As a Boere-Griek ethnic mongrel, what does AfriForum say about me as an Afrikaner?

My paternal grandfather was a Greek. My mother regularly told me that on her side there is a genealogical link to General Louis Botha. I guess this makes me a Boere-Griek.

But am I an Afrikaner?

I ponder this at a time when there is a renewed attempt to protect the rights of Afrikaners; a time when the kortbroeke of AfriForum and Pioneer Roets are at the forefront of the Trek Nouveau. I respect their efforts; they saw an opportunity to pressurise the ANC government, and they used it.

But for who? Afrikaners only, or also for the rest of us ethnic mongrels who identify as South Africans?

Ernst Roets is the typical clean-cut epitome of Pa se grootseun. He is intelligent, well-spoken and neat. His intentions seem good, and I hope, pure. His search for a new political model or dispensation for South Africa is laudable, but unfortunately smacks of Identity Politics and the Othering of everything foreign.

Once again, we hear the mention of federalism and the “protection of minorities”. In the distance I hear the faint strains of “Separate Development” and the whispers of “Independent Homelands”.

I grew up during apartheid and witnessed its demise; I’m glad it’s gone. But is the ghost of Hendrik Verwoerd stirring in the mind of Roets or is it just my imagination? Is his patriotic vision a thinly disguised neo-apartheid ploy in a user-friendly package, or is it a true attempt to save South Africa?

I like Corné Mulder’s analogy of South Africa as a fruit salad. Pineapple, pawpaw, grapes and many more fruits mixed together. He went on to say that South Africa is not a smoothie, however, and with this I agree.

However, no fruit salad comes in layers or fruit pieces cordoned off from one another. The salad is an agglomerate held together by a bowl. This bowl is South Africa.

I respect the Afrikaners’ wish to decide for themselves. To protect their language, culture and contents of the braaibroodjie. I grew up speaking Afrikaans, attended the Dutch Reformed Church and sang Die Stem. I do not, however, align with their verkrampte ideology based on seeing themselves as a nation chosen by God, forever victimised and in need of a toevlug.

South Africa is a very diverse country made up of different tribes, cultures and beliefs. Cultural identity is important, and it is my belief that cultures are the strongest when they are protected from within.

I do not see the South African Greeks, Italians, Portuguese, etc, running off to plead with Donald Trump for self-preservation. Neither are the Venda, Zulus, Xhosas and so forth sending delegations abroad to seek protection for their culture. The poor Khoi-San King is the only other one on the two-tone bandwagon now that he does not have a hut outside the Union Buildings any more.

I was born in South Africa. I completed my two-year military service. I obey the laws of the country. I pay my taxes. I have worked and lived here all my life.

I will not leave. Where must I go? I love this place.

But please, Mister Roets and maatjies, get your priorities right.

Build your schools and universities. Practice your faith and your culture. Establish your Oranias. Dust off your concertinas and put on your bonnets and breeches.

Only remember that you are part of a nation, not THE nation. We, the other people, helped you build this country and sustain it. We also belong and wish to thrive here. The ANC has bludgeoned our country into economic decline and non-existent service delivery and we must rise from these ashes. We need everyone’s help to do this, don’t you agree?

We need the Afrikaner too. But put South Africa first, and then the Afrikaner. DM