributing to urban decay and law enforcement challenges, as witnessed in parts of Johannesburg. The economic cost of illegal occupancy and informal property use extends beyond financial losses – it weakens urban infrastructure, erodes safety and further entrenches economic instability.

A VAT increase may also drive more businesses and consumers into the informal sector, where economic activity is largely untaxed and unregulated. When taxation becomes excessively burdensome, individuals and businesses seek alternative ways to survive—often by circumventing legal and fiscal obligations.

This shift would not only undermine the formal economy but also reduce government tax revenues in the long run. Instead of broadening the tax base, the VAT increase risks creating a vicious cycle in which declining tax compliance leads to further tax hikes, worsening the economic climate.

VAT increases result in decline in consumer spending— SARB study

The South African Reserve Bank’s 2018 study on VAT hikes found that a 1% increase in VAT resulted in a 0.7% decline in consumer spending and a 0.5% rise in inflation. If VAT is raised by another 1% or 2%, these figures could more than double, compounding economic hardships.

Given that household consumption accounts for approximately 65% of South Africa’s GDP (September 2024), even a modest decline in consumer spending could result in significant economic contraction. The government aims to raise R28-billion through the VAT hike, yet the economic losses from reduced consumer spending could far exceed this gain.

The Western Cape, South Africa’s third-largest economic contributor, exemplifies the dangers of an ill-conceived VAT hike. The province contributes approximately 14% to the national GDP, with Cape Town alone accounting for 10% of the country’s economic output.

The region’s economy is largely service-based, with finance, real estate and business services making up approximately 39% of its economic activity. These sectors are particularly vulnerable to changes in consumer spending patterns and increased operational costs.

Despite its relative economic resilience, the Western Cape is already grappling with high living costs driven by climate challenges, corruption and exorbitant electricity prices. A VAT increase will further burden businesses and consumers, potentially reversing hard-won gains in economic stability and employment.

Currently, the Western Cape has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, below 20%. However, a VAT hike could stifle job creation efforts, preventing the province from achieving its goal of single-digit unemployment rates.

On Human Rights Day, it is crucial to recognise that economic policies do not exist in isolation – they have profound human consequences. Access to affordable food, housing, and essential goods is a fundamental right, and any policy that significantly threatens these necessities should be scrutinised.

The proposed VAT increase would disproportionately affect lower-income families, deepening inequality and undermining the basic principle of economic justice.

Instead of resorting to tax increases that place undue burdens on the most vulnerable, the government should focus on policies that stimulate economic growth and job creation. The Western Cape’s Growth for Jobs strategy offers a model for such an approach. By prioritising investment, innovation, and enterprise development, it provides a sustainable pathway for economic expansion without resorting to regressive tax policies.

As we reflect on Human Rights Month, it is imperative that the national government reconsider its approach to economic growth. A VAT increase is a short-sighted solution that will hurt businesses, reduce consumer spending, and exacerbate economic inequality.

Instead of raising taxes, the government should adopt growth-oriented policies that foster entrepreneurship, attract investment and create jobs. Only through such measures can South Africa achieve meaningful economic progress while upholding the human rights of its citizens. DM