We need to have an elevated discussion about the taxi industry

Let’s pause the hysteria and unpack the real reason behind a recent shocking incident involving a taxi driver and law enforcement.
Zukiswa Pikoli
By Zukiswa Pikoli
16 Mar 2025
During the past few weeks there was a violent incident caught on video between Cape Town law enforcement and a taxi driver. While the footage is indeed shocking and the resultant shocked commentary totally warranted, it was (at least to me) not surprising. I would even be so bold as to say it was coming.

Now let us be clear that I have no interest in a debate about whether or not taxis are a nuisance and have a legitimate mandate to go about their work – that is a moot point. What I want us to do is pause the hysteria for a moment and unpack the real reason the incident happened. 

A research paper published in 2016 by the South African Crime Quarterly, titled “A VIOLENT LEGACY: The taxi industry and government at loggerheads, gives a background account of the taxi industry’s history and its legacy of operation outside the official transport system. It explains: “The minibus taxi industry emerged in the wake of the apartheid government’s policy of economic deregulation, initiated in 1987. Prior to deregulation, black taxi operators had to defy apartheid laws and strict regulations that were prejudicial to blacks. 

“Transport regulations – chiefly embodied in the Motor Carrier Transportation Act of 1930 – stipulated that no transportation of goods or passengers was allowed without permission from a Local Road Transportation Board (LRTB)," the researchers explain. 

“Obtaining a permit from the LRTB was all but impossible for black operators who, falling under the discriminatory influx control system, found it difficult to prove that they had a good employment record, had lived in the magisterial district as legally registered tenants for a number of years, and were in possession of a Daily Labourer’s Permit. 

In effect, the system meant that more than 90% of taxi permit applications by blacks were rejected. Under such circumstances, most black taxi operators operated illegally, using private saloon vehicles as taxis.” 

What we now know of the taxi industry can be linked to this, yes, but it has since been distorted and seems to have been used as a blueprint to normalise operating outside of the law, even in democratic South Africa. And so, although taxis at the time were and most definitely still are a much-needed form of transportation, for the majority of South Africans, an antagonistic relationship has developed between the industry and law enforcement. 

An overview of the Criminal Procedure Act pertaining to the use of force by law enforcement from the Southern African Legal Information Institute outlines that: 

Section 49 of the South African Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 provides police officers with legal justification to use force in carrying out arrests, and includes the rules governing the degree of force to be used, as well as the circumstances in which such force may be employed. Where a police officer’s forceful conduct extends beyond the ambit of these legislative provisions, that officer may be subject to criminal liability. 

We are all aware that taxis are often quite antagonistic towards road users and regularly disregard the rules of the road as they go about their work. As a result there seems to be accepted generally that they generally operate in a lawless and intimidatory manner. And in response to this lawlessness, it seems law enforcement may have been heavy handed in its response in Cape Town, which would be unlawful of course. 

Are we, as a country, ready to have an elevated discussion around our public transport system that does not include violence, barriers to entry and abuse of power? DM

Comments

Ted Baumann Mar 16, 2025, 06:47 PM

What is the point of this article?

keith.ciorovich Mar 17, 2025, 10:43 AM

So after 30 years apartheid is still to blame. The taxi industry is necessary but it is a law unto itself with many factions fighting to increase their market share and in most instances using extreme violence.

Karl Sittlinger Mar 17, 2025, 11:17 AM

While I don't not support illegal heavy handedness by the police (a rare event), there is absolutely no comparison to the common lawlessness &amp; thug like behavior of the taxi drivers, the destructive labor practices in an industry that didn't even pay tax. The taxies are NOT the victims here!

ANTHONY MCGUINNESS Mar 17, 2025, 02:21 PM

Well said Karl. Gross traffic violations should result in the vehicle being impounded for a fee of R5000, plus a daily storage fee and a towage fee. See how quickly this attitude stops. The ANC don't have the political will however, to implement this. The Taxi Industry is a law unto itself.

Rod MacLeod Mar 17, 2025, 02:25 PM

Watch the interview with Smith and you'll understand the dynamic. There was no protest - it was simply taxi driver arrogance and the belief that they are entitled to drive on the road verge to bypass traffic congestion, and then to resist attempts to arrest them. There was no excessive force used.

Dominic Rooney Mar 17, 2025, 03:03 PM

The industry operating model is flawed with the owners/financiers making large (and untaxed) profits. I believe the drivers' generally bad behaviour is the result of a combination of arrogance - bad in any driver and not limited to taxi-drivers - and exploitation by the owners.

Mar 17, 2025, 04:23 PM

and knowing there is little in the way consequence to their behaviour, at least not in KZN.

Concerned Enough Mar 17, 2025, 04:48 PM

Taxi drivers are incentivised to behave as they do. They need to pay their dues to the taxi owners before they earn anything, hence drive as they do. Change the incentive structure to provide full time employment and subsidy to owners to keep prices down. But no political will as MPs on the take.

Rod MacLeod Mar 18, 2025, 12:07 AM

Well, they'd rather have a go at Uber ...

Karl Sittlinger Mar 20, 2025, 08:00 AM

Nah, they rather buy European cars at tax payers expense, fit them with blue lights and beat up anyone who is in their way.