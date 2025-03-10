Minister Buthelezi, you are wrong — the government holds all the anti-corruption cards

The recent statement by Minister of Public Service and Administration Mzamo Buthelezi that tackling corruption “can’t be government alone” is not only flawed but also indicative of the very problem that allows corruption to thrive in South Africa, which is essentially the government’s lack of ownership of the problem.

While it is true that corruption involves many actors, including the private sector and individuals outside government, the reality is that the government alone holds the power to eradicate it.

The government holds the keys to the public purse. The government sets the rules of engagement for procurement and supply chain management. The government employs and pays the officials who oversee contracts and tenders. And when corruption is exposed, it is the government’s criminal justice system that must investigate and prosecute. No matter how much civil society, business or individuals expose corruption, nothing will change unless the government leads with conviction and action.

Buthelezi’s approach – calling on all stakeholders to tackle corruption – suggests that unless all the players or stakeholders in the corruption system work together, the government will struggle to get on top of the problem. Sadly, he is approaching this matter from a victimhood perspective. The minister apparently fails to understand two key aspects of corruption:

Those benefiting from corruption will not willingly dismantle the system that enriches them; and

Those both inside and outside the government want nothing more than to see the corruption come to an end. They are already on board, having continuously worked hard to uncover and expose the scourge.

At the end of the day, it is up to the government to shut the doors to corruption by implementing strong internal controls, enforcing accountability and ensuring real consequences for wrongdoers.

In a discussion on SAfm on 10 March 2025, the minister claimed that his earlier statements had been taken out of context. He said it was necessary for other players, such as the banking systems that allow money laundering to take place, to be part of the solution. Well, what’s he waiting for? If our banking systems are part of the problem, then the government must instruct them to address their loopholes and work closer to integrate their systems with the Finance Intelligence Centre and South African Revenue Service. Fighting corruption is, and will forever be, an evolutionary process. It doesn’t stop for one minute, but one thing is for sure: the government must lead the way.

Having spent many years in the private sector, I read such comments by Buthelezi as an analogy of a CEO of a large business telling its shareholders that profits are unattainable because stock theft and corruption within the organisation are rife. In such a case the CEO would be fired on the spot. What winning business leaders do when faced with wrongdoing or new trends of theft and maladministration, is introduce robust countermeasures. Winning organisations introduce more stringent operating and procurement systems and procedures. They strengthen their whistle-blowing reporting processes and make it easier and safe to blow the whistle. Their leadership drives a culture of intolerance of corruption and wrongdoing, applying the most stringent disciplinary action and accountability against those found guilty of such practices. Winning leaders own the problem and address it.

Since the dawn of time, civil society has been a willing player in fighting the corruption battle. Given the space and chance, whistle-blowers inside and outside the public sector will continue to expose irregular tenders, report corruption and demand accountability. The problem, however, has been the government’s response – silence and inaction. In many cases, whistle-blowers are victimised, suspended or even killed. Corrupt contractors collect payments and disappear, even though they are known to the officials. In many cases, those officials keep their jobs and the perpetrators keep the loot. Whistle-blowing hotlines lead to nowhere or meaningless action.

The solution to this challenge will never find traction in an environment where the government does not take ownership of this fight. Expressing political will is not enough – it must be demonstrated through decisive action. This means ensuring robust procurement processes, firing and prosecuting corrupt officials and holding private-sector enablers accountable. It means making whistle-blowers feel safe and heard. It means the government must fast-track the introduction of the Whistle-blower Protection Bill, which is meant to address the plight of whistle-blowers, sooner rather than later. It means sending a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated and if you are caught, you will feel the wrath of the government’s disciplinary action and criminal justice system crashing down on you.

When the government leads with integrity and strength, the people will follow. Civil society will expose corruption with confidence. Businesses will think twice before engaging in corrupt deals. Banking systems will integrate with government processes to make it difficult for corruption to take place. And those within the government who seek to abuse their power will be forced to think again.

Minister Buthelezi, my message to you, the President and every person in a position of power in government, is to take charge and lead the way. The government has all the powers necessary to eradicate corruption. Civil society and others don’t have the power. It’s time to stop making excuses and to start taking real action. DM